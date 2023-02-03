ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manville, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Spend Galentine’s Day At Marketfair in Princeton, NJ This Year

Valentine’s Day is coming up so quickly and it’s time to get your plans situated. For me personally, Valentine’s Day is a little overrated, so whatever you plan to do, make sure it’s fun. If you’re flying solo this Valentine’s Day or if you want to just show your girls some love this time of year, Princeton Marketfair has a great idea for you and your gals this ‘Galentine’s Day’.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This is officially the oldest town in NJ

New Jersey is one of the oldest states in the nation, and our history is an incredibly rich one. Do you know the oldest town in New Jersey?. We love to dig into the Garden State history books and learn as much as we can about the amazing history of New Jersey. One of the basics is which town in the state is considered the oldest.
NEWARK, NJ
92.7 WOBM

The 3 counties in NJ that most NYC people moved to last year

First, the disclaimer: This is a study complied from data from one moving company in NYC. However, other studies we’ve seen have had similar statistics. Not to mention the fact that people who live in some counties in New Jersey don’t need numbers to back up what they see for themselves every day: Transplanted New Yorkers are all over the place.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New Jersey 101.5

Sweetest Valentines Ever Contest Rules

94.5 PST’s “Sweetest Valentines Ever” Contest Rules (“Contest”) The 94.5 PST Sweetest Valentines Ever (the “Contest”) is sponsored by Townsquare Media Trenton, LLC (hereinafter: the “Contest Organizers” or sometimes, the “Company”). The Contest runs February 6, 2023 through February 14, 2023 (“Contest Period”). All contest entries must be received before 11:59 pm EST February 14, 2023.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

‘Pastina is back!’ Popular N.J. Italian market selling endangered pasta for limited time.

A Jersey Shore Italian market has a small supply of New Jersey’s favorite small pasta. Joe Leone’s Italian Specialties, a market with locations in Point Pleasant Beach, Manasquan and Sea Girt, has procured a small amount of pastina. The tiny pasta shape was recently discontinued by Ronzoni, sending pastina lovers into a tizzy trying to secure some before it sells out.
POINT PLEASANT BEACH, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey 101.5

