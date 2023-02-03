ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

3 Aspiring Rappers Found Dead in Detroit After Missing for Weeks

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

Three bodies found in a vacant Detroit-area apartment building have been identified as those of three aspiring rappers who went missing nearly two weeks ago, police said Friday (Feb. 3).

Michigan State Police said Friday afternoon on Twitter that investigators identified the bodies as those of Armani Kelly, 27, of Oscoda, Mich.; Montoya Givens, 31, of Detroit; and Dante Wicker, 31, of Melvindale, Mich.

“We offer our condolences to their family and friends,” police said.

The Michigan men were supposed to perform at a party at Lounge 31 in Detroit on Jan. 21, but they vanished after that appearance was canceled. Their bodies were found Thursday in the basement of an abandoned, rat-infested apartment building in Highland Park, near Detroit.

Earlier Friday, state police said the Wayne County Medical Examiners Office would conduct autopsies on the bodies. Lt. Mike Shaw said it could take up to 48 hours for autopsy results to be released because the bodies were found in “extreme cold” conditions.

Kelly, Givens and Wicker met while in prison, and Kelly and Givens were on parole at the time of their disappearance, according to the state corrections department.

