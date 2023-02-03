Hundreds of prepared food products, primarily sold on the East Coast, have been recalled for possible listeria contamination, the Food and Drug Administration announced. The products were sold by Fresh Ideation Food Group, and the products contain a Fresh Creative Cuisine label and/or identifier on the bottom of the label. The products had sell-through dates ranging from January 31, 2023, through February 6, 2023, the FDA said.

1 DAY AGO