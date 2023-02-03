Blast from the past: February 2023

50 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1, 1973

Monticello boys basketball won their third straight game. They beat Kimball 68-40. Center Max Tisch led the Redmen in scoring with 24 points, Rich Davis added 16 points and sophomore forward Dennis Walters chipped in 13.

The victory brought Monti’s record to 6-7.

Five Monticello wrestlers won individual trophies at the Princeton Invitational as Monticello took first place in the tournament.

Monticello sent eight wrestlers to the finals to finish with 106.5 points, beating second-place St. Francis by 5.5. Brad Fleahman, Pete Schmitz, Jack Holker, Russ Greninger and Matt Holker all won their respective weight classes. Brian Doran, Tim Anderson and Greg Gillard won second-place trophies.

25 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 5, 1998

Current Monticello Moose Head Coach Eric Nelson made his way from Junior B to Junior A level of the United States Hockey League (USHL). He got called up to play for the St. Paul Vulcans.

He wanted to continue his climb up the ladder to the top level of collegiate hockey. “I’m trying to play Division I hockey,” Nelson told the Monticello Times.

Nelson made his way through the levels of Monticello youth hockey: termites, mites, pee wees and bantams. But instead of playing with the high school team, Nelson decided to take his talents as a defenseman to the West Metro Kodiaks, a Junior B level USHL team. The year before Nelson moved up to Junior A he won the national championship with the Kodiaks.

10 YEARS AGO: THURSDAY, JANUARY 3, 2013

Former Monticello girls basketball star Grace Sawatzke set the all-time program scoring record in a win over Buffalo. She broke the record on a pull-up jumper from the elbow to give her 16 points for the game, and the program’s all-time scoring record at 1,366 points.

She broke the record as a junior before going over 2,000 points as a senior in 2014. `Sawatzke broke 2006 MHS graduate Jill Zaruba’s record.