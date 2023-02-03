The primary themes of Tooker's presentation were five matters of strong concern to Westport residents. They included: Traffic and Pedestrian Safety, The Longshore Park Capital Improvement Plan, Downtown Revitalization, Flood Mitigation and Stream Management, and Quality of Life issues including diversity and inclusion, emotional wellbeing which Tooker said was a concern due to the widespread effects of the pandemic. Alsoaddressed by the First Selectman was public safety and policing, noting the achievements of the Westport Police Department and our Chief Of Police Foti Koskinas who was recently recognized by CNN as a Champion for Change along with the department "for their community policing strategies and techniques which are setting the standard across CT and well beyond."

WESTPORT, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO