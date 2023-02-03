Read full article on original website
Milford mayor to step down, accept new public service position
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Milford Mayor Ben Blake announced on Tuesday, it is his intention to step down as mayor and accept a new public service position for the state of Connecticut in June. Milford Mayor Ben Blake said he was nominated to fill the post of Administrative Law Judge for the Connecticut Worker’s Compensation […]
hamlethub.com
This Week in the City features Motor Vehicle Registration Compliance
The City of Danbury has contracted with Capital Tax Recovery to address the issue of unregistered or vehicles registered out of state for residents of Danbury. Capital Tax Recovery has begun scanning license plates throughout the City to determine if all residents do indeed have their vehicles registered with the State of CT and have Danbury as their tax town.
westportlocal.com
The State Of Westport is FABULOUS Says First Selectwoman Jen Tooker
The primary themes of Tooker's presentation were five matters of strong concern to Westport residents. They included: Traffic and Pedestrian Safety, The Longshore Park Capital Improvement Plan, Downtown Revitalization, Flood Mitigation and Stream Management, and Quality of Life issues including diversity and inclusion, emotional wellbeing which Tooker said was a concern due to the widespread effects of the pandemic. Alsoaddressed by the First Selectman was public safety and policing, noting the achievements of the Westport Police Department and our Chief Of Police Foti Koskinas who was recently recognized by CNN as a Champion for Change along with the department "for their community policing strategies and techniques which are setting the standard across CT and well beyond."
ctexaminer.com
Vote by Alternate Decisive as Old Saybrook Approves Retail Marijuana on the Post Road
OLD SAYBROOK – After rejecting the company’s first attempt, the Zoning Commission approved Fine Fettle’s plans for a marijuana retailer on Boston Post Road on Monday night. Public opposition from neighbors of the 233 Boston Post Road site continued after Fine Fettle returned to the commission with...
hamlethub.com
Ridgefield Planning & Zoning Public Hearing at Town Hall Annex
Planning & Zoning Public Hearing TONIGHT, Tuesday, February 7, 2023 Town Hall Annex (66 Prospect Street, Meeting Room #2) beginning at 7:00 PM. Participants may choose to attend in person at the Annex or via Zoom. Meeting link:. Anyone requiring special accommodations due to disability should contact the Planning &...
iheart.com
Govenor Lamont announces proposal to cancel overdue medical debt in CT
Yesterday, Governor Lamont held a news conference in Hartford to Announce a proposal to cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. The following press was released:. Governor Lamont Announces 2023 Legislative Proposal: Cancel Medical Debt for Connecticut Residents. (HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont today held a news conference in Hartford...
Hartford’s north end residents want accountability for repeated flooding
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents of Hartford’s north end told story after story Monday evening, describing constant flood and sewage issues that are damaging their homes and businesses. With the ear of the Environmental Protection Agency, they made it clear — someone needs to take responsibility. The complaints have been ongoing for years, with backups […]
hamlethub.com
CT's Beardsley Zoo Invites the Public to Join Citizen Scientist FrogWatch USA
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo invites residents to become Citizen-Scientist volunteers and participate in a “FrogWatch” census in area wetlands. In a collaboration between the Zoo, The Maritime Aquarium, and Yale’s Peabody Museum of Natural History, volunteers will make regular visits to wetlands in their neighborhoods and keep a frog log to record the frog and toad calls they hear. Working with experts, volunteers will learn about local frog species, then visit wetlands once or twice a week for about 15 minutes each night this spring and summer.
hamlethub.com
Brian Ramey, 46, longtime employee of Danbury News-Times, has died
Brian Matthew Ramey, 46, beloved son of Barbara (Setaro) Ramey and the late Mitchell T. Ramey and beloved brother of Tara Ramey was quietly taken home to Jesus on Monday, January 30, 2023. Brian was born in Danbury on July 5, 1976, and was educated in the Danbury school system....
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Connecticut
CONNECTICUT - Whether you're looking for a slice of pizza for lunch or a late-night snack, there are plenty of options across the state. Connecticut offers various options from a casual, family-friendly diner to a swanky pizza parlor. The key is finding the best pizza for you.
Men illegally sold marijuana from van: Naugatuck police
The police department said they started to receive complaints about a van near Walmart on New Haven Road due to its markings and soliciting.
hamlethub.com
The Redding Garden Club Scholarship Application
The Redding Garden Club is proud to continue its tradition of awarding the Mary Clinton Scholarship, dedicated to Mary Clinton's years of service and devotion to the town of Redding. The Scholarship Program awards up to $2,000 to one or more applicants who are legal residents of the town of...
Chronic flooding in Hartford's North End
Several residents of Hartford’s North End neighborhood showed up during the night for a forum to air complaints about chronic flooding in the area
2 Connecticut cities seeing an uptick in fatal drug overdoses
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Health officials in two Connecticut cities are warning residents about upticks in fatal drug overdoses in the past two weeks. Health officials in Waterbury said they had seen fentanyl mixed with other street drugs, not just opiates. According to the City of New Haven, there have been 12 fatal overdoses […]
westportjournal.com
Westport FD joins mass response to two Weston blazes
WESTPORT — It was all hands on deck as Westport firefighters joined in a mutual-aid response Saturday to help Weston firefighters battle two house fires. Fire heavily damaged homes on Davis Hill Road and Hemlock Ridge. Joining in the response to the back-to-back blazes were fire crews from Wilton,...
hamlethub.com
Why Small Businesses Matter in Greenwich: Nomad Mnemonics
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Nomad Mnemonics!
westportjournal.com
Whaaat? $6.2 million in teardowns for new beach-area house
WESTPORT — A plan to combine two properties at Owenoke Park totaling $6.2 million to make way for one larger house, a pool, patios, spa and an accessory dwelling unit, gained Planning and Zoning Commission approval Monday night. The teardowns more than double the jaw-dropping teardown of 2 Owenoke...
‘Shocked’ parents get nowhere with Norwalk Planning & Zoning Commission
NORWALK, Conn. — First, Norwalk parents were disappointed in the capital budget recommended by Chief Financial Officer Henry Dachowitz. Then some were disappointed and frustrated that their pleas for a reversal fell flat during a Planning and Zoning Commission public hearing. The Board of Education has requested $7 million...
$50K Powerball Tickets Sold At 2 Hudson Valley Stores, Including Westchester Shop
Two prize-winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold at stores in the Hudson Valley. The two tickets, which were two of nine third-prize-winning Powerball tickets sold in New York for the Saturday, Feb. 4 drawing, were sold in stores in both Westchester and Orange Counties, New York Lot…
What If we had a ‘Swap Shop’ near the Norwalk transfer station?
Ah, the dump, or rather, Norwalk’s transfer station, is a place many of us frequent either to recycle metal, waste oil, or large plastic items, or drop off food scraps. What seems unfortunate is visiting the transfer station and also seeing furniture that is gently-used, brand-new, or vintage, along with other interesting items that are unwanted by the original owner being thrown out in the solid waste dumpsters on a daily basis. Why can’t these items also be set aside for someone to give them TLC?
