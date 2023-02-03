ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arcadia, FL

A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police shut down the area of 11th Street and 21st and Havendale Boulevard this afternoon, and a 21-year-old is dead after a confrontation with police. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the incident unfolded Monday afternoon as part of an investigation by Lakeland police, ATF and FDLE.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Law enforcement in Polk County is investigating a chase that turned deadly Monday afternoon in Winter Haven. During a news conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the investigation spanned between three places including Eagle Lake and Winter Haven, ending on Havendale Boulevard which was blocked off to traffic from around 1:50 p.m.
WINTER HAVEN, FL
The Cape Coral Parkway Bridge is 60 years old this year and might be getting an update soon. Lee County officials are discussing ways to update and repair portions of it to keep up with the city’s growing population. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral Bridge construction to accommodate city’s population...
LEE COUNTY, FL
A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
LEE COUNTY, FL
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-05:517c8d318fa160fdc930b22f Player Element ID: 6319835212112. Only the best of the best is what ArtFest Fort Myers event promises at the three-day event taking over the riverfront and yacht basin...
FORT MYERS, FL
BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
BOKEELIA, FL
Gulf Coast Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Opened in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center features Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, LA Fitness, Marshalls, Regal Entertainment Group, and Target as its anchor stores.
FORT MYERS, FL
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
CAPE CORAL, FL
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
SARASOTA, FL

