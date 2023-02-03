Read full article on original website
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the countryEllen EastwoodFlorida State
North Port Fire Tower Moves Training Opportunity to Next Level, Offers Unprecedented Firefighter PreparationKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Three Top Pizza Places: Discover the Delicious Delights of North Port PizzaKiki AlbaNorth Port, FL
Florida witness videotapes two rectangle-shaped objects hovering nearbyRoger MarshPunta Gorda, FL
Related
3 People Shot In The Parking Lot Of St. Petersburg Rec Center Early Sunday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Three people, ages 18-23, were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds early Sunday, according to police. Investigators say two women, ages 20 and 22, are in critical but stable condition, and a man is in good condition with a non-life-threatening injury.
WINKNEWS.com
Motorcyclist killed in crash on NE Pine Island Rd in Cape Coral
A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger hospitalized Sunday evening after colliding with a car at an intersection on Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral. According to the Cape Coral Fire Department, a 2014 Nissan Altima driven by a 33-year-old Cape Coral man with four passengers was traveling westbound on Northeast Pine Island Rd around 6:30 p.m. when it stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto Northeast 2nd Place.
mynews13.com
Winter Haven road shut down; man dead after carjacking
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Police shut down the area of 11th Street and 21st and Havendale Boulevard this afternoon, and a 21-year-old is dead after a confrontation with police. Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the incident unfolded Monday afternoon as part of an investigation by Lakeland police, ATF and FDLE.
DeSoto County Fair closes due to threats at local high school
UPDATE: DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Officials announced the DeSoto County Fair will be closed Monday due to threats at DeSoto County High School. According to the DeSoto County Fair Association, the closure comes out of abundance of caution, and officials are working with local law enforcement. ORIGINAL STORY: DESOTO...
Polk sheriff: Suspect shot, killed in Winter Haven had possible connection to Lakeland mass shooting
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — Law enforcement in Polk County is investigating a chase that turned deadly Monday afternoon in Winter Haven. During a news conference, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said the investigation spanned between three places including Eagle Lake and Winter Haven, ending on Havendale Boulevard which was blocked off to traffic from around 1:50 p.m.
NBC 2
Lee County discussing options to repair Cape Coral Parkway Bridge
The Cape Coral Parkway Bridge is 60 years old this year and might be getting an update soon. Lee County officials are discussing ways to update and repair portions of it to keep up with the city’s growing population. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Cape Coral Bridge construction to accommodate city’s population...
CCPD is investigating fatal motorcycle crash on Pine Island Rd.
The Cape Coral police department is investigating a crash that killed a motorcyclist on Northeast Pine Island Road and NE 2nd Place happened Sunday night at 6:30 p.m.
WINKNEWS.com
Deadly motorcycle crash Friday night in Lee County
A 23-year-old Fort Myers man riding a motorcycle was killed in a crash Friday night on Imperial Parkway. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcyclist was going south on Imperial Pkwy nearing the Coconut Road intersection. Meanwhile, a sedan, driven by a 61-year-old man from Bonita Springs, was heading north...
WINKNEWS.com
ArtFest event in Fort Myers displaying impressive pieces
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-05:517c8d318fa160fdc930b22f Player Element ID: 6319835212112. Only the best of the best is what ArtFest Fort Myers event promises at the three-day event taking over the riverfront and yacht basin...
Houseboat stolen out of creek in Bokeelia
BOKEELIA, Fla. — A houseboat was stolen from Jug Creek in Bokeelia over the weekend. Justin Clements, who purchased it two years ago, said he believes the theft occurred Saturday evening. “People I know saw it Saturday as late as 4:30. We knew it was after 4:30 Saturday and...
tourcounsel.com
Gulf Coast Town Center | Shopping mall in Florida
Gulf Coast Town Center is an outdoor shopping mall in Fort Myers, Florida, United States. Opened in phases between 2005 and 2007, the center features Bass Pro Shops, Belk, Costco, Dick's Sporting Goods, LA Fitness, Marshalls, Regal Entertainment Group, and Target as its anchor stores.
Motorcyclist dies in Cape Coral crash
CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A motorcyclist died after a crash at the 200-block of Northeast Pine Island Road in Cape Coral on Sunday evening. A Cape Coral man driving a Nissan Altima was driving west on SR 78 (NE Pine Island Rd) and was stopped in the left turn lane to turn south onto NE 2nd Place.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For Man Who Picked Up A Cell Phone At Lakeland Family Dollar
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – The Polk County Sheriff’s Office is seeking to speak with the man pictured and needs your help. According to investigators, on January 31st, at about 5:45 pm, a customer accidentally left a cell phone on the cashier counter at the Family
Wauchula homicide suspect arrested in North Carolina
A homicide suspect from Wauchula, Florida was arrested in North Carolina, driving the car of a missing Lyft driver.
Massive store chain opens new Florida location
A popular store chain with over 950 locations throughout the country recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, February 2, 2023, the popular and fast-growing convenience store chain Wawa held a grand opening event for its newest Florida location in Sarasota, according to a post on the company's Facebook page.
Driver takes off after slamming car into condo building in Fort Myers
FORT MYERS, Fla. — Authorities are searching for the driver who slammed into a condo building Monday morning in Fort Myers. The crash happened at the Town & River Condominiums on Cypress Lake Drive and McGregor Boulevard just before 2 a.m. The unknown driver was driving west on Cypress...
10NEWS
Young person shot, killed at DeSoto County Fair, authorities say
ARCADIA, Fla. — A young person was shot and killed Saturday night at the DeSoto County Fair, event officials confirmed in a Facebook post. The shooting came on the second day of the fair. "Our hearts and prayers go out to the victim's family and all others involved from...
Remains found in Okeechobee County near where missing Lyft driver last reported
Human remains were found in Okeechobee County on Saturday, not far from where missing Lyft driver Gary Levin dropped off a passenger before he vanished on Monday.
A Lee County resident was arrested for 19 counts of forging bills
On Feb. 2, 2023, a Lee County Sheriff detective arrested Ariel Battles and was charged with one count of Grand Theft and 19 counts of forging bills.
Man with alleged connection to Lakeland mass shooting shot, killed by police
A failed attempt at serving an arrest warrant in connection to the Lakeland mass shooting that left 10 injured last week turned into "mayhem" and "pandemonium," according to authorities.
