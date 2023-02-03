ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

tapinto.net

Crime reported in Holmdel on Lexington Court.

HOLMDEL, NJ: It is getting hard to keep up with the crime Holmdel. Brazen criminals are now breaking and entering homes, in a string of crimes plaguing neighborhoods across Monmouth County. Call your local police if you see anything suspicious. Unfortunately there was another incident of an intruder breaking and...
HOLMDEL, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000

⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Murphy nominates mayor, top staffers to Port Authority board

Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominations to the Port Authority board of commissioners include two of his own staffers and Elizabeth’s mayor. Murphy’s Chief of Staff George Helmy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Growth Joe Kelley and Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage have been nominated and now go to the State Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings and a vote.
ELIZABETH, NJ
tapinto.net

Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of Wednesday's memorial service for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will attend. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
tapinto.net

Keyport: Meet Your Mayor, Rose Araneo

KEYPORT, NJ: Rose Araneo is serving her first term as the Mayor of the Borough of Keyport. With a career in business operations and finance, she has worked for companies such as Paul Sebastian, Au’some, and currently she is Sr. Vice President of Operations for 3rd Party Logistics Group.
KEYPORT, NJ
Daily Voice

One-Man Crime Wave: Arrest Made In Armed Gas Station, 7-Eleven Robberies In Four Bergen Towns

Authorities charged an Essex County man with robbing three gas stations and two convenience stores in Bergen County at gunpoint – four of them in one night. Thomas Johnson, 30, of East Orange brandished a handgun while holding up two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in less than half an hour late last month, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
tapinto.net

A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief

Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
WESTFIELD, NJ
tapinto.net

RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing

SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
baristanet.com

Montclair Police: 100 Teens Seen Leaving Building Under Construction after Noise Complaint

Montclair, NJ – Montclair Police patrol responded to Glen Willow Lofts on Glenridge Avenue Saturday on a noise complaint. The building is currently under construction and vacant. Upon arrival they observed approximately 100 juveniles exiting the main entrance. A walk though the building was conducted to locate and disperse any remaining individuals. Two apartments appeared to have been entered by the juveniles as multiple bottles and trash was located throughout. It appears entry was gained after the individuals used a rock to shatter a glass sliding door. The Montclair Fire Department and building management arrived to secure the building and repair the damage.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
tapinto.net

Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion

DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
NUTLEY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting

NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Rasheed Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot. Lee was whisked to nearby University Hospital for treatment, but ended up dying at 5:40 p.m. the following day, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and city Police Director Fritz Fragé. The gunman remains at-large, and authorities did not speculate about a...
NEWARK, NJ
tapinto.net

Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire

NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
NEWARK, NJ

