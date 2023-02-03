Read full article on original website
Crime reported in Holmdel on Lexington Court.
HOLMDEL, NJ: It is getting hard to keep up with the crime Holmdel. Brazen criminals are now breaking and entering homes, in a string of crimes plaguing neighborhoods across Monmouth County. Call your local police if you see anything suspicious. Unfortunately there was another incident of an intruder breaking and...
Retired NJ cop charged with stealing $47,000
⚫ Former NJ police officer accused of ripping of the NJ PBA. ⚫ Retired Long Beach officer Jason Hildebrant allegedly swiped $47,000. ⚫ He was serving as Treasurer of the NJ PBA Ocean County Conference. A retired Long Beach police officer has been arrested and charged with stealing money from...
NJ councilwoman killed: Police look for video from Sayreville, Old Bridge
SAYREVILLE — Investigators are asking the public for help in tracking down a killer who shot a borough Republican councilwoman execution-style outside her home last week. Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was found shot to death inside her SUV on Samuel Circle on Wednesday night. No arrests have been made...
Murphy nominates mayor, top staffers to Port Authority board
Gov. Phil Murphy’s nominations to the Port Authority board of commissioners include two of his own staffers and Elizabeth’s mayor. Murphy’s Chief of Staff George Helmy, Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Growth Joe Kelley and Elizabeth Mayor Chris Bollwage have been nominated and now go to the State Senate Judiciary Committee for confirmation hearings and a vote.
Details for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's Memorial Service Announced
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- Details of Wednesday's memorial service for Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour have been released. Members of the Dwumfour family will attend. Speakers will include Mayor Victoria Kilpatrick, Speaker of the NJ Assembly Craig Coughlin, and a representative from the family. Pastor John Wagner will be the officiant. The guest list for this public event is not yet finalized.
Keyport: Meet Your Mayor, Rose Araneo
KEYPORT, NJ: Rose Araneo is serving her first term as the Mayor of the Borough of Keyport. With a career in business operations and finance, she has worked for companies such as Paul Sebastian, Au’some, and currently she is Sr. Vice President of Operations for 3rd Party Logistics Group.
It's been 5 days since an NJ councilmember was shot, and police are nearly silent
A Sayreville police officer on Thursday, Feb. 2 walks through a wooded area near the townhome community where Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour was shot and killed the night before. But borough officials and former law enforcement argue there are good reasons for keeping a lid on information in an ongoing investigation. [ more › ]
Freehold man latest of 24 to plead guilty to role in massive NJ cocaine operation
🚔 Freehold Township man pleads guilty to role in massive drug operation in New Jersey. 🚔 The Freehold man who plead guilty is among the 24 individuals arrested from Operation Checkmate investigation for bringing cocaine and marijuana into New Jersey. 🚔 Investigators seized massive amount of drugs, guns...
One-Man Crime Wave: Arrest Made In Armed Gas Station, 7-Eleven Robberies In Four Bergen Towns
Authorities charged an Essex County man with robbing three gas stations and two convenience stores in Bergen County at gunpoint – four of them in one night. Thomas Johnson, 30, of East Orange brandished a handgun while holding up two gas stations in Mahwah, another in Paramus and a 7-Eleven in Fair Lawn of several thousand dollars in less than half an hour late last month, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.
Police asking residents for video footage after Sayreville councilmember shot and killed
Police search inside a drainage grate near the home of Sayreville Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour in the Parlin area of the borough Thursday morning. They're looking for footage on both sides of the Garden State Parkway after 30-year-old Eunice Dwumfour was found with several gunshots in her car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. [ more › ]
A February Message from the Westfield Police Chief
Vehicle theft remains one of New Jersey’s most pressing criminal problems – and Westfield has been, and continues to be, a very attractive target for thieves. According to statistics from the New Jersey State Police Regional Operations Intelligence Center, there were 15,650 vehicles stolen in New Jersey in 2022.
RWJUH/Somerset Accepting Applications for Healing Homes Transitional Housing
SOMERVILLE, NJ – Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital/Somerset, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, is now accepting applications for its Healing Homes initiative which offers transitional housing for Somerset County individuals or families who have an illness that caused financial hardship and are unable to afford housing. As part of RWJBarnabas...
Plainfield, NJ man drove teens to break into Holmdel home, cops say
🚔 Plainfield man served as getaway driver and orchestrator of attempted home burglary. 🚔 Holmdel police arrest the getaway driver and bring him to jail. 🚔 It was a homeowner who thwarted the crime in progress in Holmdel on Sunday. A New Jersey man is sitting in...
Montclair Police: 100 Teens Seen Leaving Building Under Construction after Noise Complaint
Montclair, NJ – Montclair Police patrol responded to Glen Willow Lofts on Glenridge Avenue Saturday on a noise complaint. The building is currently under construction and vacant. Upon arrival they observed approximately 100 juveniles exiting the main entrance. A walk though the building was conducted to locate and disperse any remaining individuals. Two apartments appeared to have been entered by the juveniles as multiple bottles and trash was located throughout. It appears entry was gained after the individuals used a rock to shatter a glass sliding door. The Montclair Fire Department and building management arrived to secure the building and repair the damage.
New Jersey Political Leaders React to the Murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour
SAYREVILLE, NJ — Elected officials across party lines have expressed their sorrow and outrage at the shocking murder of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican who took office a little over a year ago on January 1, 2022. Governor Phil Murphy. “I am stunned by the news of Sayreville...
Nutley Board of Education Official Newspaper Certified Motion
DESIGNATION OF OFFICIAL NEWSPAPERS OF THE NUTLEY BOARD OF EDUCATION - 2023. BE IT RESOLVED that the Board of Education hereby designate the following newspapers as the official newspapers for advertisements for the Nutley Board of Education, for the year 2023:. THE NUTLEY SUN. ONE GARRET MOUNTAIN PLAZA. P.O. BOX...
N.J. university president and provost discriminated against Black dean, lawsuit alleges
A former dean at Thomas Edison State University in Trenton has filed a lawsuit against the college, claiming the university president and a top administrator discriminated against him and eventually forcing him out of his job because he is Black and has diabetes. Joseph Youngblood II, of Hopewell, said in...
Video shows person running behind complex where Councilwoman Dwumfour was fatally shot
News 12 received video showing a person running behind an apartment complex where Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was murdered.
Newark Man, 35, Killed in Central Ward Shooting
NEWARK, NJ — Authorities say 35-year-old Rasheed Lee died Friday, a day after police found him bleeding from a gunshot wound in a Central Ward housing complex. Police officers found Rasheed Lee at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 161 Avon Ave., in the Pilgrim Baptist Village Housing Complex. He was semi-conscious and badly bleeding from a singe gunshot. Lee was whisked to nearby University Hospital for treatment, but ended up dying at 5:40 p.m. the following day, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office and city Police Director Fritz Fragé. The gunman remains at-large, and authorities did not speculate about a...
Newark Man, 57, Dies in North Ward Apartment Fire
NEWARK, NJ — A 57-year-old man died in a Saturday night fire at a Franklin Avenue high-rise apartment building, authorities said. The fire apparently resulted in the death of Charlie Casiano, 57, a tenant in the 10-story building, according to a brief statement from Robert Florida, spokesman for the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office.
