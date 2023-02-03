Montclair, NJ – Montclair Police patrol responded to Glen Willow Lofts on Glenridge Avenue Saturday on a noise complaint. The building is currently under construction and vacant. Upon arrival they observed approximately 100 juveniles exiting the main entrance. A walk though the building was conducted to locate and disperse any remaining individuals. Two apartments appeared to have been entered by the juveniles as multiple bottles and trash was located throughout. It appears entry was gained after the individuals used a rock to shatter a glass sliding door. The Montclair Fire Department and building management arrived to secure the building and repair the damage.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO