BPD releases statement on “Killing County” Hulu docuseries
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “ Killing County ” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3.
In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved.Hulu docuseries ‘Killing County’ examines police violence in Kern County
Police officials said the department is working on launching a “transparency portal, providing access to these and other investigations as well as accurate use of force data…”
The statement provided by BPD is as follows:
The topics in the docuseries are serious in nature. Loss of life, regardless ofBakersfield Police Department
circumstance is tragic. In the history of the Bakersfield Police Department, there have
undeniably been isolated incidents of corruption. Those involved have been held
accountable.
Investigations into the deadly force encounters outlined in the docuseries have been
independently reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office and the California Department
of Justice and are matters of historical public record. While there are statistical and
factual inaccuracies in the docuseries, we have compassion for the families affected.
The Bakersfield Police Department is in the process of launching our transparency
portal, providing access to these and other investigations as well as accurate use of
force data, to our community. Our community is encouraged to review these and other
investigations and form their own opinions.
Every day, the almost seven hundred diverse men and women that make up the
Bakersfield Police Department provide professional and compassionate service to our
community. The Bakersfield Police Department will continue to improve, and
demonstrate our professionalism and our commitment to public safety, equity and
respect for all people.
