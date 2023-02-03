BPD releases statement on “Killing County” Hulu docuseries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department released a statement Friday afternoon regarding the “ Killing County ” docuseries on Hulu that was released Feb. 3.

In the statement, police department officials said there are “statistical and factual inaccuracies,” in the series but the department still has compassion toward families involved.

Police officials said the department is working on launching a “transparency portal, providing access to these and other investigations as well as accurate use of force data…”

The statement provided by BPD is as follows:

The topics in the docuseries are serious in nature. Loss of life, regardless of

circumstance is tragic. In the history of the Bakersfield Police Department, there have

undeniably been isolated incidents of corruption. Those involved have been held

accountable.

Investigations into the deadly force encounters outlined in the docuseries have been

independently reviewed by the District Attorney’s Office and the California Department

of Justice and are matters of historical public record. While there are statistical and

factual inaccuracies in the docuseries, we have compassion for the families affected.

The Bakersfield Police Department is in the process of launching our transparency

portal, providing access to these and other investigations as well as accurate use of

force data, to our community. Our community is encouraged to review these and other

investigations and form their own opinions.

Every day, the almost seven hundred diverse men and women that make up the

Bakersfield Police Department provide professional and compassionate service to our

community. The Bakersfield Police Department will continue to improve, and

demonstrate our professionalism and our commitment to public safety, equity and

respect for all people. Bakersfield Police Department

