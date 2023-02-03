ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa County, AL

Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
Hoover is considering outlawing subdivision short-term rentals

HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover City Council is considering a new ordinance to govern short-term rentals. Currently, the city has no guidelines for the growing online lodging market. Some city leaders claim subdivisions have been pushing for the oversight for more than four years. "They want to protect their property...
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Alabama Teacher and School Bus Driver Struck, Killed by School Bus

A history teacher who taught 10th grade and drove a school bus route for the Jefferson County Schools, died last month after an unoccupied school bus hit and rolled over him. Mark Ridgeway, who was also a pastor of a local church, was performing his standard checks prior to the start of his route on Jan. 25, when the bus began to roll and struck him.
Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama

Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
Parking lot controversy in downtown Northport

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a little bit of a parking lot controversy going on in downtown Northport. The owner of a parking lot with more than 30 parking spots has decided to suddenly close the lot, a location patrons of diners and shops often use. The parking lot...
Birmingham transit unveils new bus with picture of 12 moms to stop gun violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A newly wrapped bus will be making its way through Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods with this message on the back: stop the violence. “We’re trying to bring awareness to our pain and suffering of our children that have been murdered on these streets of Birmingham, Sheree Kennon said. Her son Detraio Whorton died in 2021.
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
Fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. More information will be added to this story as it is made available. Get news alerts in...
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama

Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake

Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
