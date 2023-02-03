Read full article on original website
More than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson Co. told they need more qualifications to keep their jobs
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Central Alabama American Federation of Teachers says they are getting reports of more than 30 teachers’ aides in Jefferson County Schools being told by their administration that they need new qualifications to meet a federal requirement to keep their jobs. Local AFT President Erika...
Hale County Sheriff voices concerns about new permitless concealed carry law
GREENSBORO, Ala. (WIAT) — A new state gun law is causing controversy for some sheriffs in Alabama. Hale County Sheriff Michael Hamilton says many are worried about losing revenue from residents not purchasing pistol permits any longer. However, Hamilton also said many Hale County residents are still paying the $20 fee for a pistol permit […]
Innovate Alabama offers grant money to small businesses
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Grant money is available for small businesses looking to be on firmer financial footing. It’s part of a statewide program called Innovate Alabama that is already benefitting some West Alabama businesses. Three companies based in Tuscaloosa and other parts of West Alabama received grant...
Hoover is considering outlawing subdivision short-term rentals
HOOVER, Ala. — Hoover City Council is considering a new ordinance to govern short-term rentals. Currently, the city has no guidelines for the growing online lodging market. Some city leaders claim subdivisions have been pushing for the oversight for more than four years. "They want to protect their property...
Birmingham Housing Authority to Open Mainstream Voucher Waiting List for the First Time Since 2019
BIRMINGHAM, AL – For the first time since 2019, the Housing Authority of the Birmingham District (HABD) will open its Housing Choice Voucher Waiting List for the Mainstream Voucher Program. The Mainstream Voucher Program is designed to assist non-elderly, disabled individuals or families that have a qualifying, disabled household member.
Tuscaloosa Turns Down New Gastropub Over Public Safety Concerns
The city of Tuscaloosa will not allow a new business to operate as a gastropub, which functions like restaurant during the day and like a bar later at night. The entire matter revolves around state and municipal law governing alcohol licensing, which is dense material but was well explained by Tuscaloosa City Attorney Scott Holmes during a pre-council meeting Tuesday afternoon.
Lane closures to start on I-65 in Shelby County
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced there will be planned lane closures on I-65 throughout the week.
Alabama Teacher and School Bus Driver Struck, Killed by School Bus
A history teacher who taught 10th grade and drove a school bus route for the Jefferson County Schools, died last month after an unoccupied school bus hit and rolled over him. Mark Ridgeway, who was also a pastor of a local church, was performing his standard checks prior to the start of his route on Jan. 25, when the bus began to roll and struck him.
Taco Casa looking to expand throughout Alabama
Almost 50 years after its first restaurant opened, Tuscaloosa’s Taco Casa is looking to expand the franchise in the Huntsville, Montgomery and Mobile metro areas. The Tex-Mex eatery, which has seven locations in west and central Alabama, is seeking “franchisees who are dedicated, motivated, and have a passion for providing excellent customer service.”
Ramp closures planned on I-59 in Jefferson County
The Alabama Department of Transportation announced there are planned ramp closures on I-59 northbound at Exit 124B and Exit 124D.
Parking lot controversy in downtown Northport
NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - There’s a little bit of a parking lot controversy going on in downtown Northport. The owner of a parking lot with more than 30 parking spots has decided to suddenly close the lot, a location patrons of diners and shops often use. The parking lot...
Restaurant owner reacts to Bessemer mayor’s plans for big changes in the city
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Revitalization was one of the highlights of Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley’s State of the City Address this week. He touted dozens of new businesses coming to town, and hundreds of blighted buildings torn down. One local business owner is reacting to all the change happening...
Birmingham transit unveils new bus with picture of 12 moms to stop gun violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A newly wrapped bus will be making its way through Birmingham’s 99 neighborhoods with this message on the back: stop the violence. “We’re trying to bring awareness to our pain and suffering of our children that have been murdered on these streets of Birmingham, Sheree Kennon said. Her son Detraio Whorton died in 2021.
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith takes job in Washington state
Former Birmingham Police Chief Patrick Smith will take over as top cop of a city police force in Washington. Smith resigned as Birmingham’s chief in 2022 after three years on the job. He cited personal reasons for his unexpected exit. Smith will take the helm of the Lakewood Police...
Birmingham medical practice informs patients of security breach
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-based medical practice is informing patients of a data breach that could have compromised personal information. Cardiovascular Associates (CVA), a physician practice with multiple locations in and around Birmingham, discovered on December 5 that systems within CVA’s network may have been subject to unauthorized activity.
Fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Moody Police Department has confirmed there was a fire at Barrington Parc Apartments in Moody today, Feb. 6. The fire has been extinguished. No injuries have been reported. More information will be added to this story as it is made available. Get news alerts in...
$12.1 Billion, 107,600 jobs: UAB Economic Impact Rises Dramatically in New Report
A new report shows the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s annual economic impact in Alabama grew from $4.6 billion in 2008 and $7.15 billion in 2016 to $12.1 billion in 2022 — a 41 percent increase since 2016 and a 163 percent increase since 2008. In 2022, UAB...
12 Best Restaurants In Birmingham Alabama
Birmingham has always been a food city. It’s a city of food that’s deeply satisfying. It’s a city of food that’s heartwarming. It’s a city of unlimited flavors. You’ll find a gamut of countries represented by Birmingham’s best restaurants: Ethiopia, Thailand, Cuba, Italy. When Birmingham locals travel, they bring what they’ve tried, tasted, and fallen in love with back home.
Alabama PO sentenced to 30 years in prison for abusing his position
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WCBI) – An Alabama Probation Officer will spend the next 30 years in prison for abusing his position. Michael Steven Painter served as a Probation Officer assigned to Fayette County. Painter was arrested in 2020 on charges of Custodial Sexual Misconduct and Use of Position or...
Missing Alabama kayaker, fisherman found dead in lake
Divers pulled the body of an Alabama man from the waters of a lake Sunday, the county coroner’s office confirmed Monday. Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates confirmed the identity of the man as Richard Douglas Fields, 34, of Birmingham, Alabama. Yates said members of the Jefferson County...
