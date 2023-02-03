Read full article on original website
WFMZ-TV Online
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke...
WFMZ-TV Online
'It helps a lot': Lower Saucon police officers present 12-year-old girl battling cancer with $5K check to help cover costs
L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A special get-together brought tears and smiles Monday evening in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. As 12-year-old Emily FaRannte walked inside the Lower Saucon Township Municipal Building, the sixth-grader had no idea what she was about to receive. Emily, who describes herself as kind and...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks contractor charged with home improvement fraud
SPRING TWP., Pa. – A man is suspected of home improvement scams, cheating people out of over $60,000. Spring Township police have filed fraud and theft charges against Samuel Leone. Investigators say six victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally...
WFMZ-TV Online
Upper Saucon residents voice concerns about Route 309 warehouse complex
U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – The Upper Saucon Township Planning Commission on Tuesday heard comments and answered questions about the Route 309 Commerce Center, a three-warehouse complex planned in the township. The planning commission was scheduled to vote on whether it would approve a recommendation for the project. However,...
WFMZ-TV Online
Whitehall ice cream shop celebrating new location with buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular Whitehall Township ice cream shop is celebrating its recent move with a sweet promotion. King Kone, offering banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats, will hold a grand opening event featuring a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at its new location, 4128 Springmill Road, according to a news release.
