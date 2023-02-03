ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crews release toxic chemicals from derailed tankers in Ohio

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Crews released toxic chemicals into the air from five derailed tanker cars that were in danger of exploding Monday and began burning it after warning residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania state line to leave immediately or face the possibility of death. Flames and black smoke...
OHIO STATE
'It helps a lot': Lower Saucon police officers present 12-year-old girl battling cancer with $5K check to help cover costs

L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - A special get-together brought tears and smiles Monday evening in Lower Saucon Township, Northampton County. As 12-year-old Emily FaRannte walked inside the Lower Saucon Township Municipal Building, the sixth-grader had no idea what she was about to receive. Emily, who describes herself as kind and...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Berks contractor charged with home improvement fraud

SPRING TWP., Pa. – A man is suspected of home improvement scams, cheating people out of over $60,000. Spring Township police have filed fraud and theft charges against Samuel Leone. Investigators say six victims, all the in the Spring Township and West Reading areas, allegedly made down payments to...
SPRING TOWNSHIP, PA
Democrats win control of Pennsylvania House, end GOP rule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania House in special elections Tuesday, wresting partial power from Republicans for the first time in a dozen years in the competitive swing state. Democrats won all three vacant Pittsburgh-area House seats to claim a slim edge over Republicans, finally...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Whitehall ice cream shop celebrating new location with buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A popular Whitehall Township ice cream shop is celebrating its recent move with a sweet promotion. King Kone, offering banana splits, milkshakes and other cool treats, will hold a grand opening event featuring a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all menu items, noon to 9 p.m. Feb. 16 at its new location, 4128 Springmill Road, according to a news release.

