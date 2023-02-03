How Rock and Roll Hall of Fame celebrates Black performers

NEW YORK (PIX11) – PIX11 News continues to celebrate Black History Month with trailblazers in music.

These are the innovators who are socially conscious and determined to share their musical genius with the world.

Reporter Jazmin Bailey highlights how the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame honors game-changing Black performers. Watch the video player for more on this story.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.