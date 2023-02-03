ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland, NY

Daily Orange

After SU changed trolley route to include Warehouse, students voiced concerns

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following last week’s changes to trolley routes to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts voiced concerns about access to transportation and funding at an academic listening session in the Warehouse auditorium on Friday morning.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Eagle Newspapers

‘He was kindness personified’

VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Frank Sofia was much more than a good teacher. For more than a half century at Liverpool High School, he was an icon. He was an inspiration. “Frank was all about school spirit,” said his former LHS colleague Joe Riposo who taught music there for three decades. “The classroom was only one aspect, and he taught social studies.”
LIVERPOOL, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont

Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Breeze

This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York

As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
ITHACA, NY
WIBX 950

Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again

The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
UTICA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion

ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the course of its first two hours, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting would develop into an emotional cocktail. Eyes grew wet with tears and council chambers thrummed with applause when Alan Fe Nunn was granted Ithaca’s J. Diann Sams African American History Month Recognition Award for his life of leadership and invaluable contributions to the Ithaca community. Adding to the meeting’s potency, the city’s labor leaders converged to send a clear message that they’re going to keep pushing for the treatment and contracts they think the city’s unionized workers deserve. Their urging Common Council to move faster to address their concerns would become the driving force behind the meeting’s conversation.
ITHACA, NY
waer.org

City residents voice concerns over Syracuse's new sanitation cart plan

The City of Syracuse is revealing new details about its proposal to semi-automate trash collection. But there's one particular part of the plan that was of concern to city residents at a recent public hearing. The program would change a city ordinance so trash service would be limited to properties...
SYRACUSE, NY
sujuiceonline.com

Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.

There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
SYRACUSE, NY

