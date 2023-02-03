Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Jacksonville CEO sentenced for income tax evasionDon JohnsonJacksonville, NY
TCAT approves $19.2 million operational budget, formally accepts fare-free is not feasibleGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Schumer, Gillibrand fund electric vehicle charging Station and flood mitigation in Tompkins CountyGrant JohnsonTompkins County, NY
$28 million capital plan draft for Cass Park released to publicGrant JohnsonIthaca, NY
Bed Bath & Beyond Permanently Closing in Ithaca, New YorkBryan DijkhuizenIthaca, NY
Hochul May Force 30% Tuition Hike At One Capital Region College
Rampant inflation and declining enrollment has put New York's colleges and universities in financial distress. Students are struggling to pay ever-rising costs while schools face budget crises each year. Now Governor Hochul has opened a door to help fix funding that students aren't going to like. Under her new state...
Daily Orange
After SU changed trolley route to include Warehouse, students voiced concerns
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our newsletter here. Following last week’s changes to trolley routes to the Nancy Cantor Warehouse, students in the College of Visual and Performing Arts voiced concerns about access to transportation and funding at an academic listening session in the Warehouse auditorium on Friday morning.
Binghamton High School on lockout
Binghamton High School is currently on lockout, says the district.
After 50 years, DNA testing and genealogy research solve a mystery (Good Morning CNY for Feb. 6)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 38; Low: 18. Finally, CNY begins to thaw out; see the 5-day forecast. W-I-N-N-E-R: It took 11 rounds and 111 words to find one champion. Simran Sanders (above), a sixth grader from Jamesville-DeWitt Middle School, was the winner of the The Post-Standard | syracuse.com Spelling Bee held Saturday at Syracuse University. Two dozen students from schools around Central New York competed. Sanders advances to the 2023 Scripps National Spelling Bee in May. See more photos, and find out her winning word. (Alaina Potrikus photo)
cortlandvoice.com
Byrne celebrates 90 years of business; speaks on expansion in Cortland County (Photos Included)
Ninety years of business by Byrne Inc. was celebrated with a proclamation on Friday. A ceremony took place at Byrne Dairy’s DeWitt facility, a plant that’s been operating since 2004. At the ceremony, Onondaga County executive Ryan McMahon proclaimed Friday, Feb. 3 as Byrne Dairy Day. “It’s just...
Syracuse University held hostage to Boeheim’s worst impulses (Your Letters)
Jim Boeheim’s recent statement to an ESPN reporter that retirement is “[his] choice,” and that he can “do whatever I want,” says more about Syracuse University as an institution than it does a 78-year old coach whose best years are behind him (”Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim tells ESPN that he’s ‘probably’ returning for 2023-24 season,” Feb. 4, 2023).
‘He was kindness personified’
VILLAGE OF LIVERPOOL – Frank Sofia was much more than a good teacher. For more than a half century at Liverpool High School, he was an icon. He was an inspiration. “Frank was all about school spirit,” said his former LHS colleague Joe Riposo who taught music there for three decades. “The classroom was only one aspect, and he taught social studies.”
Syracuse lacrosse box score vs. Vermont
Syracuse men’s lacrosse vs. Vermont in 2023 season opener — Syracuse, N.Y. — Here are the numbers from Syracuse’s 7-5 win against Vermont on Saturday afternoon in the JMA Wireless Dome. If you’re having trouble seeing the stats on your mobile device, click here. Syracuse...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
Construction begins on affordable senior, family housing development
CAZENOVIA — In early January 2023, construction began on The Landing at Burke Meadows, an affordable senior and family housing complex on 14.96 acres of land east of Burton Street in the Village of Cazenovia. Developed by Housing Visions Unlimited, Inc., the 49-unit project includes a two-story, 33-unit building...
Another Grammy: CNY Musician 90 Minutes From Utica Wins Again
The small village of Freeville, NY lies just East of Ithaca - approximately 90 South of Utica. The village is located in the Tompkins County town of Dryden and touts itself as the only Freeville in the entire United States. You can also add 'Home to multi-Grammy Award Winning Producer...
Workforce unrest and celebration of community giant charged Ithaca’s Common Council chambers with emotion
ITHACA, N.Y.—Over the course of its first two hours, Wednesday’s Common Council meeting would develop into an emotional cocktail. Eyes grew wet with tears and council chambers thrummed with applause when Alan Fe Nunn was granted Ithaca’s J. Diann Sams African American History Month Recognition Award for his life of leadership and invaluable contributions to the Ithaca community. Adding to the meeting’s potency, the city’s labor leaders converged to send a clear message that they’re going to keep pushing for the treatment and contracts they think the city’s unionized workers deserve. Their urging Common Council to move faster to address their concerns would become the driving force behind the meeting’s conversation.
Results for ‘Best Diner in Binghamton’ according to you
The results are in for our best diner in Binghamton poll. We received hundreds of votes over the weekend and a top 10 has finally been declared.
Binghamton Area’s Most Expensive House for Sale Includes ‘Private Beach’
From time to time, I like to take a ride around various parts of the Southern Tier to just look at some of the beautiful architecture. Our communities have many wonderful buildings, some of which are on the National Register of Historic Places. Our area has many amazing homes as...
waer.org
City residents voice concerns over Syracuse's new sanitation cart plan
The City of Syracuse is revealing new details about its proposal to semi-automate trash collection. But there's one particular part of the plan that was of concern to city residents at a recent public hearing. The program would change a city ordinance so trash service would be limited to properties...
Upstate New York City Takes The Title of State’s Drunkest From Albany
Move over Albany, there is a new drunkest city in the Empire State. This certainly is a dubious honor for the Upstate New York city that was just named the Empire State's drunkest by 24/7 Tempo. This is one of those honors a city would not be proud of, and you really have to try hard to be the 'est' at anything.
Air Force One departs Syracuse after Biden pays respects to family
Air Force One has departed from Syracuse’s Hancock Air National Guard base after President Joe Biden’s private family visit to Fairmount. The plane left about 2:20 p.m. The president’s brother-in-law, Michael E. Hunter, died last week. Hunter Biden joined his father for the quick trip Saturday. There...
Former Binghamton Mayor Discusses His Arrest at Wegmans Protest
Matthew Ryan, a former mayor of Binghamton, was one of 15 people arrested during a protest outside a Wegmans store in Johnson City. Area residents organized the demonstration in response to violent incidents involving police in Binghamton and elsewhere in the United States. Village police were assisted by officers from...
sujuiceonline.com
Syracuse Recruiting Roundup: Okku Federiko, Marcus Adams Jr.
There’s plenty of Syracuse recruiting news as we turn the calendar into February. So let’s get right to it!. We start with basketball, where Syracuse made the top five of an elite 2024 forward. Marcus Adams Jr. announced his top five schools on Wednesday, and Syracuse made the cut along with UCLA, Oregon, Mississippi State and Texas. The 6-foot-8, 200 pound athlete from Narbonne High in California previously took an official visit to Central New York from Jan. 28 – 30.
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
