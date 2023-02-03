No. 1 Purdue goes down. The court stormed. Bloomington in bedlam. For today, the Hoosiers reign supreme, hanging on and besting their rival in dramatic fashion. This was a first half where Indiana threw the decisive first punch. Purdue looked like a shell of itself, turning the ball over on 31 percent of its possessions as Assembly Hall’s electric atmosphere acted as sixth man, making the Boilermakers uneasy as Indiana defended up in their face with vigor. Offensively, Indiana excelled. Trayce Jackson-Davis, playing with an uncharacteristic chippy and mouthy edge, pumped in 18 points on 6-of-12 shooting.

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO