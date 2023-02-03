Dunkin’ athlete surprises BHS volleyball team

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Anna Sprys is entering her fourth season playing as the middle hitter for Binghamton University’s volleyball team.

She is also one of the 31 student athletes across the country that were recruited to be a part of team Dunkin’ Donuts.

Sprys paid a surprise visit to Binghamton High School yesterday to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day with the BHS volleyball team.

Sprys spoke with the girls about her experience playing collegiate volleyball, as well as being a part of the first wave of name, image, and likeness partnerships.

Middle Hitter on Binghamton University’s Volleyball Team Anna Sprys says, “I’m just so grateful. This is my first big NIL opportunity and it’s been nothing short of amazing. I’ve gotten to really learn the ins and outs of what it’s like to monetize social media posts and I’ve had a great team working with me that’s helped me along the way and so I’m super excited to share that with the girls here.”

She also brought treats including hot chocolate, coffee, donuts, gift cards, and an appearance from Dunkin’s mascot, Cuppy.

After visiting the high school, Sprys stopped by the Dunkin on Main Street in Binghamton to work the front counter, and drive-thru.

You can visit any local Dunkin’ location and ask for Anna’s order, a large, iced coffee with skim milk and two no calorie sweeteners.

