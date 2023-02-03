ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Fake Con Edison workers rob Brooklyn woman

Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, police said. NY pioneer against book bans speaks out. The...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC takes aim at illegal cannabis shops

Hundreds of smoke shops in Manhattan could be evicted for illegal cannabis sales, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday. Hundreds of smoke shops in Manhattan could be evicted for illegal cannabis sales, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg said Tuesday. Vehicles not safe from New York City’s rat takeover.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice

Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Newark dentist overcomes adversity, opens practice. Not many dentists can easily brighten your day. But not many dentists are Dr. Suffiyah Webb. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yonkers residents protest planned Chick-fil-A

Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Yonkers residents are speaking out against a plan to build the city’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant in their neighborhood. Student art improves blighted NYC construction site. New York City leaders enlisted...
YONKERS, NY
AMC Theatres to charge based on seat locations

AMC announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit. AMC announced “Sightline,” a new three-tiered pricing system in which moviegoers will pay a certain price for their tickets depending on where they sit.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Queens family among the dead in Turkey earthquake

A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. A Queens couple and their young children were among the more than 7,000 killed by an earthquake in Turkey, family members told PIX11. Vehicles not safe from...
QUEENS, NY
Gun violence plaguing NYC, politician says

In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City. In the wake of the off-duty NYPD officer who was shot in Brooklyn, Borough President Antonio Reynoso said gun violence is plaguing New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Arrest made in NYPD cop’s Brooklyn shooting: sources

A suspect in the shooting of an off-duty NYPD officer in East New York was arrested late Monday using the critically-wounded cop’s handcuffs, law enforcement sources told PIX11 News, as department officials prepared to provide an update on the case. Arrest made in NYPD cop’s Brooklyn shooting: sources.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ

Looking ahead, you can expect temperatures to remain above normal for the entire upcoming week. Afternoon highs will reach the low 50s Monday and Wednesday, although we will briefly drop into the 40s on Tuesday as a few showers move through. Expect above normal temperatures in NY, NJ. Looking ahead,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Cops shoot armed suspect in the Bronx

The man assaulted a woman, police said. Officers chased after him and opened fire when he pulled out a gun. The man assaulted a woman, police said. Officers chased after him and opened fire when he pulled out a gun. NYC lifts COVID vaccine mandate for city workers. New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Two men pose as ConEd employees, break into and rob Brooklyn home: NYPD

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are searching for two suspects who posed as Con Edison employees and robbed a Brooklyn apartment Tuesday morning, authorities said. The crooks knocked on the door of the apartment near 196 Rockaway Parkway in Brownsville just before 2:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. When a woman opened the door, the impersonators forced their way in and one suspect was armed with a gun, police said. The assailants stole a television and other items before running away, police said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Off-duty NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn

The cop was shot while during a robbery in the Brooklyn Saturday night, officials said. The officer is in stable condition at the hospital. The cop was shot while during a robbery in the Brooklyn Saturday night, officials said. The officer is in stable condition at the hospital. BK tenants...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Woman found breathing at New York funeral home hours after being pronounced dead

PORT JEFFERSON, NY (WPIX) – An 82-year-old woman was found breathing at a funeral home hours after she was pronounced dead at a Long Island nursing center, officials said. The woman, who has not been publicly named, was pronounced dead at a nursing and rehabilitation center in Port Jefferson Saturday morning, police in Suffolk County said. She was taken to a funeral home in Miller Place a short time later.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
NYC warming up after a few frigid cold days; temps in the 40s

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After a couple of frigid cold days in New York City, the weather and the temperatures are looking up. Sunday will see likely see intervals of sun and clouds with a chance of late showers south and east of the city. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 40s.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
COVID vaccine mandate ending for New York City workers

New York City employees will no longer be required to receive a coronavirus vaccine, ending a policy that has been in place since October 2021, Mayor Eric Adams (D) announced on Monday. “With more than 96 percent of city workers and more than 80 percent of New Yorkers having received...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Rain in the forecast for tri-state area

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A weak frontal boundary brings the risk of shower Tuesday night. Wednesday features a break, but another storm system will bring the potential of additional rain on Thursday. Despite the unsettled pattern temperatures will be on the climb with the potential of 60 degrees possible by Friday. Heading into the weekend, the forecast models are indicating another storm system, but that looks to pass to the south at this point.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

