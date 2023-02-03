Little Falls is a charming little town nestled along the Mississippi River in Central Minnesota that is full to the brim with history. Not only is this unexpected gem one of the oldest towns in Minnesota, but visitors will also find that there are many landmarks, museums, beautiful state parks, and stately historic mansions that are well worth taking the time to explore and enjoy during their stay. Three of the most notable historic landmarks in Little Falls, Minnesota are listed below:

