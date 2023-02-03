Read full article on original website
The 600th edition of The Boca Raton Tribune is ready!
The special 600th edition of The Boca Raton Tribune is available NOW!. We would like to offer a sincere Thank You to all the people who sent us letters and placed ads congratulating us on this amazing feat. 600 editions are not something a lot of local community papers can celebrate, especially in this day in age. Nevertheless, we are so thankful for all the amazing support we have always received from the amazing residents of Boca Raton. We truly love and appreciate all this city has to offer and we are hopeful we will continue being your main source of local news for a very long time. 600 edition down, forever more to go.
American Academy to Host Virtual Webinar “Navigating the College Search for Students Who Learn Differently”
Boca Raton, FL – American Academy, a program within American Heritage Schools, is pleased to host “Navigating the College Search for Students Who Learn Differently,”a virtual event via Zoom on Tuesday, Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. EST. This event is part of American Academy’s monthly speaker series, “Experts in Learning Differences.” Hosted by Alexandra Rollins, admissions director of the American Academy Program, the expert speaker for the February event is Ferne Bork, assistant director of admissions and training coordinator at Landmark College.
Brad Zimmerman is Back with a Brand New Show! My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous
“Being an artist is about the journey, not the destination.” ~ AZ Republic. BOCA RATON, FL: Brad Zimmerman’s newest show, My Son the Waiter: A Jewish Tragedy & Still Not Famous will make its South Florida debut March 22nd and 23rd at the Boca Black Box Center for the Arts.
