Rebecca Kohn the new Provost and Vice president for Academic Affairs was selected in November and started her role in early January. Elon University’s new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rebecca Kohn rounded out her first month at Elon at the start of the spring semester. Kohn comes to Elon from Arcadia University in Pennsylvania, where she served as the senior vice provost and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.

