ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University Surtal creates community on campus

The Bollywood Dance Team performs in the Numen Lumen Pavilion during the Diwali celebration at Elon University on Oct. 25, 2022 in Elon, N.C. When Elon University junior Shriya Baru joined Surtal, she hoped to meet new people and explore her Indian culture. Surtal helped Shriya establish connections with others who share similar beliefs.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs discusses her transition to Elon, goals for the future and tuition

Rebecca Kohn the new Provost and Vice president for Academic Affairs was selected in November and started her role in early January. Elon University’s new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rebecca Kohn rounded out her first month at Elon at the start of the spring semester. Kohn comes to Elon from Arcadia University in Pennsylvania, where she served as the senior vice provost and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Former North Carolina state senator, Elon College alumnus dies

Former North Carolina Sen. and Elon College alumnus Jerry Tillman died Feb. 4 at age 82. The longtime senator died in Greensboro from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Tillman played baseball for what is now Elon University, earning the title of honorable-mention All-American while playing for the Fighting Christians.
GREENSBORO, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University selects School of Health Sciences dean

Maha Lund will serve as Elon University’s next dean of the School of Health Sciences. After a national search, she was one of three finalists for the position. Lund, doctorate of health sciences from NOVA Southeastern University, will join Elon after serving as the division chief and director of the Physician Assistant Program at Emory University School of Medicine.
ELON, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

NC Governor visits ABSS school, honors National School Counseling Week

Gov. Roy Cooper honored National School Counseling Week at B. Everett Jordan Elementary, where 2023 national school counselor of the year Meredith Draughn works. School counselors from across the Alamance Burlington School System and fourth graders at the school were invited to hear the governor speak in Graham Tuesday afternoon. In his speech, Cooper said he will allocate more funding to public school systems to prioritize better counseling in his budget proposal later this month.
GRAHAM, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University men’s tennis team sweeps home opener

The Elon University men’s tennis team swept North Carolina Central University on Sunday, winning 7-0 in its first home match. This is Elon’s first win of the season after losing against Rice and Wake Forest to start the season. To open the match, Elon won the doubles point...
ELON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy