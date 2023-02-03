Read full article on original website
elonnewsnetwork.com
Chef Njathi Kabui visits, hosts dining takeover at Elon University’s Lakeside Dining Hall
As part of Black History Month, chef Njathi Kabui visited Elon University on Feb. 7 and hosted a dining takeover at Lakeside Dining Hall. Kabui made a four-course meal and shared the history and significance of the food with Elon students. One dish, called Mwohe, featured boiled millet with vegetables and seasonings.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University Surtal creates community on campus
The Bollywood Dance Team performs in the Numen Lumen Pavilion during the Diwali celebration at Elon University on Oct. 25, 2022 in Elon, N.C. When Elon University junior Shriya Baru joined Surtal, she hoped to meet new people and explore her Indian culture. Surtal helped Shriya establish connections with others who share similar beliefs.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs discusses her transition to Elon, goals for the future and tuition
Rebecca Kohn the new Provost and Vice president for Academic Affairs was selected in November and started her role in early January. Elon University’s new Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Rebecca Kohn rounded out her first month at Elon at the start of the spring semester. Kohn comes to Elon from Arcadia University in Pennsylvania, where she served as the senior vice provost and dean of the College of Arts and Sciences.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Former North Carolina state senator, Elon College alumnus dies
Former North Carolina Sen. and Elon College alumnus Jerry Tillman died Feb. 4 at age 82. The longtime senator died in Greensboro from natural causes, according to the Associated Press. Tillman played baseball for what is now Elon University, earning the title of honorable-mention All-American while playing for the Fighting Christians.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University selects School of Health Sciences dean
Maha Lund will serve as Elon University’s next dean of the School of Health Sciences. After a national search, she was one of three finalists for the position. Lund, doctorate of health sciences from NOVA Southeastern University, will join Elon after serving as the division chief and director of the Physician Assistant Program at Emory University School of Medicine.
elonnewsnetwork.com
NC Governor visits ABSS school, honors National School Counseling Week
Gov. Roy Cooper honored National School Counseling Week at B. Everett Jordan Elementary, where 2023 national school counselor of the year Meredith Draughn works. School counselors from across the Alamance Burlington School System and fourth graders at the school were invited to hear the governor speak in Graham Tuesday afternoon. In his speech, Cooper said he will allocate more funding to public school systems to prioritize better counseling in his budget proposal later this month.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Jury finds Rev. Gregory Drumwright not guilty from 2020 Graham march, rally
The Rev. Gregory Drumwright was found not guilty Feb. 6 on one charge of resisting a public officer during the Oct. 31, 2020, “I Am Change” march to the polls in Graham. According to the verdict, the Greensboro pastor has been found not guilty of three charges related to the rally.
elonnewsnetwork.com
Elon University men’s tennis team sweeps home opener
The Elon University men’s tennis team swept North Carolina Central University on Sunday, winning 7-0 in its first home match. This is Elon’s first win of the season after losing against Rice and Wake Forest to start the season. To open the match, Elon won the doubles point...
