Read full article on original website
Related
yankodesign.com
Futuristic crossover SUV explores a new design aesthetic with a staggered cockpit and headlights
Although it doesn’t really appear traditionally aerodynamic at first glance, the DKM 2.0 has an aesthetic that feels minimal yet complex, and builds on the future of automotive design by having a radical visual approach. Designed as a fully autonomous vehicle, the DKM 2.0’s visual aesthetic immediately stands out...
yankodesign.com
First 3D printed superyacht camouflages with the waves to become invisible both visually and environmentally
You can only know the limit of possibility when you attempt the impossible. However, it may require you to swim against the tide or attempt a complete transformation of what is considered a norm. Jozeph Forakis, and his strategic design agency, tread the thin line of distinctiveness with the introduction of the world’s first 3D-printed superyacht. It is envisioned with a multitude of sustainability features and “Tree of Live” as its centerpiece.
yankodesign.com
Enter Now! The 2023 International Design Excellence Awards (IDEA) is Open for Submissions
The International Design Excellence Award (IDEA) has been bestowed upon some of the most innovative products in the world, like the iPhone, MacBook Pro, Tesla Model S, Oculus Rift, and the Xbox. Now in its 43rd edition, and with 20 diverse categories, IDEA is accepting entries to its annual design award program, so you can have your creative work share the same platform with some of the greatest, most iconic products in the world!
yankodesign.com
Innovative sports band concept lets you carry a tong around for plogging
The new year means new fitness goals for a lot of people. Since we’re in the second month of 2023, we probably have a lot of drops from those who chose exercising as their goal. We may have some latecomers who are still looking for the right kind of thing. If you want to lose some calories and save mother earth as well, you can try out this thing called plogging where you get to run or jog and pick up trash along the way. And if you need a device that will recognize your “eco running”, here’s a concept.
yankodesign.com
Enabot EBO X is a security robot that disarms you with its cuteness
It’s becoming more common for houses to have at least one indoor security camera, whether to keep an eye out for intruders or to look out for the safety of family members and pets. Knowing that there’s an all-seeing eye inside your house can cause both peace of mind and uneasiness, especially because of the cold and impersonal way most of these cameras are designed. Not much of a problem if you’re staying by yourself, but living with kids and pets changes the atmosphere and the requirements significantly. Not only will you need something that can keep up with these fast-moving creatures, but they also need to be something that the young ones can approach with confidence. That’s the kind of robot that the upcoming EBO X is, combining the safety features of a security camera on wheels in the guise of a cute robot that your kids and even pets can befriend.
yankodesign.com
Top 10 Apple Watch Accessories that every smartwatch enthusiast needs
The Apple Watch is probably one of the most popular smartwatches globally, and it’s not much of a shocker when you consider the number of people you see walking or jogging on the street with their Apple Watch wrapped around their wrists. Apple is constantly innovating on the go, and its Apple Watch Ultra is the latest addition to its arsenal of techy goodies. And, we’ve curated a collection of innovative and nifty accessories to perfectly complement your Apple Watch Ultra, and its predecessors as well. From the Elago W3 Stand that will teleport users onto a nostalgic journey of time and functionality, to the smallest Apple Watch fast charger – these innovative accessories are a must-have for Apple Watch fanatics!
yankodesign.com
Turn your bicycle fully electric with this pocketable accessory that provides intelligent pedal assist
Electric bike revolution has changed the complexion of transport as more and more people are adopting the novel idea. But ditching your old bike lacking pedal-powered assistance for a new one, brings things back to square one, in hindside. The cost of recycling the old one, and the carbon footprint it creates can’t be ignored.
yankodesign.com
This new carbon negative material made using processed grass is meant to replace traditional OSB boards
Based in North Carolina, the firm Plantd Materials has produced a new material ‘Plantd’. Built using processed perennial grass, the material is said to be lighter and stronger as compared to traditional timber boards, but will capture more carbon. The firm says that the material is a “blend of fast-growing perennial grasses”, that they hope will be used as an alternative to traditional oriented strand board (OBS). OBS is a material similar to plywood that is used to sheath floors and walls.
Comments / 0