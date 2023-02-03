ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
Vladimir Putin's Soldiers Starving In Ukraine, Surviving On Only 'Instant Noodles' & Potatoes Cooked On 'Rockets'

Vladimir Putin’s forces are starving in Ukraine and are forced to survive on only potatoes, onions and instant noodles cooked using the back ends of rockets, RadarOnline.com has learned.In a surprising development to come as Russia’s death toll recently surpassed 500,000, one Russian soldier spoke out to reveal the Russian military’s food situation has not changed even 12 months after first invading Ukraine in February 2022.Even more shocking was recently released footage of a Russian battlefield kitchen that indicated Putin’s soldiers are struggling to survive as their options for food and nutrients are severely limited.That is the revelation shared by...
Mastrangelo updates social media in advance of Senate bid

Morris County Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo edited his Facebook banner photo this morning to a declaration of “Tom Mastrangelo for Senate,” likely confirming he’ll challenge State Sen. Joe Pennacchio (R-Montville) this year in the 26th legislative district Republican primary. Reached by phone, Mastrangelo said that he was too...
Phil Rizzo trial resumes today

The small claims court trial of Phil Rizzo will resume today after a five-week delay, with Morris County Republicans seeking to recover a $1,500 unpaid bill from Rizzo’s unsuccessful bid for Congress in 2021. After months of delays, the trial began on December 19 and ended following about 180...
