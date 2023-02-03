ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fox 19

Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

One person in serious condition after police pursuit ends in crash

CINCINNATI — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with the driver being transported to the hospital after crashing in College Hill, Wednesday morning. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that a stolen vehicle was being pursued by officers when it crashed at the corner of West North Bend Road and Faircrest Drive. Police had lost track of the vehicle before finding it had crashed into a wooded area.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

New trial date set for suspect in deadly wrong-way crash

DAYTON, Ohio — A new trial date has been set for the woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-75 and killing a family of three. The suspected drunk-driving crash took place in March 2019, when investigators said Abby Michaels drove the wrong way on I-75 near Dayton on St. Patrick's Day and hit another car head-on.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
MIDDLETOWN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy