WLWT 5
Police dash cam video shows suspected stolen mail tossed at police during chase
GREENHILLS, Ohio — A police chase through Greenhills was caught on a police cruiser camera, and in the video, viewers can see what looks like confetti being tossed at the cruiser. Investigators said it was actually people's mail, checks and credit cards believed to have been stolen from the...
Fox 19
Police chase ends in crash that closes W. North Bend Road
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A police chase ended in a crash that shut down West North Bend Road in College Hill early Wednesday, according to Hamilton County dispatchers. Several police officers and fire crews responded to the crash scene shortly before 6:30 a.m. West North Bend Road is blocked between Daly...
WLWT 5
One person in serious condition after police pursuit ends in crash
CINCINNATI — A police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with the driver being transported to the hospital after crashing in College Hill, Wednesday morning. Hamilton County dispatch was able to confirm that a stolen vehicle was being pursued by officers when it crashed at the corner of West North Bend Road and Faircrest Drive. Police had lost track of the vehicle before finding it had crashed into a wooded area.
wvxu.org
Violent crime in Cincinnati is at an all-time low, despite increased reports of rape, non-fatal shootings
Violent crime in Cincinnati hit an all-time low last year, according to new data from the Cincinnati Police Department. CPD Chief Teresa Theetge and Assistant Chief Mike John presented the 2022 data to City Council's Public Safety and Governance Committee Tuesday. The reduction in violent crime is due in part...
WLWT 5
Prosecutors believe 14-year-old charged in four murders was proving himself as a hired killer
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — A Hamilton County 14-year-old who prosecutors said wanted to be a hired killer is now charged as an adult in four murders. “I believe he’s auditioning. Look at me, Hamilton County. Look at me. I’m open for business,” Hamilton County juvenal prosecutor Linda Scott told the court.
Fox 19
Road rage incident preceded Evendale officer-involved shooting, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting was involved in a road rage incident where he stuck a rifle out the window of his vehicle prior to the shooting, Evendale police said. Police Chief Tim Holloway says officers were conducting a traffic stop around 11:45 p.m. on...
WLWT 5
Police seeking help identifying breaking and entering suspect
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Police Department Financial Crimes Unity is looking for help identifying a man wanted in connection with a breaking and entering in Queensgate. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. The breaking and entering occurred on the 1220 block...
WLWT 5
Suspect may face more charges after shooting involving officer led to pursuit, crash
EVENDALE, Ohio — A man arrested after an encounter with police led to a pursuit and a crash in downtown Cincinnati may face more charges, police said in an update Monday. It all started around 11:44 p.m. Thursday when Evendale officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of Reading Road when they heard a gunshot near their location.
WLWT 5
Cincinnati police search for man accused of attempting to stab security guard outside Goodfellas
CINCINNATI — Cincinnati police are searching for a man accused of attempting to stab a security guard at Goodfellas in Over-the-Rhine over the weekend. It happened in the early morning hours Saturday at the Goodfellas on Main Street. Police said the suspect is between 25 to 30 years old...
Body found in wooded area near Farmersville; police investigating
Police are investigating after a body was found in a wooded area near Farmersville Thursday.
Fox 19
100 arrow keys stolen from Tri-State postal workers last year: ‘It will only get worse’
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A College Hill man who says he’s been the victim of mail theft found open mail on the street on Tuesday. It’s yet another example of the thefts and ensuing check fraud plaguing residents across the Tri-State and nationwide. Ron Grothaus says he was walking...
UPDATE: Police searching for 3 suspects after shooting in Dayton
Dayton police are searching for three suspects after a shooting Tuesday morning.
Fox 19
Springdale police seek person of interest in shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Springdale police are investigating a shooting Monday and searching for a person of interest. Police say they did not find out about the shooting at the time it happened about 4:15 p.m. at a BP gas station on Springfield Pike because it was reported after the fact.
Fox 19
Police search for surveillance footage of suspect in connection with OTR shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Cincinnati police are asking the public if anyone has surveillance footage in connection with a possible shooting that happened in Over-the-Rhine late Friday night. Officers say the shooting occurred around 11:41 p.m. at 13th and Walnut Streets. Police are asking the public for footage in the 1300 block...
WLWT 5
New trial date set for suspect in deadly wrong-way crash
DAYTON, Ohio — A new trial date has been set for the woman accused of driving the wrong way on I-75 and killing a family of three. The suspected drunk-driving crash took place in March 2019, when investigators said Abby Michaels drove the wrong way on I-75 near Dayton on St. Patrick's Day and hit another car head-on.
Police ID 53-year-old woman killed in Springfield shooting
A woman who was killed in a shooting in Springfield early Sunday morning has been identified.
‘How many other students?’ DPD investigating after video shows adult slam student to ground
Dayton police are investigating after a video taken Friday afternoon shows an adult throwing a student to the ground in the parking lot of a middle school.
Fox 19
Coroner: 1 victim identified in fatal Middletown shooting
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - The Butler County Coroner has identified one of the victims involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Middletown. Daniel Fitzgerald, 25, was shot to death in a residential area on 15th Avenue at approximately 8:51 a.m., the coroner confirmed. According to Middletown Police Chief David Birk,...
1 hospitalized following Dayton shooting
Dayton Police are actively investigating a shooting at a residential neighborhood early Tuesday morning.
Police provide update on missing Dayton woman
30-year-old Cierra Chapman was last seen in the Autumn Woods Drive area of Trotwood around 4:30 a.m. on December 27, 2022. She was dropping off some personal items to her ex-boyfriend.
