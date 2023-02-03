ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mchenry, IL

fox32chicago.com

3 people rescued from Antioch Lake

ANTIOCH, Ill. - Three people were rescued from Antioch Lake Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., the Antioch Fire Department responded to a person who fell through the ice on Antioch Lake. That person was assisted out of the water by a bystander, fire officials said. When rescue crews arrived,...
ANTIOCH, IL
WGN TV

15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora

AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
AURORA, IL
CBS Chicago

Antioch fire crews rescue two fishermen from icy lake

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- Two fishermen were rescued from an icy lake in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.The Antioch Fire Department was called for the rescue at Antioch Lake at 4:30 p.m.One fisherman had fallen through the ice, and another helped get him out. But both fishermen remained flat on the ice waiting for rescuers.Divers and airboats were called to the scene from Antioch and Fox Lake. Surface Ice Rescue personnel tried to help the fishermen off the ice, but because the ice was weak, the Antioch Fire Department air boat was deployed to rescue them.There were no injuries.The Antioch Fire Department warned that due to warmer conditions and rain coming, the ice is very weak – and people should not be on it until it is colder again.
ANTIOCH, IL
fox32chicago.com

One person killed in fire in Palatine

PALATINE, Illinois - One person was killed in a fire in Palatine on Saturday. The Fire Department said they were called by an automatic alarm to 245 N. Smith Street at 6:37 a.m. There, they found smoke and fire coming out of a second story window. One person was killed....
PALATINE, IL
nbc15.com

Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
JANESVILLE, WI
WIFR

One dead after car caught under semi-truck in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Limited details have been released, but the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirms that...
ROCKFORD, IL
WSPY NEWS

Netherlands man dead after train collision in Oswego

The Kendall County Coroner's Office says a 49-year-old Voorschoten, Netherlands man is dead after being hit by a train on Saturday in Oswego. An autopsy on Sunday found that Steven Michael Sostak died from multiple injuries due to a train versus pedestrian crash. It happened near the BNSF tracks north of the Oswego Park-N-Ride on Station Drive.
OSWEGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting

CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
wlip.com

Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday

KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers. Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who...
SOMERS, WI
