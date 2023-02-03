ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- Two fishermen were rescued from an icy lake in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.The Antioch Fire Department was called for the rescue at Antioch Lake at 4:30 p.m.One fisherman had fallen through the ice, and another helped get him out. But both fishermen remained flat on the ice waiting for rescuers.Divers and airboats were called to the scene from Antioch and Fox Lake. Surface Ice Rescue personnel tried to help the fishermen off the ice, but because the ice was weak, the Antioch Fire Department air boat was deployed to rescue them.There were no injuries.The Antioch Fire Department warned that due to warmer conditions and rain coming, the ice is very weak – and people should not be on it until it is colder again.

ANTIOCH, IL ・ 10 HOURS AGO