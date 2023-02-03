Read full article on original website
Firefighters rescue two pets from home after fire causes $100K in damage in Algonquin
Firefighters rescued two pets from a house in Algonquin after a fire started in the attached garage of the home and caused $100,000 in damage, fire officials said. The Huntley Fire Protection District responded around 5:45 p.m. Monday to the 0-100 block of Charminster Court in Algonquin for a report of a structure fire. Huntley […]
fox32chicago.com
3 people rescued from Antioch Lake
ANTIOCH, Ill. - Three people were rescued from Antioch Lake Tuesday afternoon. At about 4:30 p.m., the Antioch Fire Department responded to a person who fell through the ice on Antioch Lake. That person was assisted out of the water by a bystander, fire officials said. When rescue crews arrived,...
15 people displaced after multi-unit apartment building fire in Aurora
AURORA, Ill. — Fifteen people were forced from their homes last Saturday after a three-alarm multi-unit apartment building fire, the Aurora Fire Department said Tuesday. Fire crews were called to the 2800 block of Village Green Drive for a three-story building fire. Arriving units encountered heavy smoke from the roof.
Antioch fire crews rescue two fishermen from icy lake
ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- Two fishermen were rescued from an icy lake in Antioch Tuesday afternoon.The Antioch Fire Department was called for the rescue at Antioch Lake at 4:30 p.m.One fisherman had fallen through the ice, and another helped get him out. But both fishermen remained flat on the ice waiting for rescuers.Divers and airboats were called to the scene from Antioch and Fox Lake. Surface Ice Rescue personnel tried to help the fishermen off the ice, but because the ice was weak, the Antioch Fire Department air boat was deployed to rescue them.There were no injuries.The Antioch Fire Department warned that due to warmer conditions and rain coming, the ice is very weak – and people should not be on it until it is colder again.
Fire department rescues two ice fishermen who fell through ice on Antioch Lake in Antioch
Fire department crews were able to safely rescue two ice fishermen off the ice after they fell through on Antioch Lake in Antioch Tuesday afternoon. The Antioch Fire Department responded around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to Route 173 west of Main Street in Antioch for a report of an ice rescue. Antioch Fire Chief Jon Cokefair […]
Resident escapes without injury after fire engulfs second floor, attic of home in Zion
Almost a dozen fire departments were called after a fire engulfed two levels of a house and displaced residents in Zion Sunday morning, fire officials said. The Zion Fire-Rescue Department and Zion Police Department responded around 11:50 a.m. Sunday to the 2800 block of Ezekiel Avenue for a report of a structure fire.
Fire breaks out at Olon Industries factory in Geneva after reported explosion
Firefighters in west suburban Geneva battled an industrial fire after an explosion was reported at a factory Tuesday afternoon.
Fire department assists man to shore after snowmobile falls through ice in Fox Lake
Firefighters assisted a man to shore after his snowmobile went through the ice on the Chain O’ Lakes in Fox Lake Sunday afternoon, officials said. The Fox Lake Fire Protection District responded around 3:30 p.m. Sunday to Bauske Boat Basin, 152 Route 12 in Fox Lake, for a report of an ice rescue. Fox Lake […]
One dead after fatal Palatine condo fire, 39 firefighters dispatched
PALATINE, Ill — One person is dead after a fire erupted at a condo building in Palatine early Saturday morning. The Palatine Fire Department was dispatched to the 200 block of North Smith Street around 6:37 a.m. on a call of a fire alarm. Upon arrival, firefighters reported smoke and fire coming from a second […]
Naperville residents unable to get help with fiber cement siding that's cracking years early
A group of residents in a Naperville real estate development are all dealing with the siding on their newer homes having dozens, even hundreds of cracks.
Man charged with drunk driving, fleeing scene of crash that left motorcyclist severely injured near Antioch
A Wisconsin man has been charged with driving under the influence and fleeing the scene after a motorcycle crashed into his car and the rider was left with severe injuries near Antioch. Eric P. Simo, 30, of Kenosha, Wisconsin, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence...
fox32chicago.com
One person killed in fire in Palatine
PALATINE, Illinois - One person was killed in a fire in Palatine on Saturday. The Fire Department said they were called by an automatic alarm to 245 N. Smith Street at 6:37 a.m. There, they found smoke and fire coming out of a second story window. One person was killed....
nbc15.com
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
WIFR
One dead after car caught under semi-truck in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - One person is dead Tuesday after a car became stuck under a semi-truck in south Rockford. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. near the intersection of Samuelson and Falcon roads in Rockford. Limited details have been released, but the Winnebago County Coroner’s Office confirms that...
WSPY NEWS
Netherlands man dead after train collision in Oswego
The Kendall County Coroner's Office says a 49-year-old Voorschoten, Netherlands man is dead after being hit by a train on Saturday in Oswego. An autopsy on Sunday found that Steven Michael Sostak died from multiple injuries due to a train versus pedestrian crash. It happened near the BNSF tracks north of the Oswego Park-N-Ride on Station Drive.
Man charged with stealing Christmas presents from Crystal Lake church in Crystal Lake
A Chicago man who is being held on numerous charges, including burglary and identity theft, is now charged with stealing presents from a church in Crystal Lake before Christmas. George J. Ashetzie, 66, of Chicago, has been held in the McHenry County Jail since December 11. Ashetzie was initially charged...
fox32chicago.com
Pair charged in deadly Park Manor shooting
CHICAGO - Two men are facing charges in connection with the shooting death of another man Sunday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood. Steven Coleman, 46, and Lawrence Williams Jr., 36, are accused of opening fire on a 45-year-old man around 3 a.m. in the 300 block of East 75th Street, according to police.
wlip.com
Shots Fired Incident In Beauty Salon Friday
KENOSHA, WI (WLIP)–No one was injured during a shots fired incident that happened Friday. Kenosha County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a beauty salon around 3:30 PM in the Village of Somers. Deputies reported that a domestic dispute took place inside the business between a male and female who...
WATCH: Massive Sprawling Fire Engulfs Chicago Furniture Store
Skycam footage shows a gigantic plume of smoke billowing through the sky.
Alert issued for endangered 79-year-old woman reported missing in North Chicago
The state police have issued an alert asking for the public’s help in locating an endangered 79-year-old woman who went missing from North Chicago. The Illinois State Police activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for Jayne E. Schroeder, 79, early Tuesday morning. The North Chicago Police Department reported that...
