This Registered Dietitian Wrote a Book About Global Cuisine, and Says There's More to Healthy Eating Than the Mediterranean Diet

Read full article on original website
Related
TODAY.com
Woman loses 60 pounds, lowers blood pressure by switching to plant-based diet
Brenda Workman spent most of her life trying to control her weight — losing some pounds with discipline, but then gaining them all back the moment she could no longer resist eating foods high in fat and sugar. She even worked for a weight-loss organization, leading classes for 27...
Having Cinnamon Every Day Could Improve Memory And Mood, According to Doctors
There are many things you can do to improve your cognitive health, from regular exercise to daily brain games. However, one of the first steps you should take if you want to keep your brain sharp and your mood elevated is to prioritize a healthy diet...
MedicalXpress
Drink that kombucha at your own risk: Scientist discusses popular gut health advice
Type "gut health" in your search browser and you will find millions of popular web entries that tell you to take charge of your gut and eat specific foods to improve its condition. First came probiotics. Then whole grains. Next, grocery stores started to devote whole display cases to kombucha....
The fungal threat to human health is growing in a warmer, wetter, sicker world
Many millions of fungi are good for the environment, but a few hundred can cause disease in humans. However, the threat from fungal pathogens is increasing, experts say, and may grow much worse in a warmer, wetter and sicker world.
Numerous Studies Link Everyday Foods to Cancer
Increasingly, the consumption of chemically-altered vegetable oils is being linked to disease due to their high levels of omega-6 fatty acids. To combat this health risk, experts recommend getting more omega-3s through daily diet choices that can balance out these potentially dangerous fat sources.
Omega-3 supplements have little effect on cardiovascular health
This article about omega-3 supplements is a companion piece to my recent article about fatty fish and cardiovascular disease. There is little evidence that two servings of fatty fish, which are filled with omega-3, have any effect on the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
For Those Struggling to Sleep, There are Supplements Other Than Melatonin
One of the more interesting things about working with nutrition has to be the products. Patients love to bring in all sorts of bottles to my office and ask: ‘What are your thoughts on this?’ As they pass me some version of a nutritional supplement.
Easy Hack for Getting a $4 Meal at 'Chipotle' Is Sneaky but It Works
This is a great way to save a few bucks at Chipotle.
MedicalXpress
Q and A: Turmeric for healthier diet, pain relief
I am a breast cancer survivor who still suffers from various aches and pains, including arthritis. A friend told me that her arthritis pain improved after she started taking turmeric. I'm committed to making this new year a healthier one, and I want to improve my overall health and diet. Can you tell me more about this supplement? Is it something I can add into my diet to feel better?
marthastewart.com
There's More to Nutmeg Than Eggnog and Pumpkin Spice—Here's How to Use It Year Round
Who hasn't sprinkled nutmeg on a cup of yuletide eggnog, or added a dash to pumpkin pie? While many home cooks associate the spice with holiday treats, those in the know embrace the complex flavors and luscious aromas of nutmeg—and its botanical sidekick, mace—just about any time of year.
verywellhealth.com
Ways to Lower Diastolic Blood Pressure
If your diastolic blood pressure is too high, you may be able to lower it, including through medications, dietary changes, cutting out harmful substances, exercising, and getting enough sleep. Diastolic blood pressure (the lower number) is the force exerted on your blood vessels between heartbeats. The upper number, systolic blood...
technologynetworks.com
Potential Drug Candidate Identified for Fatty Liver Disease
There is currently no drug for treating non-alcoholic fatty liver disease, which affects many people with type 2 diabetes and which can result in other serious liver diseases. A study led by researchers from Karolinska Institutet has now identified a drug candidate for the treatment of fatty liver. The preclinical study, published in the Journal of Hepatology, indicates that an antibody that blocks the protein VEGF-B presents a possible therapeutic option for fatty liver disease.
msn.com
Eat these foods for a better night’s sleep
Slide 1 of 21: Do you get enough shut-eye each night? Finding it hard to nod off can be infuriating, but it could also harm your health. A significant lack of sleep is linked to a lower life expectancy as well as common chronic illnesses. Needless to say, finding ways to improve your sleep is essential to your wellness. You may be surprised to learn that what you eat could have a major impact on this aspect of your life. Let’s take a look at the best foods to consume when you want to get more and better ZZZs.
psychreg.org
The Science of Happiness: Understanding What Makes Us Truly Happy
Happiness is a subjective experience that varies greatly from person to person. Despite its individual nature, scientists have made great strides in understanding what contributes to happiness and what holds us back from it. The connection between happiness and mental health is strong, affecting each other in significant ways. Good...
psychologytoday.com
Change Your Behavior, Extend Your Life
Did you know lifestyle changes activate genes to fight cancers? That how you spend your time influences both genetic function and how you function?. In his groundbreaking National Geographic piece, Michael F. Roizin makes an undeniably compelling case for leading a healthy lifestyle. He asserts that 40 percent of premature deaths in the United States are related to lifestyle choices.
CNET
Should You Eat Based On Your Blood Type?
Your blood type matters in ways that might surprise you: It's tied to your risk of heart disease, how much you get bit by mosquitoes and more. There's even a diet based on blood type, which proposes that people with type O blood should focus on eating different foods than, say, those with type A or B. For example, people with blood type A are advised to avoid eating red meat, and those with type O are advised to do the opposite.
Medical News Today
Can adding milk to a cup of coffee have anti-inflammatory effects?
Polyphenols are a group of molecules found in plants and plant-derived foods, which have a range of known health benefits due to their antioxidant activity. They are known to bind with amino acids—the building blocks of proteins—which also occur in foods, and can enhance their antioxidant effects. Previous...
New research suggests simple steps to reduce long COVID-19 symptoms
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Preventing long COVID-19. There's new research out that says there might be some simple steps to reduce the risk of lingering symptoms.Millions of Americans are struggling with long COVID. Symptoms like fatigue and brain fog that don't go away. This new research says a healthy lifestyle might be the solution.Why do some people suffer long COVID symptoms and others don't?New research in JAMA Internal Medicine looks at six lifestyle factors: diet, exercise, not smoking, healthy weight, adequate sleep and moderate alcohol consumption.Women who have five or six of these healthy building blocks are about half as likely to...
We Ask a Chemist: What Percentage Vitamin C Serum Is Best?
We asked a cosmetic chemist whether the percentage of vitamin C in your skincare products matters.
marthastewart.com
How to Know If That Bruised or Partially Rotten Produce Is OK to Eat
While frozen produce is a great option to have on deck for your cooking needs, there's nothing quite like shopping at your local market for the freshest fruits and vegetables. Anything from snacking to baking is made easy when you have produce readily available. But what to do when your precious fruits and vegetables become bruised or spoiled before you have a chance to enjoy them? We tapped experts to find out how you can tell when your past-peak produce is still safe to eat, along with tips on how to salvage the best parts to help prevent food waste.
Comments / 0