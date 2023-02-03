ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wichita Eagle

Chiefs’ Eric Bieniemy Reflects on Losing Out on Head Coaching Jobs

Eric Bieniemy has been the Chiefs offensive coordinator for the past five years, but it hasn’t yet led to a head coaching opportunity elsewhere. That is despite five straight AFC championship game appearances and playing a part in developing quarterback Patrick Mahomes. On Monday night, Bieniemy explained that even...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Steelers Can’t Make Second Wrong Call at QB

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are going to spend a good bit of time trying to figure out their backup quarterback situation, and while it seems like an unimportant position of need, it's the complete opposite. The Steelers saw first-hand what a backup quarterback could do for a team this...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Demand for Super Bowl Tickets Continues to Boom

Want to make the trip to Glendale, AZ? It will likely mean shelling out some serious cash. The countdown to Super Bowl LVII has entered its final stretch, with Chiefs and Eagles fans still flooding the ticket market less than a week out from the Big Game. Seats to State Farm Stadium are going for historic prices, as Kansas City and Philadelphia devotees prove they have no issue traveling cross-country for Sunday’s showdown. According to Forbes, the average ticket for this year’s Super Bowl is the second-most expensive ever.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Browns QB Named Potential Mitch Trubisky Replacement

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have the ideal situation at backup quarterback, and for a position they hold value to, they're looking to ensure the best possible choice is behind Kenny Pickett. While the Steelers would like for their backup quarterback to be Mitch Trubisky, the veteran holds a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Wichita Eagle

Doug Williams: If I Had to Win One Game Today, This Is the QB I’d Pick

(EDITOR’S NOTE: To listen to the Doug Williams interview, fast-forward to 17:56 of the following link: https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/eyetestfortwo?selected=BRCM8892311157) It was 35 years ago that former Washington quarterback Doug Williams made Super Bowl history, but you probably know that. He was the first African-American quarterback to start a Super Bowl …...
WASHINGTON STATE
Wichita Eagle

Broncos HC Sean Payton Details Plan to Resurrect Russell Wilson

On Monday, the Denver Broncos officially introduced Sean Payton as the team's new head coach. The 20th man in team history to hold the head coach title, Payton's first order of business will be figuring out how to get quarterback Russell Wilson back on the horse. Enter Payton, whose quarterback...
DENVER, CO
Wichita Eagle

The 49ers Hire Steve Wilks as Defensive Coordinator

Finally, the 49ers have a new defensive coordinator. They just hired former head coach Steve Wilks, according to the NFL Network. Wilks will replace DeMeco Ryans, who recently became the head coach of the Houston Texans. Unlike Ryans and his predecessor, Robert Saleh, who were novices when they became defensive...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Wichita Eagle

Lane Johnson’s Fast Starts, Not False Starts

It is a third-and-8 near midfield. There are three seconds left on the play clock. The optical illusion is about to be on display. Jalen Hurts throws his hands in front of his body, uttering the final syllables of the Eagles’ presnap cadence, demanding the football. Everyone on offense is still, as if frozen in time beneath the pumice of Mount Vesuvius. Everyone, that is, except for Lane Johnson.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Wichita Eagle

Takeaways From Andy Reid’s Tuesday Media Availability

The Kansas City Chiefs have just a handful of days until their Super Bowl LVII matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles and on Monday night, both teams took the stage for Opening Night festivities and answered plenty of questions about various topics. Head coach Andy Reid provided some updates at the time, with some of his players speaking about their health while also sharing some thoughts on their respective seasons and also Sunday's game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Eagles-Chiefs: Super Bowl LVII Positional Breakdown

In many ways Super Bowl LVII is like the famed Spiderman meme. On paper there are so many similarities between the Eagles and the Kansas City Chiefs, it’s a little freaky. Both teams are 16-3 and entered the postseason as the No. 1 seeds in their respective conferences. Through the 17 games of the regular season, each team scored exactly 564 points and had six All-Pro selections, a group that included their starting quarterbacks and a Kelce brother.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Wichita Eagle

Report: Broncos Target Saints QB Coach Ronald Curry for OC

Sean Payton has identified a candidate, if not the potential frontrunner, to become the next Denver Broncos offensive coordinator. Per Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com, the Broncos "plan" to interview Saints quarterbacks coach Ronald Curry for the position — one of four New Orleans staffers with whom Payton is interested in reuniting.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy