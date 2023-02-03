Tom Brady shares photos from movie shoot with old Patriots teammates

Tom Brady’s new movie, “80 for Brady,” was released this week, with the GOAT himself starring alongside a quartet of Hollywood legends.

Brady attended the premiere earlier this week with costars Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, Rita Moreno and Sally Field, but those weren’t the only stars who made an appearance on the big screen.

Also joining Brady in the film were some of his former teammates, such as Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman, and Danny Amendola.

Just days after announcing his retirement after 23 seasons in the NFL, Brady shared some photos of him and his old pals from the movie shoot on social media: