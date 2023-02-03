Read full article on original website
Related
radioplusinfo.com
2-8-23 state building projects approved
Gov. Tony Evers has announced the Wisconsin State Building Commission approved a total of more than $178 million in projects across the state, including the authority to purchase land in the city of Milwaukee for the development and construction of a new Type 1 Juvenile Correctional Facility to continue the administration’s efforts to close and replace the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake facility. Other projects include an HVAC System Replacement project for UW-Oshkosh as part of the Minor Facilities Renewal Program group enumerations and authorizing 33 maintenance and repair projects for the departments of Administration, Corrections, Health Services, Military Affairs, Natural Resources, Transportation, Veterans Affairs, and the UW-System, located at various locations in 19 counties across the state including Dodge, Columbia and Winnebago counties.
whby.com
Kiel Mayor hospitalized following medical emergency
KIEL, Wis–Kiel’s mayor is in the hospital following a medical emergency. Witnesses saw Mayor Mike Steinhardt collapse while walking along a trail in the city Sunday morning. He was taken to a Fox Cities hospital, where he is said to be recovering. City Council President Bill Krueger is...
Evers to propose local sales tax hikes to fund government
Gov. Tony Evers says he will ask the Legislature to approve allowing counties and most large cities be able to ask voters to raise the sales tax to pay for local services.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Structure fire in Seymour cleared all lanes on WIS 55 reopened
SEYMOUR, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the structure fire that shut down WIS 55 in Seymour has been cleared. All lanes of traffic have been reopened and there are no details on what started the fire or if anyone was injured. Local...
WNCY
Going To Pot, In Winnebago County
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Winnebago County board supervisor is pushing an ordinance that would reduce simple marijuana possession to a $1 fine. The county’s Judiciary and Public Safety Committee considered the measure Monday night. Prior to Monday’s meeting, Winnebago County Supervisor for District Six, Brian Defferding...
radioplusinfo.com
2-8-23 winter storm watch includes green lake county
Marquette-Green Lake-Sauk-Columbia-Iowa-Including the cities of Montello, Westfield, Oxford, Neshkoro, Endeavor, Berlin, Princeton, Markesan, Baraboo, Reedsburg, Prairie Du Sac, Sauk City, Portage, Columbus, Lake Wisconsin, Lodi, Dodgeville, Mineral Point, and Barneveld. …WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING…. * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations of...
radioplusinfo.com
2-7-23 evers appoints former milwaukee health leader to head dhs
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers has appointed the former public health leader in Milwaukee as secretary of the state Department of Health Services. Kirsten Johnson formerly served as Milwaukee’s health commissioner for two years until resigning in January. She will become the third secretary of the agency under Evers when she takes the position on Feb. 27. She replaces Karen Timberlake, who served in the role from January 2021 until her resignation in December. Evers’ first secretary, Andrea Palm, left for a job in President Joe Biden’s administration. Evers’ announced the appointment on Monday.
whbl.com
Chimney Fire Strikes Town of Sheboygan Home
Fire crews respond to a report of a house fire in the Town of Sheboygan late Saturday night. Fire Chief Ed Biederwolf says they were notified via 911 shortly after 11 p.m. with the caller reporting flames coming from the chimney of the structure. Crews arrived at the home and deployed chimney chains to clean out the chimney while thermal imaging was used to monitor conditions in the home and make sure the fire didn’t begin to spread.
radioplusinfo.com
2-7-23 nobody injured in fire that destroys fdl home
Nobody was injured in a fire that destroyed a Fond du Lac home. Shortly after 1:30am Tuesday firefighters were called to 984 Ashbury Court to find smoke pouring out of the roof. Firefighters rescued the lone occupant from her bedroom. Strong winds fed the fire, which was extinguished about an hour after arrival. “Thanks to the swift actions from a neighbor alerting 911 that the home was on fire, Fond du Lac Fire Rescue members were able to respond quickly and rescue the resident from the home without injury,” Fire Chief Gerritson said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac County chase, Oshkosh man arrested
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - A 35-year-old Oshkosh man was arrested Saturday morning, Feb. 4, for several charges after fleeing deputies and crashing in Fond du Lac County. A Fond du Lac County deputy first pulled the man over near Johnson and Pioneer around 3 a.m. Officials said the license plates were suspended and did not match the vehicle.
WBAY Green Bay
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha
MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay neighborhood hit with burglaries
11 people, including 5 children, were stranded when the ice cracked. Mild weather, ice quality a concern for sturgeon spearers. Police will attend a community meeting to discuss the burglaries. INTERVIEW: "The Exchange: Kaukauna and King" Updated: 45 minutes ago. An award-winning documentary looks at a social experiment in Wisconsin...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Sheboygan police harassment investigation, 10 officers disciplined
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. - Ten Sheboygan police officers were disciplined after reports of sexual harassment. According to the investigation reports, the case involves inappropriate photos of female officers circulating through the department. One attorney said while seemingly innocent, behavior in the workplace can quickly become harassment. "It’s disappointing to hear about...
WBAY Green Bay
Fire breaks out at Manitowoc County scrap metal facility
NEWTON, Wis. (WBAY) - Scrap metal caught fire at B&B Metals Processing in Newton Saturday. Cleveland Assistant Fire Chief Clifford Henning said the fire was reported by employees just after 1 p.m. Upon arrival, Cleveland called in backup. “We have fire departments from four counties. Manitowoc, Brown, Calumet and Sheboygan...”...
Applebee’s Closing Multiple Longstanding Locations
One location has closed indefinitely; two others are permanently shuttering. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:ScrapeHero.com, TamaracTalk.com, PostCrescent.com, and JournalTimes.com.
NBC26
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire
FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
NBC26
Otter Street Fisheree draws crowd to Lake Winnebago
OSHKOSH — Hundreds packed Lake Winnebago in Oshkosh for a day of food, drink, pond hockey and fishing at the annual Otter Street Fisheree Saturday. Temperatures in the low twenties and gusty winds persisted for most of the day, but Andrew Clark—a board member of Otter Street Fishing Club, who organized the event—said those conditions were just right for the fisheree.
This One Church in Wisconsin Heals and Haunts Thousands of People Every Year
Holy Hill in Wisconsin is the sight of beautiful views and a church rumored to perform true miracles, but legend says it has a dark, haunted side filled with terrifying creatures too. The Mysteries of Holy Hill. The area of Erin and Hubertus, Wisconsin is home to a breathtakingly gorgeous...
WBAY Green Bay
Oshkosh police investigate student bringing gun to middle school
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - The Oshkosh Police Department is investigating why a middle school student brought a firearm to school. Police say it happened earlier Monday at the Webster Stanley campus of Vel Phillips Middle School. The school resource officer learned about it at 1 p.m. By that time, the...
whby.com
Pilot walks away from emergency landing in Calumet County field
STOCKBRIDGE–A small plane that took off from Appleton International Airport makes an emergency landing in a Calumet County field. The pilot initially radioed into air traffic control at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay that he had lost engine power in his Beechcraft Bonanza and would need to land around 12:10 this (Monday) afternoon.
Comments / 0