Madison, WI

nbc15.com

Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The shooting outside an education center on Madison’s west side on Friday that led to the large police presence near two Madison Metropolitan School District schools was reportedly an accident, the Madison Police Dept. explained in an update. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m....
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half. In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

In-person absentee voting in Madison begins Tuesday

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. The medical examiner identified her as Nicole Lemke, 29, of Janesville. Its statement indicated the forensic examination...
ROCK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Madison area leaders speak on Biden's upcoming visit

MADISON, WI
Channel 3000

Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office seeks info in 2020 Devil's Lake murder

BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office once again asked the public for information relating to a 2020 murder at Devil's Lake State Park. Investigators have look into over 100 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews in the murder of 24-year-old John Schmutzer. Schmutzer was found dead at Devil's Lake State Park in October 2020.
SAUK COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area

MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute

WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
WESTBY, WI
nbc15.com

Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
JANESVILLE, WI

