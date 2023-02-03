Read full article on original website
Popular grocery store chain opening two new stores in Wisconsin this weekKristen WaltersJanesville, WI
Hy-Vee Continues to Grow Despite Retail Industry Struggles: Company To Open Two New Stores In WisconsinMinha D.Janesville, WI
Men’s Basketball: Holtmann ejected in first half against WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
In cities like Madison, student suffers as teacher shortage takes a toll on education qualityEdy ZooMadison, WI
Men’s Basketball: Badgers beat Buckeyes 65-60, hold off Ohio State second-half comeback bidThe LanternColumbus, OH
nbc15.com
Shooting outside Madison education center was accidental, man tells MPD
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – The shooting outside an education center on Madison’s west side on Friday that led to the large police presence near two Madison Metropolitan School District schools was reportedly an accident, the Madison Police Dept. explained in an update. The shooting happened around 3:15 p.m....
nbc15.com
Suspect accused of attacking man at Madison hotel
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was arrested after a confrontation at a hotel on Madison’s east side Monday evening in which he allegedly attacked another man. The Madison Police Dept. reported officers were first called to the Motel 6, near East Towne Mall, around 6:40 p.m. after learning the suspect was allegedly threatening a woman with a knife.
nbc15.com
Hy-Vee grocery store locations opening in Janesville, Oregon Tuesday
nbc15.com
PHMDC: At least 10 people overdosed in the past 36 hours
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Dane Co. health officials are warning of a recent spike in overdoses in the past day-and-a-half. In a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon, Public Health Madison and Dane Co. reported that at least ten people in the county have overdosed in that time and one person died.
nbc15.com
Missing Ho-Chunk Nation woman died of hypothermia, officials report
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investigation into the search for and death of a missing Ho-Chunk nation tribal member concluded that she died as a result of hypothermia, the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office stated Tuesday. Investigators learned through video surveillance cameras that the woman, later identified as Felicia Wanna,...
nbc15.com
67-year-old dies in crash on Madison’s north side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A 67-year-old man died following a Sunday evening crash on Madison’s north side, according to a police department report. The Madison Police Dept. statement indicated one of the two vehicles involved was turning left from Packers Ave. onto Anhalt Dr. around 6:20 p.m. when it was rear-ended by another car. A 67-year-old man who was in one of the vehicles was rushed to an area hospital where he later died, the report added.
nbc15.com
Madison veterans embrace yoga and gardening in health care
nbc15.com
MPD: Group of suspects allegedly steal personal items from women at west side gym
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police say a group of suspects allegedly stole credit cards, cash and other personal items from another group of women at a gym on Madison’s west side. Madison Police Department said each woman whose items were stolen reported that they kept the items in an...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin police chiefs discuss training in the wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - As the investigation into the death of Tyre Nichols continues in Memphis, police chiefs across Southern Wisconsin detail how training and why they believe it begins with recruitment and continues through the life of an officer’s career. “We’re not always the expert; we have to...
nbc15.com
In-person absentee voting in Madison begins Tuesday
nbc15.com
Name released of Rock Co. inmate who died at jail
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – The Rock Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the inmate who died Thursday morning after she was found lying on the floor of her cell. The medical examiner identified her as Nicole Lemke, 29, of Janesville. Its statement indicated the forensic examination...
Channel 3000
Dane Co. Sheriff's Office warn against check theft as local losses exceed $300K
MADISON, Wis. -- Dane County Sheriff's officials warned local businesses to guard against check theft Tuesday. The Sheriff's Office is reportedly investigating multiple check thefts with losses potentially exceeding $300,000. Officials said the suspects copied payroll checks and cashed them.
nbc15.com
More information sought in 2020 homicide at Devil’s Lake State Park
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone who has submitted information regarding the October 2020 homicide at Devil’s Lake State Park, and has not heard back from a detective yet, to call the agency. Sheriff Chip Meister said Tuesday that hundreds of leads...
nbc15.com
Madison area leaders speak on Biden's upcoming visit
nbc15.com
Arson suspect arrested after causing disturbance at east-side Woodman’s
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a 32-year-old was arrested Sunday morning at Woodman’s on Madison’s east side for causing a disturbance, officials found he had a warrant out for his arrest. Police said several people called around 11:15 a.m. to report the suspect acting “out of control” in...
Channel 3000
Sauk Co. Sheriff's Office seeks info in 2020 Devil's Lake murder
BARABOO, Wis. -- The Sauk County Sheriff's Office once again asked the public for information relating to a 2020 murder at Devil's Lake State Park. Investigators have look into over 100 tips and conducted hundreds of interviews in the murder of 24-year-old John Schmutzer. Schmutzer was found dead at Devil's Lake State Park in October 2020.
nbc15.com
Cooper’s Hawk restaurant coming to Madison area
nbc15.com
Sheriff: Suspect fires into home during domestic dispute
WESTBY, Wis. (WMTV) – A Westby man is accused of attempted homicide after allegedly firing several bullets into a Richland Co. home over the weekend. According to the Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office, a woman involved in a domestic relationship with the suspect told deputies they were arguing early Sunday morning and he threatened to shoot another man who was inside the Sylvan Township home. After that, the suspect fired multiple shots into side of the house using a gun he stole from a truck, the Sheriff’s Office’s report alleged.
nbc15.com
Person of interest in homicide case on the run after pursuit on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A person on interest in a homicide case is on the run after a pursuit on Madison’s east side Sunday. A release by the Madison Police Department said an off-duty officer spotted “a suspect who is wanted for serious, felony crimes” sitting inside of a car near the Panera Bread on East Springs Drive.
nbc15.com
Overnight semi fire, wreck cause Mon. morning delays on I-39/90
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) – As crews continue cleaning up a fiery, late-night incident along an I-39/90 exit that has slowed northbound traffic into Monday morning, a wreck just a few miles away caused even more delays for rush hour drivers. Around 8:30 a.m., the Wisconsin State Patrol shut down...
