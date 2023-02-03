ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomfield, NJ

NJ Spotlight

Calls for police reform: Chat Box

Rev. Charles Boyer discusses the Tyre Nichols case. Plus, we hear from New Jersey City University's interim president. On Chat Box this week, David Cruz talks with Rev. Charles Boyer of Salvation and Social Justice about the impact of the Tyre Nichols case on New Jersey and the nation, and whether calls for police reforms are being heard.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination

A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

Exhibit of renowned artist’s work shows a journey beyond racism

'Faith Ringgold: Coming to Jones Road' is at Bergen Community College. A new exhibit at Bergen Community College celebrates the life-changing journeys that many Black families have faced. “Faith Ringgold: Coming to Jones Road,” was inspired by the ability of the renowned artist’s family to overcome racist and hostile treatment they encountered after moving to Englewood in 1992.
ENGLEWOOD, NJ
NJ Spotlight

FBI involved in investigating Sayreville councilwoman’s murder

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has not said if there are any suspects. The FBI is now involved in investigating the murder of Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican councilwoman in Sayreville. Dwumfour was killed after multiple gunshots were fired at her while she was inside her car. Her vehicle then traveled about 100 feet before slamming into parked cars outside her townhouse complex.
SAYREVILLE, NJ
Gothamist

The African American exodus from New York City

Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

New Jersey man dies on mission in Ukraine

BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) - An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.
BORDENTOWN, NJ
NJ Spotlight

NJ Spotlight

