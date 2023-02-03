Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Migrants Come to New York But Will Sit For Six Months Doing NothingTom HandyNew York City, NY
Snowstorm could hit New York CityUSA DiarioNew York City, NY
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to CanadaAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
How'd it start? The Arson Squad wants to know why a Roslyn, N.Y. office building suddenly went up in flamesC.J.TeevanRoslyn, NY
Related
Calls for police reform: Chat Box
Rev. Charles Boyer discusses the Tyre Nichols case. Plus, we hear from New Jersey City University's interim president. On Chat Box this week, David Cruz talks with Rev. Charles Boyer of Salvation and Social Justice about the impact of the Tyre Nichols case on New Jersey and the nation, and whether calls for police reforms are being heard.
As Sayreville, NJ mourns slain councilwoman, community remains without answers
A memorial for slain Sayreville Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour is planned for Wednesday. A memorial for Eunice Dwumfour, found fatally shot in her vehicle, is planned for Wednesday evening. [ more › ]
Shatiek Johnson, killer of NYPD cop Gerard Carter, must never be free again | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y – You couldn’t find two more starkly different people. NYPD Police Officer Gerard Carter, born in West Brighton and raised in Mariners Harbor, was the son of a cop. Carter played football for the Port Richmond Red Raiders and was married and had a son.
tapinto.net
Husband of Eunice Dwumfour Posts Birthday Wishes to Slain Sayreville Councilwoman on Facebook
ABUJA, NIGERIA -- The husband of Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Drumfour posted birthday wishes on Facebook to his murdered wife on Friday morning -- a day after she was killed and more than a month before her actual birthday. The story was first reported by The New York Post. “4th March...
Vendor apologizes for school lunch served on 1st day of Black History Month
School officials said lunch on the first day of Black History Month was supposed to be Philly cheesesteak, broccoli and fresh fruit -- but that is not what was served.
Hijabi Mother-Daughter Duo Sue NJ Six Flags For Discrimination
A head-scarf-wearing mother-daughter duo from Staten Island is suing Six Flags Great Adventure in New Jersey. The pair claims everyone else in the line for the amusement park's Jersey Devil Coaster ride was waved through on Aug. 31, 2021, but they were stopped, asked to show the contents of their pockets, and searched, according to a lawsuit filed Oct. 19, 2022.
NJ mourns Marine veteran killed in Ukraine
Peter Reed, a Bordentown Regional High School graduate, was killed while providing medical care in Bakhmut. New Jersey is mourning the loss of Peter Reed, a Bordentown Regional High School graduate, Marine veteran and global humanitarian who was killed while providing medical care on the front lines in Bakhmut, Ukraine. Reed was helping evacuate civilians injured by a missile strike when his vehicle was shelled. His family says he died while shielding a team member with his body.
Exhibit of renowned artist’s work shows a journey beyond racism
'Faith Ringgold: Coming to Jones Road' is at Bergen Community College. A new exhibit at Bergen Community College celebrates the life-changing journeys that many Black families have faced. “Faith Ringgold: Coming to Jones Road,” was inspired by the ability of the renowned artist’s family to overcome racist and hostile treatment they encountered after moving to Englewood in 1992.
'Love Psychic' Convinced Client To Mail $90M In Jewels To Paramus, Federal Court Docs Say
A precious, pink, 13.15-carat diamond from Qatar was among the $90 million worth of jewelry that a New Jersey relationship psychic convinced a client to swipe in his quest for love, court papers say. John Lee, who has a mailing address on Route 17 in Paramus, met his alleged victim...
Dr. Yusef Salaam, member of exonerated 'Central Park Five', to announce candidacy for NYC Council
Salaam was part of the group that was wrongfully convicted of the rape of a Central Park jogger in 1989. He was just 15 years old at the time.
Celebrating Lunar New Year in the wake of mass shootings
AAPI Montclair gathered to celebrate community — and to show resilience. A person beats a drum while children and adults hold a gold dragon on poles. Boom, boom, boom goes the drum while the dragon undulates in the air to the rhythm, spreading luck and joy to all those surrounding it.
2 days after New Jersey councilwoman was shot and killed, authorities are silent
NJ politician Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot Wednesday. Officials confirmed her death is being investigated as a homicide. But the Sayreville borough administrator says police don't believe there's any continuing threat to the community or public officials. [ more › ]
FBI involved in investigating Sayreville councilwoman’s murder
The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has not said if there are any suspects. The FBI is now involved in investigating the murder of Eunice Dwumfour, a Republican councilwoman in Sayreville. Dwumfour was killed after multiple gunshots were fired at her while she was inside her car. Her vehicle then traveled about 100 feet before slamming into parked cars outside her townhouse complex.
‘I live in constant fear.’ Bethel woman killed in murder-suicide had restraining order against husband
Traci Jones, 52, was granted a restraining order against her husband, Lester Jones, 56, on Jan. 24—one week before he allegedly shot her, then turned the gun on himself.
NJ councilwoman murder: Police pull sneaker, clothing from sewage grate near crime scene
Police in Sayreville, New Jersey processed the parking lot where Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot, using a K-9, drone and other equipment to search for evidence.
Man shot and killed by police during standoff at New Jersey condo complex
Authorities say an emotionally disturbed man was visiting relatives at the Cedar Court Condo Complex in Fort Lee when he began making threats.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
11-year-old Edison girl fighting for her life, needs your help
If you were told by doctors that your 11-year-old daughter had a brain mass that would do more harm than good to operate on, would you accept that, or would you want a second opinion?. With today's medical costs being what they are, it's not easy to get one. That's...
New Jersey man dies on mission in Ukraine
BORDENTOWN, N.J. (CBS) - An American and New Jersey native was killed while on a mission in Ukraine.Global Response Medicine says its founder, 33-year-old Pete Reed from Bordentown, was killed Thursday while rendering aid in Bakhmut.The organization says his death is a reminder of the dangers rescue and aid workers face, in conflict zones while they serve citizens caught in the crossfire.Reed lived a life in service of others. First as a decorated U.S. Marine and then working in humanitarian aid.
2 girls save multiple lives in heroic effort during fire in Middletown, NJ
🚒 Thursday fire in Middletown under investigation. 🚒 Two young girls heroic efforts helped save multiple lives from the Middletown fire. 🚒 The residential fire in Middletown is under investigation. Two young women are being recognized as heroes for acting quickly to help save lives when a...
NJ Spotlight
Montclair, NJ
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
469K+
Views
ABOUT
NJ Spotlight is an award-winning editorial website that delivers news and analysis about politics and public policy in New Jersey.http://www.njspotlight.com
Comments / 0