Read full article on original website
Related
McCarthy warns Republicans not to misbehave at State of the Union, promises no 'childish games' like Pelosi's infamous speech tearing moment
"We're members of Congress. We have a code of ethics of how we should portray ourselves," McCarthy told CNN on Tuesday.
Kevin McCarthy shushes Marjorie Taylor Greene during State of the Union
It wasn't Greene's first outburst of the evening.
‘Hot air’: Marjorie Taylor Greene in State of the Union balloon stunt
Republican extremist appears to reference Chinese surveillance dirigible by parading halls of Congress with white balloon
Trump shares photos of DeSantis alleging he partied and drank with high school girls when he was a teacher
Trump, who is known for nasty smears against his opponents, has ramped up his attacks against the the governor.
Trump Leaves the Nation in Shock as He Intensifies Attacks on DeSantis
Photo byPhoto 122725292 © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is keeping his 2024 plans quiet, while Trump loses no time to coming after DeSantis. Former President Donald Trump intensified the tension between him and Ron DeSantis when he shared a video of the Florida governor on his Truth Social page.
Biden's State of the Union temporarily goes off rails over Social Security dig
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy closed his eyes and shook his head while Marjorie Taylor Greene stood up and yelled, "You lie!"
GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump
Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
New York City migrants are tearing up their U.S. immigration documents as they escape to Canada
Some New York City migrants are abandoning New York to escape to Canada where they believe they may have a better chance. The New York Post reports that migrants who are fed up with crimes, drugs, and living in New York shelters are abandoning the city and heading towards Canada.
SFGate
Ex-Twitter execs to face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden
WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are expected to question former Twitter executives about the platform’s handling of reporting on Hunter Biden, the president's son, fulfilling a party promise to investigate what they have long asserted is anti-conservative bias at social media companies. Three former executives will be appearing...
SFGate
US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon
HARLOWTON, Mont. (AP) — Near the banks of Montana's Musselshell River, cattle rancher Michael Miller saw a large, white orb above the town of Harlowton last week, a day before U.S. officials revealed they were tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the state. The balloon caused a stir in the 900-person town surrounded by cattle ranches, wind farms and scattered nuclear missile silos behind chain link fences.
SFGate
Landowner help sought to protect endangered animals, plants
TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration plans to propose regulatory changes Wednesday to encourage voluntary conservation projects on private land, partly by shielding owners from punishment if their actions kill or harm small numbers of imperiled species. The proposed U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule outlines steps...
Calif. Dem publicly embarrasses GOP over wrong 'coastal elites' tweet
The official GOP Twitter account made a post mocking "coastal elites." It backfired spectacularly.
Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations
Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
SFGate
Nevada governor orders collection of all K-12 school audits
CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered all Nevada public schools to collect and report third-party audits to his office, a move in line with calls during his campaign to evaluate K-12 resources statewide. Lombardo's office will consolidate audits already required into one report, with...
SFGate
David Harris, Leader of the Vietnam Draft Resistance Movement, Dies at 76
David Harris, an activist and journalist who in the late 1960s became a national figure for encouraging young men to resist being drafted to serve in the Vietnam War — and who went to jail after refusing the draft himself — died Monday at his home in Mill Valley, California. He was 76.
Comments / 0