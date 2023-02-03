ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
Vice

GOP Megadonors Are Coming for Trump

Two of the biggest-spending groups of Republican megadonors are making it clear that they don’t want Donald Trump to be the GOP nominee, a sign that anti-Trump candidates will be well-funded in the 2024 presidential primaries. The Koch network, the largest-spending political network on the right, and The Club...
INDIANA STATE
SFGate

Ex-Twitter execs to face GOP questioning on Hunter Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans are expected to question former Twitter executives about the platform’s handling of reporting on Hunter Biden, the president's son, fulfilling a party promise to investigate what they have long asserted is anti-conservative bias at social media companies. Three former executives will be appearing...
KENTUCKY STATE
SFGate

US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon

HARLOWTON, Mont. (AP) — Near the banks of Montana's Musselshell River, cattle rancher Michael Miller saw a large, white orb above the town of Harlowton last week, a day before U.S. officials revealed they were tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the state. The balloon caused a stir in the 900-person town surrounded by cattle ranches, wind farms and scattered nuclear missile silos behind chain link fences.
HARLOWTON, MT
SFGate

Landowner help sought to protect endangered animals, plants

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — The Biden administration plans to propose regulatory changes Wednesday to encourage voluntary conservation projects on private land, partly by shielding owners from punishment if their actions kill or harm small numbers of imperiled species. The proposed U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service rule outlines steps...
OREGON STATE
Daily News Now

Senator Accused of Major Ethics Violations

Several advocacy groups have reportedly filed an ethics complaint against Senator Kyrsten Sinema, alleging that the Arizona senator has been using her staff to conduct tasks that are unrelated to their jobs and instructing them to advance their own money for her personal purchases.
ARIZONA STATE
SFGate

Nevada governor orders collection of all K-12 school audits

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo has ordered all Nevada public schools to collect and report third-party audits to his office, a move in line with calls during his campaign to evaluate K-12 resources statewide. Lombardo's office will consolidate audits already required into one report, with...
NEVADA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy