Las Vegas, NV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Fox5 KVVU

Man accused in Las Vegas woman’s death is arrested in California

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man who was accused in the death of a Las Vegas woman was taken into custody in California, authorities announced Monday. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at about 10:02 a.m. on Jan. 29 to a residence in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place in response to a report of a dead body.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in west valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are responding to a homicide investigation in the west valley Monday afternoon. LVMPD said the homicide investigation is taking place near 8600 Starboard Drive, near Durango Drive and Sahara Avenue. Additional details weren’t immediately available. Homicide detectives are expected to give...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man dead after stabbing at North Las Vegas Walmart

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man was hospitalized and later died after a stabbing at a North Las Vegas Walmart store Tuesday. North Las Vegas Police said they received a report of an fight around 11:45 a.m. Feb. 7 at a business in the 5500 block of Simmons Street, near Ann Road. Police said the fight was reportedly between two men.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas man accused in armed robbery of dogs from pregnant woman

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man from Las Vegas has been arrested and accused in an armed robbery of two French bulldogs from a pregnant woman in Southern California. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the two French bulldogs were taken during an armed robbery at about 10 a.m. on Dec. 9, 2022.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile making 4 stops in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Get out your camera! Oscar Mayer’s believed Wienermobile is set to make four stops in the Las Vegas Valley. According to a news release, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels is hosting the below “FRANKtastic” events:. Thursday, Feb. 9. Smith’s, 7130 N...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Robot joins security team at Henderson casino

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The future has arrived at the M Resort with what’s being touted as the first robot of its kind to patrol the grounds of a Las Vegas Valley casino. “I was a little taken back we might have a Star Wars character here,” said Jim Pazza, a visitor at the M Resort.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 men allegedly robbed 9 Las Vegas banks in 20 days, police say

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two men are facing numerous charges after they were suspected of robbing nine local banks, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. The incidents occurred between Jan. 12 to Feb. 1, authorities say. Records show that Brad Haino, 41, faces five counts of robbery,...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Man accused of robbing same Las Vegas bar twice at gunpoint

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A Las Vegas man arrested Feb. 1 is accused of robbing several businesses and people with a gun, according to authorities. Bryan Hatfield, 34, is charged with burglary while in possession of a firearm, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, grand larceny of a motor vehicle, attempted murder, and possession of a gun by a prohibited person, court records indicate.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

LVMPD identifies suspect of two cold case murders from the 1990s

Site of Alpine Motel fire in downtown Las Vegas opening soon as modern apartment complex. Program ramping up efforts to get people into workforce amid HVAC, plumber worker shortage. The National Technical Institute in Henderson is training and getting students certified to work in these industries in three to four...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Echo & Rig set to open new steakhouse in Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas favorite Echo & Rig is set to open its new location in Henderson this week. According to a news release, Echo & Rig Butcher & Steakhouse, which has been a continued favorite at Tivoli Village for the last 11 years, will debut its second location on Feb. 8.
HENDERSON, NV
Fox5 KVVU

2 dead, 3 injured after wrong-way crash in west Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Two people were killed and three others were injured after a multi-vehicle crash early Sunday morning that involved a wrong-way driver. According to a news release, the incident occurred near the 215 northbound, south of Town Center Drive. According to authorities, the crash involved three...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Circus Circus holding job fair Tuesday to fill over 100 positions

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Circus Circus is holding a job fair on Tuesday as it looks to fill more than 100 positions. According to a news release, the open jobs include line-level and management positions. Circus Circus says drug and background checks will be made available on-site at the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Las Vegas Valley continues to see home prices, sales decline

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – In January 2022, housing prices in the Las Vegas Valley were in a trend of setting record highs every month, while not being on the market for a long period of time. Fast forward one year, and prices continue to decline, with more homes available...
LAS VEGAS, NV

