A 14-year-old thought she had 'butterflies' from dancing with a boy at winter formal. It was a heart attack.
Ceirra Zeager's heart started racing after a high school dance. What she thought was butterflies was a heart attack.
Ken Curtis Told ‘Gunsmoke’ Producer to Never Call Him Again After 2 Massive ‘Return to Dodge’ Disagreements
Festus Haggen actor Ken Curtis almost returned for 'Gunsmoke: Return to Dodge,' but it never happened because of a serious argument with the producer.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Madonna 'Plastic Face' At Grammy Awards 2023: Viewers Begged She Get Off The Stage Fast
Madonna graced the 2023 Grammy Awards stage on Sunday to present another singer's performance. However, she quickly shared a speech to the crowd and those watching from home. The "Material Girl" singer told everybody, "I'm here to give thanks to all the rebels out there, forging a new path and taking the heat for all of it."
As Kanye West Was Finally Tracked Down By Lawyers, His L.A. Ranch Is Making Waves For Being An Abandoned Mess
Kanye West's lawyers track him down, as reports on the state of his L.A. ranch make the rounds.
Dolly Parton & Dionne Warwick collaboration “Peace Like A River” coming February 24
We won’t have to wait much longer to hear Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick sing together. The pair’s previously announced gospel collaboration, “Peace Like A River,” is set to drop February 24, along with a video the singing icons are shooting in Nashville on Tuesday. “I...
Dolly and Dionne shoot a video for their soon-to-come collaboration
Dolly Parton and Dionne Warwick are busy filming a video in Nashville for their upcoming collaboration, “Peace Like a River.”. The gospel duet was written by Dolly and produced by Dionne’s son and manager, Damon Elliott. “I was honored to get to sing with one of my idols,”...
Parker McCollum's got a handle on hits, even if it's hard for him to admit it
The day Parker McCollum wrote “Handle On You” was just an ordinary session with songwriter Monty Criswell. “I had been tossing some melodies around but didn’t really have anything that I was too over the top about or over the moon about when Monty came over that day,” Parker says. “And he was like, ‘Man, I’ve got this idea for this song. It’s called “Finally Got a Handle on You.”‘”
Grammys 2023: Bonnie Raitt wins, Christine McVie remembered & more
Bonnie Raitt was a big winner at Sunday’s Grammys, taking home three wins, including Song of the Year for “Just Like That,” beating out big hits like Harry Styles’ “As It Was,” Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” and others. Bonnie, 73, also...
The Rolling Stones drop “Doom and Gloom” video from 'GRRR Live!'
The Rolling Stones are out with another peek at their upcoming release, GRRR Live!, which drops Friday. The rockers just released a video for “Doom and Gloom,” which was the first single released from the band’s 2012 album, GRRR!, a compilation celebrating their 50th anniversary. At the time it was the first song the band recorded together in almost seven years.
Barbra Streisand releasing memoir in November
We’re about to learn a whole lot more about Barbra Streisand. The 80-year-old icon is set to release her memoir, My Name is Barbra, on November 7. According to the book’s publisher, Babs “tells her own story about her life and extraordinary career,” including growing up in Brooklyn, her early struggles, her breakout performance in Funny Girl and more. “The book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming,” the publisher says.
