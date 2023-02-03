LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rob Gronkowski might be retired from the NFL, but the former all-pro football player is still in the game during the league’s championship week. The four-time Super Bowl winner — who calls himself the “MVP of Fun” — will host a music festival called “Gronk Beach” in Phoenix on Saturday a day ahead of the big game. The beach-themed day party features performances by 21 Savage, Lil Jon and Diplo.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 21 HOURS AGO