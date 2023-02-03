ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roanoke, VA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WDBJ7.com

‘Nourish Your Baby’ event series kicks off in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley moms met with pediatricians and experts Tuesday about ways to keep babies healthy. It’s part of the ‘Nourish your Baby’ series at the Williamson Road Branch Library. Tuesday, moms heard from lactation consultants on ways to problem-solve issues with breastfeeding. In...
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Roanoke coffee house spotlighting community members

ROANOKE, Va. – One local coffee shop is finding a way to spotlight people doing good in our community. One Love Coffee House is giving away free breakfast or lunch to one community member a week. Owner Adam Ritchie said he wants to give back and spread some positivity.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Paint your own cookie this Valentine’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Laura Krell is the owner of Sugarheart Baking Co. She is a licensed and insured in-home bakery in Salem and has been focusing on decorated sugar cookies. She loves coming up with different cookie activities, like paint you own cookies for kids and families to enjoy.
SALEM, VA
WSLS

Duck Donuts shares a taste of Valentine’s Day assortments

ROANOKE, Va. – Hattie Lowrance, manager at Duck Donuts in Roanoke stopped by 10 News at Noon to talk about the shop’s Love Assortment box and Chocolate Lovers Assortment box ahead of Valentine’s Day. Lowrance also showed 10 News’ Alyssa Rae some tips on how to decorate!...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Postpartum depression: What you need to know

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Bringing a new baby into the world is supposed to be a joyous time - but for some moms, things may be harder. We sat down with Dr. Joseph Troise with LewisGale Medical Center to talk about postpartum depression and the impact it can have on a mom and family.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

New Pilates studio wants you to start moving again

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - There is a new fitness option here in Roanoke that just opened its doors that offers an opportunity for Roanokers to get moving again. The pandemic forced many people home to work out on their own, but the owner wants people to go out and find their tribes again.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

One Famous Anthony’s restaurant closing; another staying open

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Famous Anthony’s restaurant in Lynchburg will close for good Sunday, February 12 at 3 p.m., according to the company. A company spokesperson tells WDBJ7 the restaurant wasn’t able to come to an agreement on a lease renewal for its building on Wards Road, leading to the closure. The company will try to find places at other locations for displaced employees.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

E & N Soaps and More stops by WDBJ7 Sunday Mornin’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - In February, we are highlighting local Black-owned businesses as a part of Black History Month, and this one promises to make you smell good and feel good. Naomi Carter-Tod and Eric Carter are the owners and creators of ‘E & N Soaps and More’. They stopped...
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Boys Home of Virginia in need of upgrade

COVINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) - The current playground at Boys Home was installed in 1958, and leaders there are hoping for an upgrade. Chris Doyle, Executive Director of the Boys Home of Virginia, along with Laura Robertson from the Development Department, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about the necessary upgrades and why they’re important.
COVINGTON, VA
Cheryl E Preston

Cedar Lawn and Fairview cemeteries in Roanoke are not closing due to a lack of caregivers for the properties

Misinformation leads to unfounded rumors about Cedar Lawn and Fairview. In the age of the Internet, information is passed around at the speed of light whether it is accurate or incorrect. There have been recent online postings that are saying that two well-known cemeteries in Roanoke Cedar Lawn and Fairview were closing but this is not correct.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Feb. 6, 2023 Picture of the Day

Thanks to Adam M in Roanoke for sending today’s Picture of the Day. Want to see your pictures featured on air and online? You can send your pictures here through Pin It.
ROANOKE, VA
WDBJ7.com

Mostly good news in Roanoke for COVID, Flu, Hepatitis A

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The leader of the Roanoke City Allegheny Health Districts reported mostly good news Tuesday morning during her virtual update. But Dr. Cynthia Morrow said there is something catching the attention of infectious diseases experts. COVID:. As for COVID, Morrow’s report highlight’s the health district’s positive cases...
ROANOKE, VA
wfxrtv.com

Paintings open conversation about social justice and community policing

On Saturday, Feb. 4, a roundtable discussion about social justice and community policing was held in Lynchburg. The discussion was inspired by a new collection of paintings done by the artist, Robert Pennix. Paintings open conversation about social justice …. On Saturday, Feb. 4, a roundtable discussion about social justice...
LYNCHBURG, VA
tourcounsel.com

Danville Mall | Shopping mall in Danville, Virginia

Danville Mall, formerly Piedmont Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall in Danville, Virginia. Opened in 1984, it is managed by Hull Property Group. The mall's anchor stores are Belk and Dunham's Sports, with three vacant anchors last occupied by Boscov's, JCPenney, and Sears. The original anchors of Piedmont Mall were...
DANVILLE, VA

