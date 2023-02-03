ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino, CA

Man drops human jawbone off at California police station — and then leaves

By Snejana Farberov
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hWGkm_0kbqiLWj00

An unidentified man walked into a California police station Thursday and dropped off a human jawbone along with suspected animal remains, investigators said.

The stranger approached the public counter at the San Bernardino Police Department carrying “what appeared to be deceased animal remains and a lower jaw that resembled a human,” the department said in a press release .

Police noted that “it was unclear at the time if the remains were real.”

The man then walked out of the station before officers could speak to him and have been unable to locate him, cops said.

The Coroner’s Office was notified of the grim items left at the station and responded to the scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21ucA7_0kbqiLWj00
Police in California are looking to speak to this man, who they say dropped off a human jawbone at the San Bernardino Police station Thursday before leaving.
San Bernardino Police Department

According to the police, one of the bones was determined to be a human jawbone.

It’s unclear where the man had found the bone, or to whom it had belonged.

The San Bernardino police are appealing to the public for help with tracking down the person who brought the remains.

The department released a screenshot from a surveillance video showing a bearded man carrying what appears to be a small parcel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kRKPT_0kbqiLWj00
Officers have not been able to locate the unidentified man who brought the remains into the police station.
Google Maps

He is described as a Hispanic male between 30 and 35 years old, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 160 pounds, with a full beard and mustache. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York Post

Grandmother returns $15K she found — and gets her own generous surprise from strangers

A 65-year-old grandmother’s honest deed inspired strangers to return her generosity and give her the shock of a lifetime. After her car broke down about a year ago, Dianne Gordon of White Lake Township, Michigan, has been forced to walk nearly three miles to and from work five days a week. On one of her wintery treks home from her job at VC Fresh Marketplace, she stumbled upon nearly $15,000 in a plastic bag outside a BP gas station. While Gordon could’ve used the cash for, perhaps, a new car, she told WXYZ, “I was taught if it...
WHITE LAKE CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI
Key News Network

Woman Found Fatally Shot in Vehicle

Downtown Los Angeles, Los Angeles, CA: Los Angeles Police Department Central units responded to a call of a deceased female with gunshot wounds in the driver’s seat of a vehicle on 6th Street just east of Wall Street around 4:10 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, in Downtown Los Angeles. When...
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

New video shows mystery person running near scene of NJ Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour’s murder

Chilling, new surveillance video has emerged of a person appearing to run from the scene where New Jersey Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour was gunned down in her SUV last week. The short clip obtained by News 12 New Jersey was recorded about 7 p.m. Feb. 1 – around the time Dwumfour was killed – and shows a person wearing dark clothing darting across the frame. It reportedly matches witness accounts that the shooter fled to the Garden State Parkway near the Camelot at La Mer apartment complex in Sayreville, where the victim was found slumped behind the wheel of her white Nissan. The suspect...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
CBS News

California bicyclist struck by Lexus and then fatally stabbed by driver

A driver was arrested for allegedly running into a bicyclist and then fatally stabbing him on a Southern California roadway, authorities said. Vanroy Evan Smith, 39, of Long Beach was taken into custody Wednesday on suspicion of murder for the attack Wednesday in Dana Point."When deputies arrived, Smith was being detained by bystanders" before he was arrested, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said in a  news release.He remained jailed without bail on Thursday. It wasn't immediately clear whether he had an attorney to speak on his behalf.Michael John Mammone, 58, was in a bike lane on the Pacific Coast Highway...
DANA POINT, CA
CBS Minnesota

SPPD: 1 arrested, 2 shot following drive-by shooting, stolen vehicle chase

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police in St. Paul are investigating after a drive-by shooting and a pursuit involving a stolen vehicle overnight.According to police, two 22-year-old men were shot just before 1 a.m. Sunday on the 500 block of Snelling Avenue North. They were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say initial information indicates that the victims were shot by a person in a white Toyota 4Runner. Soon after the shooting, a vehicle matching the description was located near Selby Avenue and Lexington Parkway by a State Trooper. The driver of the suspect vehicle fled and the trooper did not pursue. St. Paul police located the vehicle again and began a pursuit due to the possible involvement in the shooting. Ramsey County deputies also joined the pursuit. The pursuit ended when a deputy performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle. A 23-year-old woman was arrested for pending charges of fleeing police in a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property. The vehicle was determined to be stolen from Brooklyn Park. Police are investigating if the stolen vehicle was the same vehicle used in the drive-by shooting. 
SAINT PAUL, MN
ABC News

Major Florida hospital hit by possible ransomware attack

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- A major hospital system in northern Florida said Friday it is diverting some emergency room patients and canceling surgeries after a security problem with information technology. Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare said the issue began effecting its systems late Thursday night and has forced the hospital to shut down...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
New York Post

Alec Baldwin files to disqualify prosecutor from ‘Rust’ manslaughter case

Alec Baldwin has filed to disqualify a special prosecutor from trying his manslaughter case in New Mexico over the fatal shooting of “Rust” cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Baldwin was officially charged on Jan. 31 and could face up to five years if found guilty. However, his legal eagles say prosecutor Andrea Reeb must step down after she was elected to the state House of Representatives in November. Baldwin’s lawyers argued in a motion filed on Tuesday that Reed should not continue because of New Mexico law prohibiting a state lawmaker from also being a prosecutor. “Representative Reed is therefore either the executive power...
NEW MEXICO STATE
CBS LA

5 wounded in South Los Angeles shooting

A shooting in South Los Angeles left three people wounded Wednesday evening. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting occurred near the intersection of 108th Street and Stanford Avenue. Initially it was reported three people were wounded.Thursday morning, the Los Angeles Police Dept. released updated details: An unknown vehicle drove by and shot at the victims who were standing outside.Five people were hit by gunfire and were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle. All victims were listed in stable condition Thursday morning.No description of the suspect or the vehicle was given.The victims were all males: Two 15-year-olds, two 18-year-olds and a 31-year-old.
LOS ANGELES, CA
New York Post

Democrats from Biden to Hochul are targeting suburban homeowners

If you’ve worked hard to afford a suburban house with a patch of lawn where your kids can play, you’re under attack. The Biden administration and Democrats in New York, Connecticut and other states are warring on local zoning laws to build high-rise apartment buildings with “affordable” units in tree-lined, single-family neighborhoods. All in the name of equity, meaning everyone can live in a tranquil suburb, whether they’ve earned the money to pay for it or not. The Biden administration announced Jan. 19 it will require all towns across America to submit “equity plans” showing how they will make it possible for low-income...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New York Post

NY less safe after reform that buries DAs in paper, cuts loose criminals, pols told

ALBANY — A key plank of lefty-led criminal justice reforms has made New Yorkers less safe by leading to dropped charges against accused criminals from Montauk to Buffalo because prosecutors are being buried in paperwork demands that cannot be met. Prosecutors detailed the law-and-order nightmare at a legislative budget hearing in Albany, revealing to the public how so-called discovery reform is eroding local systems of justice. “I cannot stress the importance of funding for additional staff, staff training, updated technology and cloud storage, as well as other costs related to the overhaul of New York State’s discovery laws,” J. Anthony Jordan, president...
New York Post

Disney’s reparations cartoon shows exactly why Ron DeSantis fights

In his victory speech after winning a second gubernatorial term in November, Republican Ron DeSantis proclaimed his state of Florida is where “woke goes to die.” He’s been at war with the ideology since his first term, taking on some of the most powerful organizations, businesses and politicians in the country promoting it and trying to spread the woke virus to our children. He’s most famously been at odds with Disney, which has increasingly injected woke messaging into its content marketed for America’s kids. The liberal media scoffed. No one’s pushing woke. He’s fighting a made-up enemy. It’s baloney — and Disney...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Maui firefighter dies after being swept into storm drain

A Maui-based firefighter died on Saturday, a little over a week after he was swept into a storm drain and carried out to sea while responding to heavy floods on the Hawaiian island. Tre Evans-Dumaran, 24, had been injured during the storms on Jan. 27 and died after a "roller coaster" stay at the hospital, his family and the county said. The incident happened just over a week ago as Maui was placed under a flash flood warning. County officials said on Jan. 30 that Evans-Dumaran had been responding to storm conditions in Kihei, an area along Maalaea Bay on the...
New York Post

Democratic Assembly Speaker Heastie says he won’t be ‘disrespected’ as he continues to boycott questions from The Post

Maybe he forgot his title is “Speaker.” Carl Heastie, who as the Democratic leader of the state Assembly is one of the three most powerful elected officials in the state, extended his boycott of questions from The Post for a second week on Tuesday — and angrily declared that he won’t “be disrespected” by New York’s hardest-hitting tabloid. During a Q-and-A session with reporters in Albany, the Bronx Democrat pointedly ignored The Post’s Albany reporter, Zach Williams, who asked why Assembly Democrats were changing committee rules to make it harder for individual lawmakers to force votes on controversial legislation. “Next question,” Heastie said...
ALBANY, NY
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
185K+
Followers
78K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy