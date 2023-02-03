Business learning organization expands to Deer Valley Unified

ElevateEdAZ is expanding into the Deer Valley Unified School District.

Launched in 2020, ElevateEdAZ prepares students for college and careers through alignment between education, business and the community.

"At Barry Goldwater High School one of our long-standing mantras has been to ‘Prepare students for life when they are 30 years old’,” Anita Stulc, Barry Goldwater High School principal, shared in a statement. ”We want to make an impact on the community and we know we need to think beyond where students might work the year they graduate or what college they might attend."

Expanding ElevateEdAZ to DVUSD brings the number of participating schools up to 11 throughout the Phoenix Metro. It will impact more than 22,000 students and teachers through access to work-based learning engagements, job shadows, internships, externships, mock interviews and more.

Adding DVUSD to the lineup supports those goals, and will allow more students to access learning opportunities.