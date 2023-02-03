Second Saint-Gobain subsidiary moving to Faribault

Another specialty glass manufacturer is coming to Faribault.

Vetrotech Saint-Gobain is relocating its North American headquarters to the SageGlass campus.

Currently based in Washington, company officials said Vetrotech will move into the underutilized second SageGlass manufacturing building in the Faribault Industrial Park. An addition to that building is planned.

“We have some space in our smaller building. So it made a lot of sense to have our Vetrotech business use the available space in that building,” said SageGlass Vice President and General Manager DJ Damberger. “We are going to expand a little bit as well.”

The move could bring around 20 to 30 new jobs in Faribault, according to Damberger. The number will depend on how many of the current employees in Washington decide to relocate.

Both Vetrotech and Sage Electrochromics — better known locally as its brand name, SageGlass — are subsidiaries of the global France-based construction company Saint-Gobain. Vetrotech’s global headquarters is in Sweden.

The move to one campus for the North America operations will create opportunities for collaboration and improving efficiency, according to Damberger and Kirk Ratzel, director of marketing and sales for Vetrotech.

“Working together on one site will bring benefits to both companies,” Damberger said, through easier sharing of resources and potentially some employees.

The move was spurred by plans to upgrade the Vetrotech manufacturing process and Contraflam product, Ratzel said. While SageGlass manufactures electronically tinting “smart” glass, Vetrotech specializes in fire-resistant glass.

With the new facility in Faribault, Ratzel said manufacturing will become more eco-friendly and the final product will be improved.

“We’re introducing an entirely new manufacturing technology,” Ratzel said. “And therefore it was a time of reflection on where should we be manufacture products of the future. And it’s about finding synergy with Sage Electrochromics and coming together on the same campus.”

Construction and equipment installation are planned to begin this summer and company officials hope to move by the end of the year.

When it comes time to fill open positions at the new facility late this year or early next year, company officials are optimistic there will be workers to be found in Faribault. Damberger said he already is seeing signs at SageGlass that the workforce shortage is easing.