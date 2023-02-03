ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Comeback

Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update

The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
OnlyHomers

Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball

Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message

The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets

Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady ‘potentially’ signing with Patriots again, sort of

Robert Kraft’s quest to make sure that Tom Brady retires with the New England Patriots continued on Tuesday. The Patriots owner shared a positive update though for those hoping that Brady ends up signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team. Kraft told NBC 10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson that the team […] The post Tom Brady ‘potentially’ signing with Patriots again, sort of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees bust Joey Gallo will have surprise role with Twins

Even while he was coming off his worst major-league season, the Minnesota Twins coveted Joey Gallo, whom they tried to acquire several times during his career. With a Twins executive declaring that “the upside is tremendous,” it appears the team will do everything it can to get Gallo into the lineup — including his first extended appearances at first base since 2018. (Gallo played first in one game with the Dodgers last season.)
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ClutchPoints

AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire

On Monday, longtime NFL wide receiver AJ Green announced his retirement. Now, one day after his retirement, Green speaks on one of the bright spots from walking away from the game. While speaking to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals team website, Green noted that he, and his family, can now openly root for his longtime […] The post AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement

Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Mets adding controversial former star to their front office

Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star

The Miami Dolphins’ offseason will be crucial. It may carry potential repercussions for the team for years to come. One main concern is Tua Tagovailoa’s potential as a long-term quarterback. Will Miami stick with him or not? This is where the possibility of landing Aaron Rodgers comes in. In our minds, he would be the […] The post Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
GREEN BAY, WI
ClutchPoints

Tom Brady pays off bet with underwear selfie

Tom Brady has come a long way from that embarrassing NFL combine photo over two decades ago. The newly retired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback set social media platforms on fire when he shared a picture of himself wearing nothing but underwear. Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬 […] The post Tom Brady pays off bet with underwear selfie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TAMPA, FL
