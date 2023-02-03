Read full article on original website
Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani
Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin has a warning for the rest of the league about Shohei Ohtani’s motivation in 2023. In a recent appearance on SiriusXM MLB Network Radio, Nevin said Ohtani was coming back motivated for 2023 in part because he was frustrated at being denied the MVP award last season. Shohei Ohtani... The post Angels manager has warning for MLB about Shohei Ohtani appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Mets dump outfielder facing criminal charges for abuse, claim Phillies pitcher off waivers
One man’s trash is another man’s treasure. The New York Mets claimed right-hander Sam Coonrod off waivers Monday from the Philadelphia Phillies. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. To make room for Coonrod on the 40-man roster, the Mets designated outfielder Khalil Lee for assignment. Syracuse.com...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Sean Payton Gives Seahawks Ex Russell Wilson 'The Denver Boot'
"That's foreign to me," new Broncos coach Sean Payton said of former Seahawks QB Russell Wilson's entourage having access to the team's facility. "That's not going to take place here.''
Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update
The Golden State Warriors have been a powerhouse in the NBA over the last decade in large part due to the excellence of star point guard Steph Curry. This makes the news that they received on Sunday about Curry particularly devastating. Curry left Saturday’s matchup against the Dallas Mavericks after Dallas point guard McKinley Wright Read more... The post Warriors receive terrible Steph Curry update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Retired MLB Legend Announces Return to Baseball
Following the 2017 Major League Baseball season, one of the all-time greats to play the game, Carlos Beltran, announced that his time as a big-leaguer had come to an end. He had spent the year playing for the Houston Astros and went out a World Series champion. His role on the team was as a fan-favorite veteran influence on the younger players.
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Sean Payton appears to put Russell Wilson on notice with stern message
The Denver Broncos managed to land Sean Payton as their new head coach after the Nathaniel Hackett experiment blew up in their faces, and it’s clear Payton is going to have a lot of work to do if he wants to turn things around in Denver. The first problem he will have to deal with, which also happens to be the biggest, involves the team’s starting quarterback, Russell Wilson.
RUMOR: Bucks showing interest in former MVP ahead of trade deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are not resting on their laurels right now. They may be second in the East at the moment with a 37-17 record, but this isn’t stopping them from adding the necessary pieces to their team ahead of what they’re hoping will be another extended playoff run.
NBC Sports
Former Phillies reliever ends up with the Mets
Former Phillies reliever Sam Coonrod was claimed off waivers Monday by the Mets. Coonrod was designated for assignment last week when the Phillies officially signed utilityman Josh Harrison to a one-year deal. Coonrod spent two years with the Phillies and was re-signed earlier this offseason to a one-year, $775,000 contract....
Brooklyn Nets reportedly pursuing 2nd blockbuster deal before NBA trade deadline: 4 possible targets
The Brooklyn Nets were one-half of the biggest trade so far this season, and it looks very likely that the
Tom Brady ‘potentially’ signing with Patriots again, sort of
Robert Kraft’s quest to make sure that Tom Brady retires with the New England Patriots continued on Tuesday. The Patriots owner shared a positive update though for those hoping that Brady ends up signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the team. Kraft told NBC 10 Boston’s Malcolm Johnson that the team […] The post Tom Brady ‘potentially’ signing with Patriots again, sort of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ex-Yankees bust Joey Gallo will have surprise role with Twins
Even while he was coming off his worst major-league season, the Minnesota Twins coveted Joey Gallo, whom they tried to acquire several times during his career. With a Twins executive declaring that “the upside is tremendous,” it appears the team will do everything it can to get Gallo into the lineup — including his first extended appearances at first base since 2018. (Gallo played first in one game with the Dodgers last season.)
AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire
On Monday, longtime NFL wide receiver AJ Green announced his retirement. Now, one day after his retirement, Green speaks on one of the bright spots from walking away from the game. While speaking to Geoff Hobson of the Bengals team website, Green noted that he, and his family, can now openly root for his longtime […] The post AJ Green admits Joe Burrow reason he’s relieved to finally retire appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL World Reacts To The Doug Williams Announcement
Doug Williams made NFL history when he won a Super Bowl with the then-Washington Redskins, starting at quarterback as a Black man. This year, two Black quarterbacks will start in the Super Bowl. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are set to take on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles. The two players are making ...
Mariners Sign Former Yankees First-Round Pick to Minor League Deal
The pitcher that was selected one draft pick after Aaron Judge in 2013 is still striving to make his MLB debut
Mets adding controversial former star to their front office
Some three years after their earlier attempt at a partnership fell apart, the New York Mets are circling back to a familiar figure. The New York Post reported Sunday that the Mets are hiring retired former All-Star Carlos Beltran to a front office role. Beltran will be working under Mets general manager Billy Eppler. Beltran... The post Mets adding controversial former star to their front office appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
RUMOR: Celtics’ surprising stance on Derrick White trade, revealed
The Boston Celtics could be active in the coming days as the NBA trade deadline approaches. This team is still in possession of the best record in the entire NBA but it’s not surprising that they still want to strengthen their squad ahead of the second half of the campaign.
Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star
The Miami Dolphins’ offseason will be crucial. It may carry potential repercussions for the team for years to come. One main concern is Tua Tagovailoa’s potential as a long-term quarterback. Will Miami stick with him or not? This is where the possibility of landing Aaron Rodgers comes in. In our minds, he would be the […] The post Aaron Rodgers: 2 best trades Dolphins must offer for Packers star appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady pays off bet with underwear selfie
Tom Brady has come a long way from that embarrassing NFL combine photo over two decades ago. The newly retired former Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots quarterback set social media platforms on fire when he shared a picture of himself wearing nothing but underwear. Did I do it right? @Edelman11 @RobGronkowski @bradybrand 😬😬 […] The post Tom Brady pays off bet with underwear selfie appeared first on ClutchPoints.
