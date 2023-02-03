ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

fox5dc.com

Mayor Bowser proposes changes to DC's controversial criminal code

WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed amendments to D.C.'s controversial criminal code. Congressional Republicans recently took a vote disapproving the bill passed by the D.C. Council. Mayor Bowser is looking to address what she says are three significant problems with the code. First, she says, we need to return...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

New gun restrictions debated in Maryland legislature

Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill.
MARYLAND STATE
Shore News Network

Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications

Bronson Winslow on February 6, 2023 The number of concealed carry permit applications in Maryland increased seven-fold following a landmark Supreme Court decision in June, according to a local USA Today outlet, Herald Mail Media. From June to December, applications increased by 5,283 to 79,983 with a total of 85,266, according to Herald Mail Media. There has been an increase in gun laws in the U.S. since the Supreme Court ruled in the New York State Rifle And Pistol Association v. Bruen case, which established a precedent for gun laws in the United States and established the need for historical The post Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications appeared first on Shore News Network.
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

'Crossover Day' for Virginia legislative session happens Tuesday

RICHMOND, Va. - It's almost halftime of the Virginia legislative session. This week marks the "crossover", where bills that don't pass either chamber effectively are done and bills that do pass are considered in the other chamber. As we approach 'Crossover Day', indications are we may not see too much...
VIRGINIA STATE
wypr.org

Maryland's legislative debates on guns you should be watching

Maryland lawmakers Tuesday will take up several bills regarding guns. One is in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for more concealed carry permits in the state. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will examine a series of bills that includes where concealed carry...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021

WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Virginia AG holds town hall on discrimination in schools

Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Asian American community in Fairfax County held a town hall meeting to discuss incidents of discrimination against Asian people in Northern Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to attendees at the town hall in Alexandria.
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Lawmakers push to end solitary confinement in Virginia

ARLINGTON, Va. - State lawmakers in Virginia could be on the verge of getting rid of solitary confinement in state prisons. It’s part of a bipartisan effort by Democrats and Republicans that is quickly gaining momentum. Republican Del. Glenn Davis Jr. and Democratic Del. Don Scott have come together...
VIRGINIA STATE
fox5dc.com

Valet box filled with keys stolen from RPM Italian in Washington, D.C.

Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center. On DMV Zone, Sierra Fox discusses one restaurant guest's experience.
WASHINGTON, DC
Wbaltv.com

One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
MARYLAND STATE
citybiz.co

House Introduces Bill Establishing a Service Year Program – One of Moore’s Priorities

Gov. Wes Moore’s plan for a year of service for the state’s youth began to take shape this week with the introduction of a bill to establish and fund the program. HB 546, the Serving Every Region Through Vocational Exploration Act of 2023, was introduced Thursday. It marks the next step in Moore’s goal of making Maryland a state of service and lays out the expectations for participants, as well as administrators.
MARYLAND STATE

