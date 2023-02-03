Bronson Winslow on February 6, 2023 The number of concealed carry permit applications in Maryland increased seven-fold following a landmark Supreme Court decision in June, according to a local USA Today outlet, Herald Mail Media. From June to December, applications increased by 5,283 to 79,983 with a total of 85,266, according to Herald Mail Media. There has been an increase in gun laws in the U.S. since the Supreme Court ruled in the New York State Rifle And Pistol Association v. Bruen case, which established a precedent for gun laws in the United States and established the need for historical The post Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications appeared first on Shore News Network.

