Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington residents see Social Security income going upR.A. HeimWashington, DC
Will the Washington Commanders be lured to Virginia?Cheryl E PrestonWashington, DC
5 of Our Favorite Burgers in MarylandEast Coast TravelerBaltimore, MD
Washington Mystics acquire center Amanda Zahui B. from Las VegasHamilton NeillLas Vegas, NV
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Maryland stymies No. 10 Ohio State 90-54 in Sheldon’s returnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
fox5dc.com
Mayor Bowser proposes changes to DC's controversial criminal code
WASHINGTON - Mayor Muriel Bowser has proposed amendments to D.C.'s controversial criminal code. Congressional Republicans recently took a vote disapproving the bill passed by the D.C. Council. Mayor Bowser is looking to address what she says are three significant problems with the code. First, she says, we need to return...
fox5dc.com
New gun restrictions debated in Maryland legislature
Last June, the Supreme Court reinforced the Second Amendment when it held that you have the right to carry a gun in public for the purpose of self-defense. Now, Maryland lawmakers are trying to limit the scope of the court's decision in a new bill.
Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more
Moore, Alsobrooks headline list of prominent Marylanders attending Biden's speech as guests of the delegation. The post Notes: Guess who’s coming to the State of the Union? Plus, an Annapolis lobbying shop goes national, a MoCo deal, and more appeared first on Maryland Matters.
fox5dc.com
DC native who designed WWII women's memorial to attend State of the Union
WASHINGTON - A D.C. native is slated to attend the State of the Union address Tuesday after coming up with an idea to honor women with a World War II monument. Raya Kenny came up with the idea for the National Memorial to the Women Who Worked on the Home Front when she was in 5th grade.
Virginia GOP star vows to end Democrat 'roadblock' of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda
Republican Virginia Delegate and state Senate candidate Emily Brewer has is vowing to end Democrats' roadblock of Gov. Glenn Youngkin's agenda.
New poll shows Virginia voters strongly support Youngkin’s proposed funding for behavioral health
The poll, which came from Mason-Dixon Polling & Strategy, revealed 83 percent of respondents support the investment of $230 million in new funding to strengthen Virginia’s behavioral health care system.
Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications
Bronson Winslow on February 6, 2023 The number of concealed carry permit applications in Maryland increased seven-fold following a landmark Supreme Court decision in June, according to a local USA Today outlet, Herald Mail Media. From June to December, applications increased by 5,283 to 79,983 with a total of 85,266, according to Herald Mail Media. There has been an increase in gun laws in the U.S. since the Supreme Court ruled in the New York State Rifle And Pistol Association v. Bruen case, which established a precedent for gun laws in the United States and established the need for historical The post Maryland Saw Seven-Fold Increase In Concealed Carry Permit Applications appeared first on Shore News Network.
fox5dc.com
'Crossover Day' for Virginia legislative session happens Tuesday
RICHMOND, Va. - It's almost halftime of the Virginia legislative session. This week marks the "crossover", where bills that don't pass either chamber effectively are done and bills that do pass are considered in the other chamber. As we approach 'Crossover Day', indications are we may not see too much...
wypr.org
Maryland's legislative debates on guns you should be watching
Maryland lawmakers Tuesday will take up several bills regarding guns. One is in response to last year’s U.S. Supreme Court ruling that paved the way for more concealed carry permits in the state. The Senate Judicial Proceedings Committee will examine a series of bills that includes where concealed carry...
Fairfax Times
So much for DEI: Fairfax activists oppose historic nomination of Indian immigrant Dutta to state Board of Education
Fairfax Democrats are stealthily trying to torpedo the naming of Fairfax parent, STEM professional, and education activist Suparna Dutta to the Virginia Board of Education. The General Assembly must confirm her nomination, and the education activist Left is doing all it can to scuttle Dutta’s nomination. Dutta, of course,...
fox5dc.com
DMV 'catfishing' victims scammed out of over $43M in 2021
WASHINGTON - Romance scammers take to dating apps and social media sites around Valentine's Day to take advantage of people looking for connections this time of year. A new report from Social Catfish found that in 2021, romance scam victims in the U.S. lost a record $547 million. California saw the highest number of victims at over 3,000. But Virginia ranked 9th on the list of most "catfished" states in America, with over 600 victims who lost $22 million. Maryland wasn't far behind, with a total of $20,403,018 lost.
fox5dc.com
Virginia AG holds town hall on discrimination in schools
Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares and the Asian American community in Fairfax County held a town hall meeting to discuss incidents of discrimination against Asian people in Northern Virginia. FOX 5's Adrienne DiPiazza spoke to attendees at the town hall in Alexandria.
WUHF
Smithsonian requires 'immediate retraining' for staff after students kicked out for wearing pro-life hats
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Smithsonian Institution's National Air and Space Museum required staff there to undergo an "immediate retraining" after a group of students visiting during the annual March for Life in D.C. were kicked out of the museum for refusing to remove their hats that had pro-life messages on them.
When does Daylight Saving time start in Oregon?
Daylight Saving time will begin at 2 a.m. on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Most devices these days will adjust automatically to the time change, but don’t forget to set any traditional clocks forward by one hour. While it’s true that Oregon, Washington and California have collectively agreed to abolish...
fox5dc.com
In the Courts: Calls for police reform after Tyre Nichols' death
After the death of Tyre Nichols' at the hands of police, Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders are calling for police reform. Here in D.C., a city employee has been suspended after fatally shooting 13-year-old Karon Blake.
fox5dc.com
Lawmakers push to end solitary confinement in Virginia
ARLINGTON, Va. - State lawmakers in Virginia could be on the verge of getting rid of solitary confinement in state prisons. It’s part of a bipartisan effort by Democrats and Republicans that is quickly gaining momentum. Republican Del. Glenn Davis Jr. and Democratic Del. Don Scott have come together...
fox5dc.com
Valet box filled with keys stolen from RPM Italian in Washington, D.C.
Authorities say thieves stole a valet stand and some of the car keys inside it from outside a restaurant in downtown D.C. over the weekend. The incident happened Saturday outside RPM Italian D.C. at 6th and K Streets in the Mount Vernon neighborhood not far from the D.C. Convention Center. On DMV Zone, Sierra Fox discusses one restaurant guest's experience.
Wbaltv.com
One-third of Marylanders considering leaving state for cheaper housing
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — One-third of Marylanders are considering fleeing the state for cheaper housing, according to experts. Maryland Realtors are sounding the alarm about the "missing middle" as they combat growing housing shortages across the state. "We have to fix the housing inventory and lack thereof. We went from...
Moore’s first bills seek to fulfill campaign promises; legislation gets some GOP buy-in
Governor's bills aims to help veterans, entrepreneurs and lower-income Marylanders — and buyers of electric trucks. The post Moore’s first bills seek to fulfill campaign promises; legislation gets some GOP buy-in appeared first on Maryland Matters.
citybiz.co
House Introduces Bill Establishing a Service Year Program – One of Moore’s Priorities
Gov. Wes Moore’s plan for a year of service for the state’s youth began to take shape this week with the introduction of a bill to establish and fund the program. HB 546, the Serving Every Region Through Vocational Exploration Act of 2023, was introduced Thursday. It marks the next step in Moore’s goal of making Maryland a state of service and lays out the expectations for participants, as well as administrators.
Comments / 1