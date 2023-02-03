ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Alabama woman appears in court days after allegedly shooting 12-year-old child

By Amanda Peralta
 4 days ago

PHENIX CITY, Ala. ( WRBL ) — Phenix City resident, Tywoana Anderson- Jakes, 50, appeared in court after allegedly shooting and killing a 12-year-old child on Feb. 1.

According to authorities, 12-year-old Connor Mullins was accompanied by two others, one of which was his brother, when they entered Jakes property across the street from her main residence.

Authorities say Jakes came outside and two of three starting running away.

That’s when authorities say Jakes fired a shot, which hit Mullins.

Students ‘traumatized’ after active shooter confusion leads police to respond to wrong Alabama school

Jakes is currently being charged with Capital Murder and denied bail. Russell County District Attorney, Rick Chancey, said he was pleased with that decision because he said she appeared to have little remorse.

“The state obviously is satisfied with that. This is an extraordinarily serious offense thus the capital murder,” said Chancey. “She has appointed attorney’s, they will have a chance to meet with the family, meet with her and get me more information about her because I know very little about her. If bail can be readdressed in the future to protect the community and ensure she comes to court and is available for trial, then that’s up to the judge.”

Boat gets stuck under bridge in Florida

He also asked the state to investigate a Sep. 2022 shooting where one man was left injured after being shot by Jakes on the same property.

Chancey expressed his frustration with the recent uptick in violence in Russell County due to gun violence. He said many offenders often claim self defense, however, he urges everyone interested in owning a gun to take firearm safety courses.

Jakes’ family was in attendance and were visibly upset with the result following the hearing. They said, “she is not the same after losing her son in 2011”, to a fatal gunshot wound.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Mar. 6, 2023 and Jakes intends to find her own counsel.

Comments / 12

Amy Kessler
4d ago

she should know how losing a son feels so taking a 12 yr from his mother is all right because she has gone thru it...that doesn't make sense to me!

Reply
10
Wayne Lott
3d ago

People are know to walk the path the young man was walking to get to he store. He was just trying to get something to snack on. I hope they put her under the jail with no sympathy considering she had no sympathy for this young man.

Reply
8
Cheryl Zackery
3d ago

wow so sad my prayers goes out to this young 12 year old that loss his life too soon may God gives this family the strength to get through this 🙏

Reply
5
 

