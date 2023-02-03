Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
The Dead Came Back to Life: Woman presumed dead was found gasping for air in a body bag at Iowa funeral homeO'RemsUrbandale, IA
Historic Ruskaup House in Drake, Missouri is an example of immigration to the Missouri River Valley in the 1800sCJ CoombsGasconade County, MO
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Amazing Burger Spots in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
Just released: Iowa State rises in new AP Poll
Iowa State men’s basketball put together a 1-1 week overall last week, but finished it with one of their best performances of the season. The Cyclones looked dominant for the majority of the week, ended up falling Monday after a late comeback from Texas Tech, but then defeated Kansas by double digits at home on Saturday.
Iowa State Daily
Harrington: Diagnosing the Cyclones’ road struggles
With a 12-0 record in Hilton Coliseum, the Cyclones have ridden the “Hilton Magic” to three top-10 wins on their home floor. When playing in Hilton, the Cyclones have looked like the team to beat in the Big 12, but when they hit the road, it has been a different story. Iowa State is currently 2-5 in road games this season and has lost four in a row. These losses have come against No. 2 Kansas and unranked Oklahoma State, Missouri and Texas Tech.
WBOY
No. 13 Iowa State at WVU men’s hoops: Tip time, TV/stream info and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dominant performance Saturday has West Virginia feeling like a different team than the one that fell in Fort Worth earlier in the week. But after a one-game reprieve from ranked competition, another Top 25 opponent enters the WVU Coliseum on Wednesday. Here’s everything you need...
Kansas vs Iowa State: Player Ratings to the Theme of Statues
Comparing the individual performances of Kansas players to what has to be the favorite art form of the Iowa State players.
Iowa State Daily
Meet the candidates running to be the voice of undergraduates
With campaign platforms ranging from promoting student opportunities to affordable living to empowering students, the three candidates running for vice president of the student body will face off at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening. Get to know the six individuals who want to represent the voices of Iowa State University’s undergraduate...
Iowa State Daily
Career Fairs to kick off in second week of February
Students will have the opportunity to sharpen their professional skills and get their foot in the door of the professional world throughout February during Iowa State’s Spring Career Fairs. Iowa State will hold the Engineering Career Fair on Tuesday from noon to 5 p.m. throughout Hilton Coliseum and the...
National Broadcaster Falls in Love with Iowa on Road Trip
Every year on the nationally syndicated radio/TV show The Dan Patrick Show, host Dan Patrick sends his cohost Patrick "Seton" O'Conner on a cross-country road trip. Seton travels from the show's studio in Connecticut to the site of the Super Bowl LVII, stopping in various towns and locales along the way.
Iowa State Patrol Pulls Semi Off The Road, Trailer Was “Nearly In Pieces”
(Altoona, IA) — The Iowa State Patrol stops a semi truck driver in central Iowa and removes their truck from service. The State Patrol says troopers pulled the driver over near Altoona early Sunday morning, saying the trailer was nearly in pieces. The State Patrol says the driver was traveling from Omaha to Chicago and isn’t sure why the trailer was so damaged. Pictures of the truck are posted on the Iowa State Patrol Twitter page.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
bleedingheartland.com
Using Republican logic on their school voucher plan
“Strong Island Hawk” is an Iowa Democrat and political researcher based in Des Moines. Prior to moving to Iowa, he lived in Washington, DC where he worked for one of the nation’s top public interest groups. In Iowa, has worked and volunteered on U.S. Representative Cindy Axne’s 2018 campaign and Senator Elizabeth Warren’s 2020 caucus team.
Iowa State Daily
Winter workouts: Finding consistency in the cold
It can be difficult to exercise consistently during the season of biting temperatures and icy conditions. The days are shorter, the sun shows itself less often and as a result, motivation seems to run lower than it does in warmer months. Despite the harsh climate of a midwestern winter, many...
who13.com
Beanbag Chair in the Cold outside Hilton
Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Some Students had their beanbag chair in the cold, made some random observations which made air. Monday Weather Forecast. What’s Bugging Andy? More like Who?. FACEOFF FEB 5. Murphy’s Law. MR SOUNDOFF...
kciiradio.com
Sieren Receives Awards at Iowa Auctioneers Convention
On January 28th, at the Iowa Auctioneers Annual Convention in Des Moines, Riley Sieren took home two awards during the annual banquet. Sieren Auction Sales, located in Washington, was given first place in the Agriculture/Equipment Advertising Contest and first place in the Real Estate Advertising Contest. The contest is held amongst all Auction Companies throughout Iowa. Sieren Auction Sales is a full-service auction company serving all of Iowa. They offer Live and Online Only Auctions specializing in Farmland, Equipment, Retirement, and Estate Auctions.
agupdate.com
Family named top commercial producer in Iowa
SCRANTON, Iowa – Justin and Lacie Robbins are a busy couple, but they’re perfectly willing to let the grass grow under their feet. That grass is part of a successful system the family has implemented for many years on their farm near here in Greene County. Justin, Lacie...
iheart.com
Altoona Man Killed in Bremer County Crash
(Sumner, IA) -- The Iowa State Patrol says an Altoona man is dead after a crash in Bremer County. The ISP says just after 3pm Sunday, 22 year-old Carter Harris of Florida failed to stop at a stop sign near Sumner, Iowa and crashed into a vehicle driven by 22 year-old Derrius Taylor-Ly. The Iowa State Patrol says Harries was taken to an area hospital in non life-threatening condition, while Taylor-Ly eventually died of his injuries.
Not Much Change in the Latest U.S. Drought Monitor
(Des Moines) Even though precipitation across Iowa in January was 200 percent above average, Allan Curtis, Meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says it would not affect drought relief across the state. Curtis says it’s good Iowa received the moisture; the best-case scenario would be a slow...
tourcounsel.com
Jordan Creek Town Center | Shopping mall in Iowa
Jordan Creek Town Center is a shopping mall in the city of West Des Moines, Iowa. It is the largest shopping complex in the state of Iowa with a total gross leasable area of 1,340,000 square feet (124,000 m2). It is also the fourth largest shopping complex in the Midwest, and the 24th largest shopping complex in the United States.
OnlyInYourState
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Iowa Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Iowa is full of quiet small towns and backroads where even residents who have lived in the Hawkeye State their whole lives may have never visited – and that means they may be missing out on some great hidden gems! A perfect example of this is the small city of Jefferson in rural central Iowa, where you’ll find an unassuming local restaurant that may serve the best BBQ in Iowa. Bett & Bev’s BBQ is a little roadside shack that puts some unique twists on classic ‘cue, combining a menu full of all the old favorites like pulled pork and brisket with some cuts you may not have seen before. It’s been so popular that they’ve recently opened a new branch about 25 miles to the southeast in Perry, so why not head down to one of these small towns and find out what all the fuss is about?
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Carroll Woman Arrested for Alleged Incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson
A Carroll woman was arrested for an alleged incident that happened at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine when she won a jackpot of $1,223 at 10:49pm on January 26th. Thirty-six-year-old Jessica Baxter of Carroll was asked to sit in her seat. Baxter then claimed the winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form for the winnings, which certifies under the penalty of perjury, to claim the winning jackpot.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Fort Dodge Man Arrested for Alleged December Incident at Casino in Jefferson
A Fort Dodge man faces felony charges for an alleged December incident at Wild Rose Casino in Jefferson. According to court documents, a woman was playing a slot machine on December 30, 2022 and the machine hit a jackpot of $3,898. The woman asked 51-year-old John Cook of Fort Dodge to switch places with her. Cook claimed the jackpot winnings and filled out an IRS-W9 form. Court documents show surveillance video was reviewed by the assigned Division of Criminal Investigation agent to the casino and saw that the woman won the jackpot.
Comments / 0