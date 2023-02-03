ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdrb.com

Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Is it a case of thieves taking one too many chances?. University of Louisville police and Louisville Metro police officers arrested two suspects, one hour after a student was robbed at gunpoint. “A student reported that at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the south parking lot of...
LOUISVILLE, KY
agdaily.com

JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant

A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Third juvenile charged with shooting death of teenager in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a third juvenile in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood back in December. On Monday, a 13-year-old male was charged with murder and robbery first degree for the death of Draven J. Daniel, who was shot and killed at the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive on Dec. 6.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Death investigation underway in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Man arrested in connection to homicide in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian killed in Dixie Highway crash last week identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died last Thursday after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jeremy Hurst. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

Third arrest: 13-year-old charged in murder of 16-year-old in Shawnee

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police Department has arrested a third teen, 13 years old, in connection to a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood. LMPD said they arrested the teen on Monday and he is being charged with murder and robbery. Due to the suspect's age, his name is not released.
LOUISVILLE, KY
953wiki.com

Madison Man Wanted On Numerous Warrants Arrested

February 5, 2023, Madison Police arrested Daniel W. Steelman 40, Madison, Indiana, on a warrant and for possession of drugs. Madison Police Officer Kyle Potter observed Steelman operating a vehicle in the 1900 block of Cragmont Street. Potter executed a traffic stop and took Steelman into custody without incident. The...
MADISON, IN
wvih.com

Man Found Shot Death In Van Identified

Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400...
LOUISVILLE, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy