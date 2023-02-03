Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Okolona Elementary briefly on heightened security after shots fired nearby
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Okolona Elementary School was on heightened security early Tuesday. A Jefferson County Public Schools spokesperson tells WDRB that the school was not on lockdown, but it did increase security because of reported gunshots near the school. JCPS said Louisville Metro Police gave the all clear shortly...
WLKY.com
LMPD looking for car involved in hit-and-run on Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run incident. It happened overnight when police say a man was hit by a car near the Thornton's on Bardstown Road. That's not far from the Watterson Expressway. The victim was taken to UofL Hospital,...
wdrb.com
Police say Elizabethtown woman repeatedly hit 2-year-old in the face at Kroger store
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a woman who was seen repeatedly hitting a 2-year-old in the face at an Elizabethtown Kroger store claimed she did it because the child's crying "overstimulated" her. According to court documents, officers with the Elizabethtown Police Department arrested 22-year-old Danielle Bryant just before 1...
WLKY.com
Overnight police chase comes to end on I-65 in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Interstate 65's southbound lanes in downtown Louisville are back open after a two-state police chase came to an end there overnight. The chase started in Clark County, Indiana, when a driver led police over the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge. It ended in what is known...
Wave 3
Another armed robbery on UofL campus ends with suspects arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Is it a case of thieves taking one too many chances?. University of Louisville police and Louisville Metro police officers arrested two suspects, one hour after a student was robbed at gunpoint. “A student reported that at approximately 10:30 a.m. in the south parking lot of...
agdaily.com
JBS worker shot to death in parking lot of Louisville plant
A worker at the JBS pork plant in the Butchertown section of Louisville, Kentucky, was found shot to death recently in the plant’s parking lot. The victim was identified by the county coroner as Imanitwitaho Zachee or “Zachee.”. Zachee, a 26-year-old trans woman, immigrated to the United States...
Wave 3
Third juvenile charged with shooting death of teenager in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police have arrested a third juvenile in connection to the death of a 16-year-old in the Shawnee neighborhood back in December. On Monday, a 13-year-old male was charged with murder and robbery first degree for the death of Draven J. Daniel, who was shot and killed at the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive on Dec. 6.
wdrb.com
Louisville woman accused of hitting 10-year-old boy with miniature Louisville Slugger bat
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman was arrested Saturday evening after police said she hit a 10-year-old several times with a miniature Louisville Slugger bat. According to court documents, 53-year-old Loveann Harraway was taken into custody just before 7 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were called Saturday to Norton...
wdrb.com
Driver arrested for drag racing, blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police said a Shepherdsville man was arrested late Saturday for fleeing police and blocking ambulances amid reports of 300 street racers in downtown Louisville. According to court documents, 18-year-old Justin Wagner was arrested by Louisville Metro Police shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday. Police said they were...
Wave 3
Death investigation underway in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville police are investigating after a body was found in the Russell neighborhood Sunday morning. Around 9 a.m., officers responded to a call for service to a house in the 2700 block of West Jefferson Street. When officers arrived, they found a person dead. LMPD spokesperson...
wdrb.com
South Louisville native swoops in to rescue shuttered Colonial Gardens restaurant
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Walking up the stairs Tuesday with keys in hand, Bill and Krissy Price promised a new beginning for a south Louisville restaurant. The southern Indiana couple has never been to Union 15 at Colonial Gardens, but just days ago, they bought it. "The best things in...
wdrb.com
Wave 3
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in Dixie Highway crash last week identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 40-year-old man who died last Thursday after he was hit by a car on Dixie Highway. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Jeremy Hurst. Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, said officers responded...
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 21-year-old killed in single vehicle crash in Louisville's Valley Station neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 21-year-old man who died after police say he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a parked recreational vehicle last week. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Shawn Denham, of Louisville. It happened on...
Wave 3
Gun found on student at Ballard High School; JCPS officials confirm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A letter was sent home to families of Ballard High School students after a gun was found on a student Monday afternoon. Principal of Ballard High School Jason Neuss said over the weekend, staff members were notified that a student might have had a weapon with them.
wdrb.com
Authorities searching for missing 60-year-old woman last seen in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are searching for a missing 60-year-old woman last seen in east Louisville. Jamie Kovacs was last seen near the 3800 block of Winchester Acres Road, near the Gene Snyder Freeway, according to police. Kovacs is 5-foot-9 and 145 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes.
WLKY.com
953wiki.com
Madison Man Wanted On Numerous Warrants Arrested
February 5, 2023, Madison Police arrested Daniel W. Steelman 40, Madison, Indiana, on a warrant and for possession of drugs. Madison Police Officer Kyle Potter observed Steelman operating a vehicle in the 1900 block of Cragmont Street. Potter executed a traffic stop and took Steelman into custody without incident. The...
wvih.com
Man Found Shot Death In Van Identified
Authorities have identified a 61-year-old man found shot to death in a van early Thursday morning in a neighborhood off Cane Run Road. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, the man has been identified as Mark E. Lucas, of Louisville. Louisville Metro Police were called to the 3400...
