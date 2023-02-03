Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
WTF: Fentanyl test strips
In October, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard that the county’s rate of overdoses has exceeded the North Carolina average every year since 2016. And in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, Buncombe saw 45 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 36 overdose deaths per 100,000 people statewide.
WHKP 107.7 FM
DUNKIN TO OPEN NEW STORE
Dunkin Donuts with two Henderson County locations already are digging up the dirt on Spartanburg Highway for a new store. The property is located in the shopping center where Blood Connection,and Firehouse Subs are located.The property being developed was at one time an Enmark gas station. WHKP News confirms the...
Man shot at Buncombe Co. home
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside his Buncombe County home.
wnctimes.com
Investigation Continues in Asheville Shooting, Go Fund Me Setup
Was shot in his own home. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, no suspects. Multiple shots were fired at the residence, with Mr. Cedillo-Morales being the only victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Asheville community is in shock,...
WXII 12
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots heard in the area, according to a police report.
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/29 -2/5/23
(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Tammy Hall Sparks, 52 of Bakersville, NC. Lieutenant A. Beam arrested Sparks for felony neglect disabled/elder serious injury. She was issued $35,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023. Jordan Elaine Wishon, 27...
kiss951.com
North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America
Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
WYFF4.com
Hendersonville man sets up watering hole, cameras to capture wildlife in backyard
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. — As our region continues to grow, wildlife in our own backyard has to adapt. Hendersonville resident Tom Brass set up a watering hole and cameras in his moss-carpeted backyard when he realized bobcats, coyotes and bears regularly make their way through the neighborhood. "They don't want...
WLOS.com
State, local leaders react after county's biggest renter stops accepting rental assistance
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County’s largest renter has made a significant decision that could affect whether vulnerable residents will have access to affordable housing. Hawthorne Residential Properties owns and rents more apartments in Buncombe County than any other landlord. Until recently, they did accept rental assistance...
WLOS.com
Animal rescue raises enough funds for full repairs following tragic electrical fire
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal rescue in McDowell County that recently suffered the loss of a mother dog and puppies in an electrical fire shared good news in an update this weekend. Rusty's Legacy Dog Rescue, in Marion, shared Feb. 1 that a fire, determined to be caused...
ourlocalcommunityonline.com
Workshop: Considerations for a Successful Hay Harvest in 2023
NC Cooperative Extension of Yancey County will be hosting a program for hay producers, “Considerations for a Successful Hay Harvest in 2023” on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The purpose of this program is to equip hay producers in Yancey County with up to date, best management practices, that will make hay harvest successful this upcoming year. Anyone producing hay, either for feeding animals or for sale is encouraged to attend. This program will be held at the Yancey County Senior Center (503 Medical Campus Dr, Burnsville) starting at 6 pm. A meal will be provided. For more information, or to pre-register contact the Yancey County Extension Center by calling (828) 682-6186.
FOX Carolina
Work underway to find solution to Upstate dam older than its intended lifespan
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The race is on to ease concerns about the Lake Conestee Dam, which is decades older than its original intended lifespan. People from Greenville to Greenwood say if the dam breaks, it could lead to an environmental disaster. “This is a disaster that South Carolina...
FOX Carolina
Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
FOX Carolina
NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
WLOS.com
Three arrested in Macon County burglary investigation
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Macon County Sheriff's Office says Marcus "Cody" Waldroup was located and arrested Monday night on the following charges:. An investigation is underway after a sheriff's office in the mountains received a tip about a burglary. After two people were arrested, authorities say they're looking for one more suspect.
This is the Best Buffet in North Carolina According to Yelp Reviews
North Carolina is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online business directory known as Yelp.
Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell Co.
A North Carolina man has been charged with murder following a shooting in McDowell County.
WSET
BOOM! Bomb squad disposes of decades-old dynamite found in Barnardsville barn
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the Barnardsville community late Saturday evening after a call about what looked like decaying dynamite. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office called the bomb squad after someone cleaning out a barn found what was believed to be explosives,...
