NC Cooperative Extension of Yancey County will be hosting a program for hay producers, “Considerations for a Successful Hay Harvest in 2023” on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The purpose of this program is to equip hay producers in Yancey County with up to date, best management practices, that will make hay harvest successful this upcoming year. Anyone producing hay, either for feeding animals or for sale is encouraged to attend. This program will be held at the Yancey County Senior Center (503 Medical Campus Dr, Burnsville) starting at 6 pm. A meal will be provided. For more information, or to pre-register contact the Yancey County Extension Center by calling (828) 682-6186.

YANCEY COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO