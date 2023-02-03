ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTF: Fentanyl test strips

In October, the Buncombe County Board of Commissioners heard that the county’s rate of overdoses has exceeded the North Carolina average every year since 2016. And in 2021, the latest year for which data is available, Buncombe saw 45 overdose deaths per 100,000 people, compared with 36 overdose deaths per 100,000 people statewide.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WHKP 107.7 FM

DUNKIN TO OPEN NEW STORE

Dunkin Donuts with two Henderson County locations already are digging up the dirt on Spartanburg Highway for a new store. The property is located in the shopping center where Blood Connection,and Firehouse Subs are located.The property being developed was at one time an Enmark gas station. WHKP News confirms the...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
wnctimes.com

Investigation Continues in Asheville Shooting, Go Fund Me Setup

Was shot in his own home. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, no suspects. Multiple shots were fired at the residence, with Mr. Cedillo-Morales being the only victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Asheville community is in shock,...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Mitchell Sheriff’s Report 1/29 -2/5/23

(Press Release from Mitchell County Sheriff’s Department. Everyone is presumed innocent until proven guilty.) Tammy Hall Sparks, 52 of Bakersville, NC. Lieutenant A. Beam arrested Sparks for felony neglect disabled/elder serious injury. She was issued $35,000.00 bond and scheduled to appear in court on 2/8/2023. Jordan Elaine Wishon, 27...
MITCHELL COUNTY, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina City One of the Friendliest, Most Welcoming in America

Hello! How are you? Pretty smile! Just a few ways to show your appreciation or friendliest to someone, right? Everyone knows about “southern hospitality” of course. Well, did you know some cities are considered to be the most friendly in the country? Yeah, there are actual rankings of the friendliest cities in the U.S.
ASHEVILLE, NC
ourlocalcommunityonline.com

Workshop: Considerations for a Successful Hay Harvest in 2023

NC Cooperative Extension of Yancey County will be hosting a program for hay producers, “Considerations for a Successful Hay Harvest in 2023” on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. The purpose of this program is to equip hay producers in Yancey County with up to date, best management practices, that will make hay harvest successful this upcoming year. Anyone producing hay, either for feeding animals or for sale is encouraged to attend. This program will be held at the Yancey County Senior Center (503 Medical Campus Dr, Burnsville) starting at 6 pm. A meal will be provided. For more information, or to pre-register contact the Yancey County Extension Center by calling (828) 682-6186.
YANCEY COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Chick-fil-A offers free chicken sandwiches for Valentine’s Day

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A popular chicken chain is offering guests a free sandwich to celebrate the day of love... Starting next Monday, Chick-fil-A says their Upstate South Carolina and Asheville-area restaurants will offer guests a free Chick-fil-A Chicken Sandwich Entrée through the Chick-fil-A app. The restaurant says...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
WLOS.com

Three arrested in Macon County burglary investigation

MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: The Macon County Sheriff's Office says Marcus "Cody" Waldroup was located and arrested Monday night on the following charges:. An investigation is underway after a sheriff's office in the mountains received a tip about a burglary. After two people were arrested, authorities say they're looking for one more suspect.

