Minnesota State

voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021

If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000. Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers,...
KAAL-TV

Specialty Crop Block Grant Program

(ABC 6 News) – Applications are now open for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block grant program through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The Specialty Crop Block grant program funds projects that will increase Minnesota grown specialty crops’ competitiveness in domestic and foreign markets. MDA is using the program...
MinnPost

What the Inflation Reduction Act means for working families in Minnesota

Last month, the Energy Futures Initiative (EFI), a Washington, D.C.-based energy policy thinktank, released its analysis of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Jobs, Emissions, and Economic Growth (JEEG)—What the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) Means for Working Families. In his remarks at the National Press Club, Dr. Ernest Moniz, CEO and founder of EFI and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, emphasized, “Social equity and climate need to be addressed together and focus in on the question of jobs.”
csg.org

A national scorecard on energy efficiency policies puts most Midwest states in bottom half, but Minnesota stands out as regional leader

An electrician by trade, Minnesota Sen. Jason Rarick was naturally drawn to energy topics after being elected to the Legislature in 2014. It wasn’t long before he got interested in the issue of energy efficiency, at first by helping a local electricity co-operative with a problem it was having with the state’s existing conservation program.
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Changes to SNAP in March

UNDATED (WJON News) - Families across Central Minnesota may see a change to their SNAP benefits next month. Beginning in March, COVID-era additional benefits will expire in Minnesota. On average, officials say a family will see a decrease of $95 in their benefits. Officials say the expiration of benefits will...
redlakenationnews.com

Launch Minnesota Announces a New Initiative for Startups and Small Businesses

Launch Minnesota is partnering with coworking spaces and economic development agencies statewide on a new initiative to foster connections with local experts for startups and small businesses at all stages. St. Paul - Launch Minnesota, a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) led initiative dedicated to growing Minnesota's...
Minnesota Reformer

Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents

Minnesota could become the first state in the country to guarantee rental assistance to all low-income residents under a proposal backed by 40 Democratic state lawmakers.  Housing advocates and Democratic lawmakers have introduced the bill (HF11) every year for the past three years, but the proposal stalled with a Republican-controlled Senate. The bill now has […] The post Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
electrek.co

Minnesota just passed a 100% clean energy bill – here’s what’s in it

Minnesota governor Tim Walz (D-MN) today signed a 100% clean energy bill into law after the State Senate passed it on February 2. SF 4 requires all of Minnesota’s utilities to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. The road map to carbon-free electricity before 2040 is as follows: 80% for public utilities and 60% for other utilities by 2030; 90% for all utilities by 2035.
KARE 11

Department of Commerce warning Minnesota homeowners of scam

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Department of Commerce is warning Minnesota homeowners of bogus warranty letters being sent out by companies with names like "Home Warranty Direct" or "Home Warranty Solutions." The letters use fake warnings that tell the homeowner that their warranty is expiring or may be expiring...
KFYR-TV

North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
mprnews.org

ChatGPT is gaining the attention of Minnesota educators. Here’s why

The artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT is capable of generating ideas, answering questions and producing complete essays in just seconds — a skill set that it’s easy to imagine students would be interested in using for school. Minnesota educators have begun considering how this technology could impact learning in...
Kristen Walters

Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota

A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
redlakenationnews.com

As Minnesota considers legalizing marijuana, what does research say about the risks?

The University of Minnesota's vaunted twins study had as good a shot as any to sort out the murky health effects of recreational marijuana. By factoring out differences in genetics, upbringing and age, the study offered a purer comparison of twins who smoked marijuana vs. siblings who didn't. After comparing 364 sets of identical twins, the U researchers found in 2021 that the marijuana users had lower grades and were less likely to attend college and earn higher incomes.
willmarradio.com

Walz to sign carbon-free electricity bill Tuesday...no nukes allowed

(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz could sign a bill as soon as tomorrow (Tues) that requires 100 percent of Minnesota's electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040, (meaning Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power would have to drop coal and natural gas 10 years earlier than planned.) North Mankato Democratic Senator Nick Frentz says:
moderncampground.com

Five Lake Superior National Parks Set to Decarbonize in 4 Years

The National Parks of Lake Superior are making history by becoming the first in the nation to comprehensively decarbonize, eliminating carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. Within the next four years, the five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize their buildings and...
