voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota farmers received $1.5 billion in federal payments in 2021
If the USDA subsidies that went to farmers in Marshall County, Minn., were distributed equally to the entire population there in 2021, every man, woman and child would have received a check for $6,000. Instead, the $54 million in subsidy payments were divvied up among the county’s roughly 1,000 farmers,...
KAAL-TV
Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
(ABC 6 News) – Applications are now open for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block grant program through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture. The Specialty Crop Block grant program funds projects that will increase Minnesota grown specialty crops’ competitiveness in domestic and foreign markets. MDA is using the program...
What the Inflation Reduction Act means for working families in Minnesota
Last month, the Energy Futures Initiative (EFI), a Washington, D.C.-based energy policy thinktank, released its analysis of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), Jobs, Emissions, and Economic Growth (JEEG)—What the IRA (Inflation Reduction Act) Means for Working Families. In his remarks at the National Press Club, Dr. Ernest Moniz, CEO and founder of EFI and former U.S. Secretary of Energy, emphasized, “Social equity and climate need to be addressed together and focus in on the question of jobs.”
csg.org
A national scorecard on energy efficiency policies puts most Midwest states in bottom half, but Minnesota stands out as regional leader
An electrician by trade, Minnesota Sen. Jason Rarick was naturally drawn to energy topics after being elected to the Legislature in 2014. It wasn’t long before he got interested in the issue of energy efficiency, at first by helping a local electricity co-operative with a problem it was having with the state’s existing conservation program.
Changes to SNAP in March
UNDATED (WJON News) - Families across Central Minnesota may see a change to their SNAP benefits next month. Beginning in March, COVID-era additional benefits will expire in Minnesota. On average, officials say a family will see a decrease of $95 in their benefits. Officials say the expiration of benefits will...
redlakenationnews.com
Launch Minnesota Announces a New Initiative for Startups and Small Businesses
Launch Minnesota is partnering with coworking spaces and economic development agencies statewide on a new initiative to foster connections with local experts for startups and small businesses at all stages. St. Paul - Launch Minnesota, a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) led initiative dedicated to growing Minnesota's...
Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents
Minnesota could become the first state in the country to guarantee rental assistance to all low-income residents under a proposal backed by 40 Democratic state lawmakers. Housing advocates and Democratic lawmakers have introduced the bill (HF11) every year for the past three years, but the proposal stalled with a Republican-controlled Senate. The bill now has […] The post Minnesota Democrats renew push to provide rental assistance to all low-income residents appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
electrek.co
Minnesota just passed a 100% clean energy bill – here’s what’s in it
Minnesota governor Tim Walz (D-MN) today signed a 100% clean energy bill into law after the State Senate passed it on February 2. SF 4 requires all of Minnesota’s utilities to produce 100% carbon-free electricity by 2040. The road map to carbon-free electricity before 2040 is as follows: 80% for public utilities and 60% for other utilities by 2030; 90% for all utilities by 2035.
KIMT
100 percent carbon-free electricity by 2040 raises concerns in Minnesota
The Minnesota Senate has given the ‘OK’ for the 100 percent by 2040 bill, which aims to have carbon-free electricity, or “clean energy” by the year 2040.The Senate approved the bill last week to for utility companies to toss out usage of coal and natural gases.
Hydrogen is supplementing natural gas, but critics remain wary
Hydrogen can comprise up to five percent of a home's natural gas. Deposit PhotosA Minnesota energy provider is successfully injecting hydrogen into natural gas lines, but scalability remains a major concern.
Department of Commerce warning Minnesota homeowners of scam
ST PAUL, Minn. — The Department of Commerce is warning Minnesota homeowners of bogus warranty letters being sent out by companies with names like "Home Warranty Direct" or "Home Warranty Solutions." The letters use fake warnings that tell the homeowner that their warranty is expiring or may be expiring...
fox9.com
Fire at goat farm kills 26, totals barn in northern Minnesota
SEBEKA, Minn. (FOX 9) - A fire at a goat farm in northern Minnesota ran by a nonprofit destroyed the farm and also killed 26 goats in the process. According to a press release, on Feb. 4, a fire totaled the Many Nations Goat Farm, killing all 26 goats and leveling the barn.
KFYR-TV
North Dakota prepares to sue Minnesota; no pending litigation yet
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Industrial Commission has positioned the state to enter a lawsuit against our neighbors to the east. Last week, the Democrat-controlled Minnesota State Legislature passed a bill aimed at promoting clean energy, which would require electric utilities to be generated by methods other than fossil fuels by 2040. Monday, a board made up of the Governor, the Attorney General, and the Ag Commissioner voted unanimously to prepare the state for a lawsuit, which includes allocating $1 million of coal research dollars toward litigation efforts.
boreal.org
Climate change is killing our trees, a University of Minnesota study finds
Mackenzie DeRaad - Great Lakes Echo - January 31, 2023. by University of Minnesota Twin Cities researchers and their collaborators shows the deadly effects global warming is having on nine North American tree species growing in similar habitats. To read the full story, visit the Great Lakes Echo site here.
mprnews.org
ChatGPT is gaining the attention of Minnesota educators. Here’s why
The artificial intelligence bot ChatGPT is capable of generating ideas, answering questions and producing complete essays in just seconds — a skill set that it’s easy to imagine students would be interested in using for school. Minnesota educators have begun considering how this technology could impact learning in...
Massive discount grocer closing another store in Minnesota
A major discount grocery store chain recently announced that it would be closing another one of its Minnesota store locations this week. Read on to learn more. The popular discount grocery store chain Aldi has been rapidly expanding its footprint across the country in recent years, with new stores opening almost every month, which is why the news that it plans to close one of its Minnestota stores this week is so puzzling.
redlakenationnews.com
As Minnesota considers legalizing marijuana, what does research say about the risks?
The University of Minnesota's vaunted twins study had as good a shot as any to sort out the murky health effects of recreational marijuana. By factoring out differences in genetics, upbringing and age, the study offered a purer comparison of twins who smoked marijuana vs. siblings who didn't. After comparing 364 sets of identical twins, the U researchers found in 2021 that the marijuana users had lower grades and were less likely to attend college and earn higher incomes.
willmarradio.com
Walz to sign carbon-free electricity bill Tuesday...no nukes allowed
(St. Paul MN-) Governor Tim Walz could sign a bill as soon as tomorrow (Tues) that requires 100 percent of Minnesota's electricity come from carbon-free sources by 2040, (meaning Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power would have to drop coal and natural gas 10 years earlier than planned.) North Mankato Democratic Senator Nick Frentz says:
moderncampground.com
Five Lake Superior National Parks Set to Decarbonize in 4 Years
The National Parks of Lake Superior are making history by becoming the first in the nation to comprehensively decarbonize, eliminating carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere. Within the next four years, the five national parks along the Lake Superior shoreline will completely decarbonize their buildings and...
marijuanamoment.net
Minnesota Governor Explains Why He Wants Double The Marijuana Tax Rate Compared To The Legislature’s Reform Bill
Key Minnesota lawmakers and the governor agree that marijuana should be legalized in the state. But one area where they aren’t exactly aligned is the tax rate for cannabis products. The bill that’s been advancing in House and Senate committees in recent weeks calls for an eight percent marijuana...
