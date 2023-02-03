ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio man sentenced for fatal 2021 crash in the Smokies

By Gregory Raucoules
 4 days ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Ohio man convicted of vehicular homicide for a fatal crash in Great Smoky Mountains National Park in 2021 was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge.

Brian Allen Axline, 20, of Columbus, Ohio was sentenced to 65 months in federal prison for vehicular homicide and vehicular assault.

New Smokies parking passes will be required March 1, park service says

According to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice, Axline was intoxicated and driving recklessly on June 7, 2021 , when the car he was driving crashed into an embankment on the Spur.

Two women, both 19 years of age, were passengers in the car. Elizabeth Marie Parker, of Centerville, Ohio, was pronounced dead at LeConte Medical Center.

The other passenger suffered life-altering injuries, according to the release.

Continuing Coverage: Smoky Mountains News

An analysis of the vehicle’s airbag module by the National Park Service determined the car was traveling 90 miles per hour just before the crash occurred.

Axline was ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution. He will be on federal supervised release for three years after he leaves prison.

