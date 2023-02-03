ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Comeback

NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news

Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBC Chicago

Report: Nets ‘Not Planning' to Trade Kevin Durant by Deadline

Report: Nets 'not planning' to trade Kevin Durant by deadline originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. On Monday, the Brooklyn Nets and Dallas Mavericks officially inked the blockbuster trade that would send the superstar point guard Kyrie Irving to the Mavericks. But the trade left many people wondering what the...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Chicago

Kyrie Irving Trade Draws Reactions From Bulls, Bears on Twitter

Bulls, Bears react to Kyrie Irving trade on Twitter originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Kyrie Irving got his wish. Just days after reportedly requesting a trade from the Nets, Irving is headed to Dallas to play alongside Luka Doncic in the Mavericks backcourt. The NBA world was on alert for a blockbuster deal involving the controversial player, yet it still created some shockwaves on social media, including one Bulls player.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBA Twitter Goes Wild After LeBron James Breaks Scoring Record

NBA Twitter goes wild after LeBron James breaks scoring record originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The King has finally done it. LeBron James has surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to break the NBA's all-time scoring record during the Los Angeles Lakers' showdown against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night. Crypto.com...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Chicago

Who Is the NBA's GOAT? Who Cares? Savor LeBron James' Greatness

Who cares who's the NBA's GOAT? Savor LeBron's greatness originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are certain indelible moments in NBA history, whether you witnessed them first-hand or not. One certainly arrived Tuesday night in Los Angeles, where LeBron James became the NBA's all-time leading scorer with his fellow...
UTAH STATE
NBC Chicago

Top Song, Show, Movie When LeBron James Scored His First NBA Points

Top song, show, movie when LeBron scored his first NBA points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Much has changed over the course of LeBron James' career, including the record books. James rewrote those himself on Tuesday night, becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer by recording his 38,388th career point...
NBC Chicago

Way Too Early Look at Which Stars Could Potentially Beat LeBron James' Scoring Record

Who could dethrone LeBron James’ atop the all-time scoring list? originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. LeBron James is officially atop the record book. The King put up 38 points against Thunder on Tuesday to bring his regular season career total to 38,390 points, passing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in the process. James accomplished the feat – 38 years in the making – in 150 fewer games than the Captain.
NBC Chicago

NBA Approves Sale of Phoenix Suns, Mercury to Mat Ishbia

Mortgage executive and former Michigan State guard Mat Ishbia is the new majority owner of the Phoenix Suns and WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, after the NBA’s board of governors approved his plan to purchase the controlling stake of those franchises from Robert Sarver. The league announced the approval Monday...
PHOENIX, AZ
NBC Chicago

Drake Makes Amusing Cameo in LeBron James' Celebratory Video

Drake makes amusing cameo in LeBron James' celebratory video originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Drake was on his worst behavior on Tuesday. After LeBron James broke the NBA's all-time leading scoring record against the Oklahoma City Thunder, NBA on TNT unveiled a series of videos featuring players and celebrities praising the kid from Akron for his achievement.
OHIO STATE
NBC Chicago

LeBron James Offers His Personal Contention on the GOAT Debate

LeBron James offers his take on the GOAT debate originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As LeBron James' nears Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's NBA all-time scoring record, the GOAT debate has made its way back into conversations. Who is the greatest player in NBA history?. James delivered his take during an exclusive...
NBC Chicago

Bulls Still Plan to Keep Core Intact as NBA Trade Deadline Nears

Why Bulls are expected to keep LaVine, DeRozan, Vucevic originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas established his expectations for the Chicago Bulls’ 2022-23 season back in September on the eve of training camp. “We have to do better than last year,” Karnišovas...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Patrick Mahomes Corrects Dad's Comments About 2017 NFL Draft

Patrick Mahomes corrects dad's comments about 2017 draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Just over a week ago, Patrick Mahomes' father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., went on Parkins & Spiegel on 670 the Score to deliver some interesting insight on the 2017 NFL draft. Mahomes' father said the Chicago Bears...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

