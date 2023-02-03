Once Super Bowl LVII arrives, and the Philadelphia Eagles finally take the field to battle the Kansas City Chiefs, more than eight weeks will have passed since Jalen Hurts sustained a shoulder injury at Soldier Field versus the Chicago Bears. We have all watched him as he’s traveled the winding road called recovery. Ladies and gentlemen, QB1 has reached the top of the mountain, one he, his coaches, and his teammates share with Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Here’s the thing. Only one team can stay there.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 2 HOURS AGO