KOKI FOX 23
A New Leaf prepares for Valentine’s Day tradition
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A New Leaf is preparing to hand out roses this Valentine’s Day as part of their annual tradition. The organization’s Clients, adults with developmental disabilities and/or autism, are creating bouquets to deliver to customers between Feb 9-14. “Every year for Valentine’s Day, A...
KOKI FOX 23
She used grief to create art, now see her work displayed in a Tulsa mausoleum
TULSA, Okla. — Local artist, Mery McNett will be showing her artwork from a series called “Grief and the Full Cup of Joy” at the oldest and largest mausoleum in Tulsa. The Abbey Mausoleum was built in 1927. Since then, there have been four additions to the structure which is now 72,000 feet.
KOKI FOX 23
Little Light House breaks ground on new splash pad in midtown Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Little Light House celebrated the ground breaking of the Sarah Ashley Harmon Memorial Splash Pad on Monday morning. Little Light House, located near East 36th Street and South Yale Avenue, is a Tulsa special education and therapy resource for children with special needs, as well as their families and caregivers.
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa firefighters to deliver smoke alarms to deaf, hard of hearing families Tuesday
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) said that memories of a deadly fire which involved a child with disabilities prompted a firefighter to do as much as he could to prevent a similar tragedy. TFD Lt. Jeremiah Mefford has been working to gather smoke detectors for families...
KOKI FOX 23
South Tulsa church sanctuary reopens after fire
TULSA, Okla. — A south Tulsa church has reopened their sanctuary, nearly two years after it was damaged in a fire. Christ Presbyterian Church, near 51st and Lewis, held a grand reopening on Sunday, February, 5. Matt Whitman, an elder at the church, said when the fire broke out,...
KOKI FOX 23
TFD celebrates fire station’s 115th anniversary
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Firefighters are celebrating Fire Station 2′s 115 years of protecting Tulsans. Tulsa Fire Chief Michael Baker said Station 2 is the oldest continuously operated fire stations in Tulsa. “It’s got a long history of being a staple in downtown Tulsa,” he said.
KOKI FOX 23
New phone system helps TIA firefighters respond quicker to emergencies
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa International Airport (TIA) has upgraded its phone system to alert first responders in the event of an emergency. It’s called a crash phone system. TIA firefighters told FOX23 they’ve waited a long time for this new system. It costs around $100,000, and firefighters said the equipment is vital.
KOKI FOX 23
University of Tulsa honors Black Oklahomans with exhibit
TULSA, Okla. — The University of Tulsa (TU) is celebrating Black History Month with an exhibit honoring three prominent Black Oklahoma natives. “Early Oklahoma: Black Hope/Black Dreams” explores the accomplishments of Edward Preston McCabe, Roscoe Dunjee and Ada Lois Sipuel Fisher. TU Vice President of Diversity, Equity and...
KOKI FOX 23
Car drives through front of south Tulsa pharmacy
TULSA, Okla. — A car crashed through the front of a south Tulsa pharmacy on Monday. Tulsa police said a white sedan drove through the front of a Walgreens near East 61st Street and South Yale Avenue. Police said a customer was hit by the car, but they do not have life-threatening injuries.
KOKI FOX 23
Thunder Fellows program welcomes first college-level cohort
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — The Oklahoma City Thunder added five Black college students to its Thunder Fellows program. This will be the program’s first college cohort and will include students from Tulsa Community College, Langston University, Oral Roberts University, and the University of Tulsa. The students joining the...
KOKI FOX 23
Owner of Tulsa auto repair shop discusses potholes
TULSA, Okla. — Bad weather can cause cracks and potholes to open up in the road. After bad weather, water can get into the cracks in the road, freeze, expand and create potholes. Driving over potholes can lead to multiple car issues. “Potholes cause damage to the suspension and...
KOKI FOX 23
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun
TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated. The incident happened in a neighborhood near I-244 and Harvard over the weekend. On Saturday, Jefferson...
KOKI FOX 23
Breaking Barriers: Osage Casino hires first woman CEO
TULSA, Okla. — Osage Casino has a new CEO. Kimberly Pearson is the first woman in the casino’s history to step into the role. Pearson describes the position as a 24/7, 365-day operation running seven different casinos throughout Green Country. “The best part of the job for me...
KOKI FOX 23
Another arrest made in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BROKEN ARROW, Okla — Broken Arrow Police arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green. Ja’Cori Whitmore, 15, was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges of first degree murder. Police said Whitmore will be charged as an adult, same...
KOKI FOX 23
Fake Sapulpa mortuary pulled from Google maps
SAPULPA, Okla. — A fake Sapulpa mortuary was getting rave reviews before it was pulled from Google maps this week. It all started the week before when a Google car drove through Sapulpa and identified Diggum-Deep Mortuary as a real mortuary. Within 24 hours the mortuary was listed as the number two result for Sapulpa mortuary.
KOKI FOX 23
RSU professor uncovers 70 million-year-old fossil, cited in technical journal
CLAREMORE, Okla. — A Rogers State University (RSU) assistant professor has been cited in a scientific research journal after he uncovered a fossil vertebrae while traveling through South Africa. Dr. Christen Shelton was on an expedition through KwaZulu-Natal in 2016 when he discovered the fossil of a creature called...
KOKI FOX 23
Sinkhole on Riverside in midtown has been filled in
TULSA, Okla. — Police officers were blocking lanes of a midtown Tulsa road, where a sinkhole was creating dangerous driving conditions. Tulsa police vehicles blocked two lanes of traffic on Riverside Drive southbound at West 21st Street next to a sinkhole in the road. The sinkhole was about 10...
KOKI FOX 23
Creek Turnpike converts to cashless tolls Tuesday
A Green Country turnpike will go cashless Tuesday. The Oklahoma Department of Transportation said the Creek Turnpike will convert to a cashless system Tuesday night. The turnpike is already cashless at the Peoria/Elm interchange exit in Jenks. In August, the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA) began transitioning the Cimarron Turnpike to...
KOKI FOX 23
Authorities find 20 grams of meth in diaper bag, woman arrested
SAPULPA, Okla. — A woman was arrested after authorities found 20 grams of methamphetamine in a diaper bag, according to the Creek County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). CCSO said they served a search warrant at a Sapulpa home around 3:00 p.m. on Monday. Inside the home, they found Autumn...
