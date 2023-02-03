Read full article on original website
Massive food giveaway in DeKalb County
Several churches teamed with DeKalb County to giveaway more than 5,000 boxes of food to those who need a leg up. The event was organized to honor Black History Month.
henrycountytimes.com
Arbor Day Tree giveaway February 17
Arbor Day is a day set aside to plant, celebrate, and recognize trees for the many social, environmental, economic, and health benefits they provide. Georgia celebrates Arbor Day on the third Friday of February to coincide with the regional season for planting. In 2023, Georgia Arbor Day is Friday, February 17.
henrycountytimes.com
Henry County As It Was
In an effort to preserve some of the history of our community, The Times is displaying photos of Henry County from the past. If you can tell us anything about the photo shown above, use this form. In the next edition, we’ll reveal the details of the picture and notes readers send to us.
northgwinnettvoice.com
Long time Buford restaurant fails recent health inspection
During a recent visit by the health inspector, a long-time Buford restaurant was cited for numerous health code violations resulting in the restaurant failing their inspection. Golden Buddha, located at 4300 Highway 20 in Buford had a routine health inspection on Thursday, Feb. 2. The restaurant was in violation of...
atlantanewsfirst.com
5K boxes of food distributed to metro Atlanta families in need
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Officials announced DeKalb County Government joined local faith leaders to celebrate Black History Month by distributing 5,000 boxes of food for those in need on Saturday. Officials pointed to the skyrocketing prices of the cost of groceries and food with many people struggling financially...
Massive home engulfed in flames at Gwinnett County country club
SUWANEE, Ga. — A massive home caught fire early Sunday morning that had Gwinnett firefighters working for hours. Crews responded around 3:35 a.m. to the 9,000 square foot home in the prominent River Club community AT 4734 Cuyahoga Cove in Suwanee. Due to the size of the house and...
7 DeKalb churches coming together to distribute 5,000 boxes of food to families in need
In honor of Black History Month, DeKalb County officials and seven local churches are partnering to give away 5,000 boxes of food to families in need. The boxes will include 20-pounds of fruit, vegetables, 10-pound bag of chicken and a dozen eggs. They are also handing out cereal boxes, fruit juice boxes and cookies. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks] “With grocery costs up nearly 15 percent, many DeKalb residents continue to struggle to feed their families,” DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said. “DeKalb County Government and our faith leaders are grateful to provide some relief to hardworking families.”
Dunwoody, Sandy Springs homes papered with antisemitic flyers
Residents in a half dozen Dunwoody subdivisions woke up Sunday morning to a slew of antisemitic flyers in their yards containing hateful tropes about the Jewish faith. Subdivisions affected include Oxford Chase, Meadowlake, and Dunwoody Club Forest, all neighborhoods located within walking distance from the Marcus Jewish Community Center and Congregation Ariel on Tilly Mill Road.
Newnan Times-Herald
Homelessness in Coweta County
As the temperature started to drop one Monday afternoon, the Newnan City Church parking lot was filling up. A tiny dog wrapped in an equally tiny, well-loved pink dog sweater, peered out the driver’s window of an old white sedan. She perched comfortably on the driver’s lap as they...
Georgia Today: Family of killed protester speaks; antisemitism in Atlanta; Okefenokee to UNESCO
On the Monday Feb. 6 edition of Georgia Today: The family of the protester killed at 'Cop City' speaks, anti-Semitism in Atlanta, and protecting the Okefenokee. Peter Biello: Welcome to the Georgia Today podcast from GPB News. Today is Monday, Feb. 6. I'm Peter Biello. On today's episode, the family of the protester shot and killed by law enforcement at the planned police training center in Atlanta speaks out for the first time. Lawmakers react to antisemitic fliers found in some suburban Atlanta neighborhoods over the weekend. And the United Nations may make the Okefenokee a protected area. These stories and more are coming up on this edition of Georgia Today.
Several rural Georgia communities are dealing with “doctor deserts”
Families say they’re desperate and are willing to travel as far as they need for basic health care.
'No W-2s, no checks, no medicine' | Residents in Decatur without mail for 5 months
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — It's been five months since many residents at a Decatur complex received mail after their mailboxes were damaged and the apartment didn't fix them. "We're not receiving any mail," Shuntaye Cooley, a resident at the Villas at Decatur apartments, said. "No W-2s, no checks, no medicine."
tourcounsel.com
Lakeshore Mall | Shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia
Lakeshore Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Gainesville, Georgia. It was built in 1970 and features four anchor stores. The center opened as Lakeshore Plaza in 1970, featuring Roses Stores and JCPenney. Belk-Gallant joined in 1973 as a third anchor. An expansion in 1987 added a new wing on...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Georgia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely give them a try next time you are in the area.
Monroe Local News
Breaking: WCFR assisting Gwinnett County Fire battling barn fire
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Feb. 5, 2023) Walton County Fire Rescue Assistant Chief Craig League reported at 12:15 p.m. that WCFR is responding a tanker truck and a brush fire truck to assist Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services Department with mutual aid on a barn fire in the 2800 block of Callie Still Road.
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
Shrubs and flowers in neighborhoods provide a buffet for deer.
GPB evening headlines for February 6, 2023
Georgia's only Jewish state lawmaker was among hundreds of people who got antisemitic fliers thrown on their lawns this weekend. The family of a man shot and killed at the site of a planned police training center is speaking out for the first time since the killing. Georgia's Secretary of...
Dog abandoned, chained to a building in Gwinnett County getting a new home
Just like his name, Champ has a new family and is heading home as a champ.
Antisemitic flyers found in several metro Atlanta Jewish neighborhoods
Several families in metro Atlanta’s Jewish neighborhoods woke up Sunday to antisemitic flyers encased in plastic baggies weighed down by corn kernels and thrown into their driveways.
atlantafi.com
These Atlanta Bed, Bath And Beyond Stores Will Remain Open
Bed, Bath and Beyond recently announced that it was closing nearly 40 more stores across the country as the copany teeters toward bankruptcy. In the Atlanta market, some popular store locations have not been spared. This article will tell you what you need to know about the Bed, Bath and...
