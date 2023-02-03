ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff
San Antonio Current
San Antonio Current
 4 days ago
Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden is located near USAA's Northwest San Antonio headquarters.
This week's most-read Current food news centered around opening details, groundbreakings and H-E-B's return to the top of a list of the best U.S. grocers.

Our top story shared soft opening details for Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, a new dog-friendly drinkery on the city's North Side, which will start
welcoming guests March 4 , rather than the originally shared date of Feb. 11.

Closely following that was the news that beloved grocery chain H-E-B reigned supreme on a recent survey of the best grocers, beating out both Amazon and Costco. Plenty of readers also took a look at stories on grand opening and reopening details for three out-of-state-based chains with interest in the Alamo City.

Read on for more.
San Antonio Current

San Antonio Current

San Antonio, TX
