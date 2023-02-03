H-E-B, Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
This week's most-read Current food news centered around opening details, groundbreakings and H-E-B's return to the top of a list of the best U.S. grocers.
Our top story shared soft opening details for Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden, a new dog-friendly drinkery on the city's North Side, which will start welcoming guests March 4 , rather than the originally shared date of Feb. 11.
Closely following that was the news that beloved grocery chain H-E-B reigned supreme on a recent survey of the best grocers, beating out both Amazon and Costco. Plenty of readers also took a look at stories on grand opening and reopening details for three out-of-state-based chains with interest in the Alamo City.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio doggy drinkery Texas Dog Co. & Beer Garden sets Feb. 11 soft opening
- Study names San Antonio-based H-E-B the nation's top grocery retailer over Amazon
- Chicken Salad Chick will open its first San Antonio location Feb. 8
- Andy's Frozen Custard breaks ground on second San Antonio location in Stone Oak
- First Look: San Antonio diners likely to embrace changes at Piatti's revamped Quarry location
