HCSO Deputies Will Wear Mourning Bands to Honor Retired Sheriff Gary Philp
This section includes announcements of important events in our lives–births, graduations, engagements, marriages, and deaths. If you want to share an event with your community, please send a photo and a written piece to [email protected]. The information below is from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. It is...
Love is in the Air – Celebrate at “Hearts by the Sea 2023″
Celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 10 and 11 with Hearts by the Sea in Eureka! A weekend of romantic movies, special strolls, horse drawn carriage rides, sweet valentines, and more await you in the heart of the Redwood Coast. Events include:. Special discounts, treats, exhibits and menus from more...
Celebrate Authors & Readers at the Cal Poly Humboldt Library February 14th
This is a press release from the Cal Poly Humboldt Library:. On Valentines Day, Cal Poly Humboldt celebrates the 9th Annual Cal Poly Humboldt Authors Celebration at the Library. We love authors and we love readers!. The Office of the Provost and Library invite you to join us to celebrate...
Measure U is ‘Best for Everyone That Lives in Southern Humboldt’: Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Volunteer Firefighter Encourages Southern Humboldt Residents to Vote Yes on Measure U
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
Free ‘Working with Detection Dog Teams’ Conservation Lecture February 15
This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation:. The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:00 PM as a hybrid event, offered both in-person and on Zoom. This month’s speakers are presenting virtually, and the Zoo will host a watch party. Jennifer Hartman and Heath Smith will share about working with scent detection dogs on wildlife conservation projects in their talk entitled, “Working with Detection Dog Teams: A Wildlife Conservation Methodology.” The event begins with a Zoo update slideshow at 6:45 PM. The lecture starts promptly at 7:00 PM. Attendees are encouraged to ask the speaker questions after the presentation. The Conservation Lecture Series is sponsored by Papa & Barkley.
Local Dog Advocates Bring Attention to Spanish Greyhound’s Plight
On Saturday, February 4, 2023, 19 caring people and 21 wonderful dogs took a group walk around the Arcata Marsh to bring attention to the plight of the Galgo Espanol, sometimes called the Spanish Greyhound. February 1 is World Galgo Day. There are worldwide marches this week working to help...
Former Local Last Seen in Humboldt Bay Region
When Robin Renner’s dad, Carrol Johnson, a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Illwaco*, Washington, called her about noon on Friday, January 27, he told her he was in Eureka and going to visit her sister who lived there, but first, he was going to go grocery shopping. He planned to stay for two days.
McKinleyville Deaths are Likely the Result of a Domestic Violence Situation, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 6, 2023, at about 1:05 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Nature Versus Progress: A Look Back at the Early Days of Highway 36
Over 100 years after the photo below was taken, Mother Nature and travelers continue the tug and pull of nature versus progress along the Van Duzen River. Both the raw, wild nature of rugged land refusing to mold to man’s demands and the dogged persistence of humans to live in remote hills, along scenic and unforgiving terrain, are inspiring and capture a bit of the heart of the people that reside here.
Humboldt Creative Alliance Implores BOS to Implement Measure J Funds as Intended
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to [email protected] Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not...
HCOE Offers Countywide Substitute Teacher Orientation
Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Are you ready to step into the classroom and make a difference as a substitute teacher in Humboldt County? Look no further! The Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) is excited to offer a FREE countywide substitute teacher orientation on Wednesday, February 15th from 2:00-3:30 PM that will give you the tools and knowledge you need to succeed as a substitute teacher.
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
Death in Garberville Appears Accidental, Says HCSO
On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and located a 43-year-old man with significant head injuries in...
[UPDATE 5 p.m.] Two Found Deceased in McKinleyville
The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a home in the 1600 block of Kristin Lane Way in McKinleyville this afternoon. According to a tweet from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Active law enforcement investigation happening on the 1600 block of Kristin Lane in McKinleyville. Two individuals have been located deceased following a welfare check on a residence. More information to follow.”
Fundraisers Started for Businesses Damaged in Last Week’s Fortuna Fire
Last week, photography studio Unveiled Studios caught fire on Main Street in Fortuna. According to the “Unveiled Studio Fire” GoFundMe page, the contents of the studio were destroyed. From the “Unveiled Studio Fire” GoFundMe page:. [Cady Gambrell] is so incredibly talented and has poured her heart...
College of the Redwoods Presents Open Forum on Police and the Establishment of the CR Police Department
In light of recent events, including the killing of Tyre Nichols, and in an effort to foster open and transparent dialogue, on February 2, College of the Redwoods hosted the first of a series of open forums to discuss the ongoing development of a campus police department. The forums will provide a platform for students, faculty, staff, and community members to express their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions.
Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
Cal Poly Humboldt Housing Explains Options for Returning and Transfer Students
On Wednesday, students at Cal Poly Humboldt plan to protest the new policy that will keep on-campus rooms for Freshmen and transfer students. Cal Poly Humboldt responded to concerns with the following press release. Press release from Cal Poly Humboldt:. Cal Poly Humboldt is experiencing unprecedented growth due to our...
Investigation Leads to Arrest of Eureka Man and Seizure of Meth, Guns, and One Pound of Suspected Fentanyl, Says HCDTF
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Drug Task Force. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Monday February 6, 2023 HCDTF served a search warrant at two locations which yielded a...
