Humboldt County, CA

Love is in the Air – Celebrate at “Hearts by the Sea 2023″

Celebrate Valentine’s Day on February 10 and 11 with Hearts by the Sea in Eureka! A weekend of romantic movies, special strolls, horse drawn carriage rides, sweet valentines, and more await you in the heart of the Redwood Coast. Events include:. Special discounts, treats, exhibits and menus from more...
EUREKA, CA
Free ‘Working with Detection Dog Teams’ Conservation Lecture February 15

This is a press release from the Sequoia Park Zoo Foundation:. The Sequoia Park Zoo Conservation Lecture Series continues on Wednesday, February 15 at 7:00 PM as a hybrid event, offered both in-person and on Zoom. This month’s speakers are presenting virtually, and the Zoo will host a watch party. Jennifer Hartman and Heath Smith will share about working with scent detection dogs on wildlife conservation projects in their talk entitled, “Working with Detection Dog Teams: A Wildlife Conservation Methodology.” The event begins with a Zoo update slideshow at 6:45 PM. The lecture starts promptly at 7:00 PM. Attendees are encouraged to ask the speaker questions after the presentation. The Conservation Lecture Series is sponsored by Papa & Barkley.
EUREKA, CA
Former Local Last Seen in Humboldt Bay Region

When Robin Renner’s dad, Carrol Johnson, a commercial fisherman traveling from Santa Cruz to his home in Illwaco*, Washington, called her about noon on Friday, January 27, he told her he was in Eureka and going to visit her sister who lived there, but first, he was going to go grocery shopping. He planned to stay for two days.
ARCATA, CA
Nature Versus Progress: A Look Back at the Early Days of Highway 36

Over 100 years after the photo below was taken, Mother Nature and travelers continue the tug and pull of nature versus progress along the Van Duzen River. Both the raw, wild nature of rugged land refusing to mold to man’s demands and the dogged persistence of humans to live in remote hills, along scenic and unforgiving terrain, are inspiring and capture a bit of the heart of the people that reside here.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
HCOE Offers Countywide Substitute Teacher Orientation

Press release from the Humboldt County Office of Education:. Are you ready to step into the classroom and make a difference as a substitute teacher in Humboldt County? Look no further! The Humboldt County Office of Education (HCOE) is excited to offer a FREE countywide substitute teacher orientation on Wednesday, February 15th from 2:00-3:30 PM that will give you the tools and knowledge you need to succeed as a substitute teacher.
Man Barricaded Himself in RV, Woman Assisted Him, Says HCSO

This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Feb. 3, 2023, at about 5:26 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies on patrol in the...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
Death in Garberville Appears Accidental, Says HCSO

On Feb. 5, 2023, at about 11:27 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a grocery store on the 800 block of Redwood Drive in Garberville for the report of an injured man. Deputies arrived in the area and located a 43-year-old man with significant head injuries in...
GARBERVILLE, CA
[UPDATE 5 p.m.] Two Found Deceased in McKinleyville

The Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department are investigating a home in the 1600 block of Kristin Lane Way in McKinleyville this afternoon. According to a tweet from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Department, “Active law enforcement investigation happening on the 1600 block of Kristin Lane in McKinleyville. Two individuals have been located deceased following a welfare check on a residence. More information to follow.”
MCKINLEYVILLE, CA
Fundraisers Started for Businesses Damaged in Last Week’s Fortuna Fire

Last week, photography studio Unveiled Studios caught fire on Main Street in Fortuna. According to the “Unveiled Studio Fire” GoFundMe page, the contents of the studio were destroyed. From the “Unveiled Studio Fire” GoFundMe page:. [Cady Gambrell] is so incredibly talented and has poured her heart...
FORTUNA, CA
College of the Redwoods Presents Open Forum on Police and the Establishment of the CR Police Department

In light of recent events, including the killing of Tyre Nichols, and in an effort to foster open and transparent dialogue, on February 2, College of the Redwoods hosted the first of a series of open forums to discuss the ongoing development of a campus police department. The forums will provide a platform for students, faculty, staff, and community members to express their thoughts, concerns, and suggestions.
EUREKA, CA
Humboldt County Earthquake Recovery Update

Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services:. Earthquake recovery efforts to end incident-related displacement and begin rebuilding continue in Rio Dell and surrounding Humboldt County communities. Long-Term Earthquake Recovery Planning Efforts Underway. The County of Humboldt, City of Rio Dell and the California Office of...
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA

